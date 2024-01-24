इंडिया गठबंधन को झटका, ममता बोलीं- प. बंगाल में टीएमसी अकेले लड़ेगी लोकसभा चुनाव

author img

By ETV Bharat Hindi Desk

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 12:35 PM IST

Updated : Jan 24, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

mamata banerjee, cm of west bengal

No Ties with congress or left says Mamata : पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने कहा कि उनकी पार्टी टीएमसी पश्चिम बंगाल में अकेले ही लोकसभा का चुनाव लड़ेगी, यानी टीएमसी किसी भी अन्य दलों के साथ गठबंधन नहीं करेगी. इस फैसले को इंडिया गठबंधन के लिए झटका माना जा रहा है.

नई दिल्ली : पश्चिम बंगाल में इंडिया गठबंधन को बड़ा झटका लगा है. टीएमसी ने लोकसभा का चुनाव अकेले लड़ने का फैसला किया है. इसकी घोषणा खुद प.बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने की है. उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने उनकी बात नहीं मानी, इसलिए उनकी पार्टी ने राज्य में अकेले ही चुनाव लड़ने का निर्णय किया है. ममता ने कहा कि उनकी पार्टी अकेले ही भाजपा को हरा सकती है.

  • West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says "I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone defeat BJP. I am a part of… pic.twitter.com/VK2HH3arJI

    — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

टीएमसी सुप्रीमो ममता बनर्जी ने कहा कि मेरी कांग्रेस पार्टी के साथ कोई चर्चा नहीं हुई है, मैंने हमेशा से कहा है कि प. बंगाल में हम अकेले चुनाव लड़ेंगे. उन्होंने कहा कि देश के दूसरे हिस्से में कैसी राजनीतिक परिस्थिति होगी, वह उसके बारे में बहुत अधिक नहीं सोच रहीं हैं, लेकिन प.बंगाल में उनकी पार्टी धर्निरपेक्षता का पालन करती है और वह अकेले ही भाजपा को चुनाव में हराने की काबिलियत भी रखती है.

हालांकि, ममता ने यह जरूर कहा कि वह इंडिया गठबंधन की हिस्सेदार हैं. पर, ममता ने यह भी कह दिया कि राहुल गांधी की भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा बंगाल से गुजर रही है, लेकिन उन्हें इसकी कोई जानकारी नहीं दी गई.

आपको बता दें कि पश्चिम बंगाल में कांग्रेस पार्टी और लेफ्ट गठबंधन, दोनों बड़ी ताकत हैं. पिछले चुनाव में लेफ्ट और कांग्रेस ने गठबंधन भी किया था. लेकिन उन्हें टीएमसी के मुकाबले बढ़त नहीं मिल सकी. साथ ही अब राज्य में प्रमुख विपक्षी दल की हैसियत भाजपा की है, न कि लेफ्ट या फिर कांग्रेस की, जबकि इंडिया गठबंधन में टीएमसी, लेफ्ट और कांग्रेस तीनों भागीदार हैं.

आम आदमी पार्टी के मंत्री सौरभ भारद्वाज ने कहा कि प.बंगाल में तीनों ही बड़ी पार्टियां हैं, लिहाजा सीट गठबंधन को लेकर समस्याएं आएंगी, हालांकि, राहुल गांधी और ममता बनर्जी दोनों ही बड़े नेता हैं और वे इंडिया गठबंधन के प्रति समर्पित हैं, लिहाजा इस तरह की समस्याओं को आने वाले समय में सुलझा लिया जाएगा.

  • #WATCH | Delhi: On Mamata Banerjee's INDIA alliance remark, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "TMC is a big party in West Bengal, Congress and the Left has always been fighting against them. So seat sharing with TMC will be a little difficult. The issues between them will be… pic.twitter.com/caHzR2sLgZ

    — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

राजद नेता मनोज झा ने कहा कि कुछ समय दीजिए, सब स्पष्ट हो जाएगा, हो सकता है कि ममता ने जो बयान दिया है, उसकी परिस्थिति कुछ अलग हो.

  • #WATCH | Patna: On Mamata Banerjee's INDIA alliance remark, RJD MP Manoj Jha says, "Please wait for some time...Maybe the statement was given in some particular situation...If there is a conflict then the alliance (INDIA) would solve it..." pic.twitter.com/oRVcNqkZun

    — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

भाजपा प्रवक्ता शहजाद पूनावाला ने कहा कि इंडी गठबंधन का यही रवैया है, वे दिल्ली में आकर एकता का दावा करते हैं, लेकिन राज्य में जाते ही अपना-अपना सुर अलापने लगते हैं. पूनावाला ने कहा कि उनके पास न तो कोई नीति है, न नीयत, न झंडा है, न कोई कार्यक्रम, ऐसे में उनके भीतर सिर्फ और सिर्फ भ्रम की स्थिति है और सभी भ्रष्टाचार के संरक्षक हैं और वे अपने-अपने परिवार के हितों को बचा रहे हैं.

  • #WATCH | On statements of Mamata Banerjee, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury & Rahul Gandhi regarding seat-sharing between Congress and TMC for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla says, "...Allies of INDI themselves are demolishing the palace of… pic.twitter.com/PBftPRT7kn

    — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

ये भी पढ़ें : राहुल ने असम पुलिस को और प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने की चुनौती दी, कहा कि वह डरेंगे नहीं

Last Updated :Jan 24, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

TAGGED:

Mamata Banerjee TMCNo ties in westbengal says mamataइंडिया गठबंधन को झटकाTMC on Congress west bengal

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ख़ास ख़बरें

ट्रेकिंग के लिए गए युवक-युवती की मौत, पालतू डॉगी की मदद से मिली लाशें, दो दिन तक साथ ही रहा

UCC धार्मिक कुरीतियां खत्म करेगा, लिव इन रिलेशन के बहाने अनैतिक कार्य स्वीकार नहीं- रेखा आर्य

अंतरंग इमेज पर नियंत्रण व सेक्सटॉर्शन से लड़ने के लिए मेटा ने किया ये काम

DU के आईपी महिला कॉलेज के 100 साल पूरे, परवेज मुशर्रफ की मां सहित कई नामी हस्तियों ने की हैं यहां पढ़ाई

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.