सदन में हंगामा करने वाले सांसदों का समर्थन और सजा प्राप्त लोगों का महिमामंडन गलत : पीएम मोदी

नई दिल्ली/मुंबई : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सदन में हंगामा करने वाले सांसदों का समर्थन और कोर्ट से सजा प्राप्त लोगों के सार्वजनिक महिमामंडन को लेकर विपक्षी दलों पर निशाना साधा. मोदी ने कहा कि पहले अगर सदन के किसी सदस्य पर भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप लगता था तो सार्वजनिक जीवन में सभी उससे दूरी बना लेते थे, लेकिन, आज हम कोर्ट से सजा पाए भ्रष्टाचारियों का भी सार्वजनिक रूप से महिमामंडन होते हुए देखते हैं.
-
In his virtual address to the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Only last year, the Parliament has approved the 'Narishakti Vandan Act'. Such suggestions should also be discussed at this conference, which will increase the efforts and… https://t.co/oB8laMvcBF pic.twitter.com/vr3WTb3p7S— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
In his virtual address to the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Only last year, the Parliament has approved the 'Narishakti Vandan Act'. Such suggestions should also be discussed at this conference, which will increase the efforts and… https://t.co/oB8laMvcBF pic.twitter.com/vr3WTb3p7S— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024
In his virtual address to the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Only last year, the Parliament has approved the 'Narishakti Vandan Act'. Such suggestions should also be discussed at this conference, which will increase the efforts and… https://t.co/oB8laMvcBF pic.twitter.com/vr3WTb3p7S— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024
उन्होंने इसे कार्यपालिका, न्यायपालिका और भारत के महान संविधान का अपमान बताया. प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने शनिवार को मुंबई में आयोजित हो रहे 84वें अखिल भारतीय पीठासीन अधिकारी सम्मेलन को वर्चुअली संबोधित करते हुए सदन और विधानमंडलों में हंगामे और राजनीतिक दलों द्वारा हंगामा करने वालों का समर्थन करने पर चिंता जाहिर की.
-
#WATCH | In his virtual address to the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Today we are witnessing one more change. Earlier if any member of the House was accused of corruption, everyone used to distance themselves from him. But today we… pic.twitter.com/aVUNkcB763— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
#WATCH | In his virtual address to the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Today we are witnessing one more change. Earlier if any member of the House was accused of corruption, everyone used to distance themselves from him. But today we… pic.twitter.com/aVUNkcB763— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024
#WATCH | In his virtual address to the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Today we are witnessing one more change. Earlier if any member of the House was accused of corruption, everyone used to distance themselves from him. But today we… pic.twitter.com/aVUNkcB763— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024
उन्होंने कहा कि एक समय था जब अगर सदन में मर्यादा का उल्लंघन करने वाले सांसदों के खिलाफ नियमों के अनुसार कार्रवाई की जाती थी तो सदन के बाकी वरिष्ठ सदस्य उस सदस्य को समझाते थे ताकि वह भविष्य में इस तरह की गलती ना दोहराए और सदन की मर्यादा को टूटने ना दे. लेकिन, आज के समय में हमने देखा है कि कुछ राजनीतिक दल ऐसे ही सदस्यों के समर्थन में खड़े होकर उनकी गलतियों का बचाव करने लग जाते हैं, यह स्थिति संसद हो या विधानसभा, किसी के लिए भी ठीक नहीं है.
-
#WATCH | In his virtual address to the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "There was a time, whenever any member in the House violates the decorum and if action was taken against him as per the rules, then the other senior members of the… pic.twitter.com/kBZu5QntUa— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
#WATCH | In his virtual address to the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "There was a time, whenever any member in the House violates the decorum and if action was taken against him as per the rules, then the other senior members of the… pic.twitter.com/kBZu5QntUa— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024
#WATCH | In his virtual address to the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "There was a time, whenever any member in the House violates the decorum and if action was taken against him as per the rules, then the other senior members of the… pic.twitter.com/kBZu5QntUa— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024
प्रधानमंत्री ने भारत के 75वें गणतंत्र दिवस के तुरंत बाद हो रहे इस सम्मेलन को महत्वपूर्ण बताते हुए कहा कि 26 जनवरी को ही आज से 75 साल पहले हमारा संविधान लागू हुआ था यानी संविधान के भी 75 साल पूरे हो रहे हैं. इस सम्मेलन में उपस्थित सभी पीठासीन अधिकारियों के पास ये अवसर है कि वे एक बार फिर संविधान सभा के आदर्शों से प्रेरणा लें.
उन्होंने कहा कि आप सभी अपने कार्यकाल में भी कुछ ऐसा प्रयास करें, जो पीढ़ियों के लिए एक धरोहर बन सके. प्रधानमंत्री ने पिछले वर्ष ही संसद द्वारा 'नारी शक्ति वंदन अधिनियम' को मंजूरी देने और सरकार द्वारा गैर-जरूरी कानूनों को समाप्त करने सहित कई उपलब्धियों का जिक्र करते हुए युवाओं और महिलाओं की भागीदारी बढ़ाने की वकालत की और साथ ही यह भी कहा कि भारत तभी प्रगति करेगा, जब हमारे राज्य समृद्ध होंगे.