रेवंत रेड्डी ने चंद्रबाबू नायडू के निमंत्रण का दिया जवाब, कहा- आइये सुलझाते हैं मुद्दे - Telangana CM Responds To AP CM

In reply to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Sri @ncbn Garu, proposing a meeting to discuss and resolve all pending issues of the bifurcation act, I invite him on behalf of Telangana Govt for tete-a-tete on 6th July at Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Bhavan in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/k2babR5boP

— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) July 2, 2024