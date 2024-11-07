ETV Bharat / bharat

राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने गोवा तट पर नौसेना के अभियानों को देखा

President Droupadi Murmu,राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने गोवा तट पर विमानवाहक पोत आईएनएस विक्रांत पर भारतीय नौसेना द्वारा किए गए परिचालन प्रदर्शनों का मुआयना किया.

राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने
Published : 1 hours ago

पणजी : राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने गुरुवार को गोवा तट पर विमानवाहक पोत आईएनएस विक्रांत पर भारतीय नौसेना द्वारा किए गए परिचालन प्रदर्शनों को देखा.

नौसेना प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि राष्ट्रपति गोवा में नौसेना के हवाई अड्डे आईएनएस हंसा पर पहुंचीं, जहां नौसेना प्रमुख एडमिरल दिनेश के त्रिपाठी और पश्चिमी नौसेना कमान के फ्लैग ऑफिसर कमांडिंग-इन-चीफ वाइस एडमिरल संजय जे सिंह मौजूद थे.

उन्होंने कहा, "उनके आगमन पर 150 लोगों की औपचारिक 'गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर' भी परेड की गई." इसके बाद राष्ट्रपति स्वदेशी विमानवाहक पोत आईएनएस विक्रांत पर सवार हुईं, जो नौसेना के 15 अग्रिम पंक्ति के युद्धपोतों और पनडुब्बियों के साथ काम कर रहा था.

उन्होंने कहा, "यह राष्ट्रपति मुर्मू की समुद्र में भारतीय नौसेना के जहाजों की पहली यात्रा थी,". उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें नौसेना की भूमिका और चार्टर और संचालन की अवधारणा के बारे में जानकारी दी गई.

उन्होंने बताया कि इसके बाद मुर्मू ने कई नौसैनिक अभियानों को देखा, जिसमें डेक आधारित लड़ाकू विमानों का उड़ान भरना और उतरना, युद्धपोत से मिसाइल फायरिंग अभ्यास, पनडुब्बी संचालन, 30 से अधिक विमानों का फ्लाईपास्ट और युद्धपोतों का पारंपरिक स्टीम-पास्ट शामिल था.

प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि उन्होंने दोपहर के भोजन के समय आईएनएस विक्रांत के चालक दल के साथ भी बातचीत की, जिसके बाद उन्होंने बेड़े को संबोधित किया, जिसका प्रसारण समुद्र में सभी इकाइयों में किया गया.

