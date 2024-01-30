प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने महात्मा गांधी को श्रद्धांजलि दी

नई दिल्ली : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी. मोदी ने सोशल मीडिया मंच 'एक्स' पर लिखा कि मैं पूज्य बापू को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं. मैं उन सभी को भी श्रद्धांजलि देता हूं जो हमारे देश के लिए शहीद हुए हैं. उनका बलिदान हमें लोगों की सेवा करने और हमारे राष्ट्र के लिए उनके सपने को पूरा करने की प्रेरणा देता है.
#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/KPX0RjYjdy— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024
I pay homage to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred for our nation. Their sacrifices inspire us to serve the people and fulfil their vision for our nation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2024
'एक्स' पर प्रधानमंत्री के जीवन से जुड़ी बातों को अक्सर साझा करने वाले 'मोदी आर्काइव' नामक खाते पर मोदी की निजी डायरी के कुछ पन्ने गांधी के उद्धरणों के साथ साझा किए गए. 'मोदीआर्काइव' ने 'एक्स' पर लिखा कि हम नरेंद्र मोदी की निजी डायरी के पन्ने आपके साथ साझा कर रहे हैं जो दर्शाते हैं कि उन्होंने न केवल महात्मा गांधी को काफी पढ़ा था, बल्कि अपनी निजी डायरी में गांधी के उद्धरण भी लिखे थे, जिनसे उन्हें प्रेरणा मिलती है. राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की 1948 में नाथूराम गोडसे ने हत्या कर दी थी.
Bapu's life has been one of selfless service to the nation. His life's story was full of courage and righteousness. As I recall his profound thoughts, I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of Maa Bharati.… pic.twitter.com/2nx11hUGY4
Bapu's life has been one of selfless service to the nation. His life's story was full of courage and righteousness. As I recall his profound thoughts, I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of Maa Bharati.… pic.twitter.com/2nx11hUGY4
आशा है कि महात्मा गांधी के आदर्श भावी पीढ़ियों को प्रेरित करते रहेंगे: हिमंत
असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत विश्व शर्मा ने महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए मंगलवार को उम्मीद जताई कि बापू के आदर्श भावी पीढ़ियों को प्रेरित करते रहेंगे. शर्मा ने उन सभी लोगों को भी श्रद्धांजलि दी जो देश की सेवा में शहीद हुए हैं. शर्मा ने सोशल मीडिया मंच 'एक्स' पर लिखा कि हम पूज्य बापू को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर याद कर रहे हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि बापू का जीवन राष्ट्र की नि:स्वार्थ सेवा में समर्पित रहा. शर्मा ने कहा कि उनके जीवन की कहानी साहस और सच्चाई से भरी थी. उनके गहन विचारों को याद करते हुए मैं उन सभी को भी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं जो मां भारती की सेवा में शहीद हुए हैं. शर्मा ने आशा व्यक्त की कि गांधी के आदर्श आने वाली पीढ़ियों को प्रेरित करते रहेंगे.