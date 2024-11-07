राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने गोवा तट पर नौसेना के अभियानों को देखा

पणजी : राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने गुरुवार को गोवा तट पर विमानवाहक पोत आईएनएस विक्रांत पर भारतीय नौसेना द्वारा किए गए परिचालन प्रदर्शनों को देखा.
नौसेना प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि राष्ट्रपति गोवा में नौसेना के हवाई अड्डे आईएनएस हंसा पर पहुंचीं, जहां नौसेना प्रमुख एडमिरल दिनेश के त्रिपाठी और पश्चिमी नौसेना कमान के फ्लैग ऑफिसर कमांडिंग-इन-चीफ वाइस एडमिरल संजय जे सिंह मौजूद थे.
#WATCH | During Her visit to the Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant today at the Arabian Sea off Goa Coast, President Droupadi Murmu says, " the indian navy units are deployed over extended geography for extended periods showcasing their capabilities and strategic influence.… pic.twitter.com/mOuWOteP9r— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2024
उन्होंने कहा, "उनके आगमन पर 150 लोगों की औपचारिक 'गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर' भी परेड की गई." इसके बाद राष्ट्रपति स्वदेशी विमानवाहक पोत आईएनएस विक्रांत पर सवार हुईं, जो नौसेना के 15 अग्रिम पंक्ति के युद्धपोतों और पनडुब्बियों के साथ काम कर रहा था.
#WATCH | Indian Navy today showcased six of its conventional submarines at the capability demonstration to President Draupadi Murmu during her visit to the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at sea. The submarines included vessels from the latest Kalvari class, Russian-origin Kilo… pic.twitter.com/ivoH3q8g9c— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2024
उन्होंने कहा, "यह राष्ट्रपति मुर्मू की समुद्र में भारतीय नौसेना के जहाजों की पहली यात्रा थी,". उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें नौसेना की भूमिका और चार्टर और संचालन की अवधारणा के बारे में जानकारी दी गई.
#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu witnessed the operational demonstration by the Indian Navy as she embarked the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at sea off Goa, operating in the company of 15 frontline warships and submarines of the Indian Navy. pic.twitter.com/6K8VMDeII0— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2024
उन्होंने बताया कि इसके बाद मुर्मू ने कई नौसैनिक अभियानों को देखा, जिसमें डेक आधारित लड़ाकू विमानों का उड़ान भरना और उतरना, युद्धपोत से मिसाइल फायरिंग अभ्यास, पनडुब्बी संचालन, 30 से अधिक विमानों का फ्लाईपास्ट और युद्धपोतों का पारंपरिक स्टीम-पास्ट शामिल था.
प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि उन्होंने दोपहर के भोजन के समय आईएनएस विक्रांत के चालक दल के साथ भी बातचीत की, जिसके बाद उन्होंने बेड़े को संबोधित किया, जिसका प्रसारण समुद्र में सभी इकाइयों में किया गया.
