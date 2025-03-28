नई दिल्ली: अपने आवास से कैश मिलने के बाद विवादों में आए दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट के जज जस्टिस यशवंत वर्मा से अब प्रशासनिक जिम्मेदारियां भी वापस ले ली गई हैं. इससे पहले दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने जस्टिस वर्मा से न्यायिक जिम्मेदारियां भी वापस ले ली थीं. जस्टिस यशवंत वर्मा हाईकोर्ट की प्रशासनिक कमेटियों के सदस्य थे. दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने नए सिरे से प्रशासनिक कमेटियों का गठन किया है, जिसमें जस्टिस यशवंत वर्मा नहीं है. जस्टिस वर्मा पहले जिन कमेटियों के सदस्य थे वे हैं-
- Administrative and General Supervision Committee
- Committee for Finance and Budgeting
- Committee to formulate suggestions on Senior Designations
- Committee to oversee the implementation of e-DHCR Project
- Court Development and Planning/State Court Management System Committee
- Committee to examine the pendency of cases in Delhi High Court, consider Case Flow Management Rules and to give suggestions to expedite disposal
- Rules Committee for amendment/ review of rules of the appointment, conditions of service of the officials and employees of Delhi High Court, District Courts and implementation of other statutes.
- Judicial Education and Training Programme Committee
- Rules Committee to look into Delhi High Court (Original Side) Rules, 2018 and ancillary matters
- Monitoring Committee to oversee the functioning of District Mediation Centres in Delhi
- Committee to monitor all machine translation related activities
- Arbitration Committee of Delhi International Arbitration Centre
- Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence committee
- Accessibility Committee
बता दें कि हाल ही में जस्टिस वर्मा के आवास से बड़ी मात्रा में नकदी बरामद होने के बाद पूरी न्यायपालिका और राजनीतिक हलकों में भूचाल आ गया था. सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 22 मार्च को इस मामले की जांच के लिए तीन सदस्यीय जांच कमेटी के गठन का आदेश दिया था. इस जांच कमेटी में पंजाब और हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस शील नागू, हिमाचल प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस जीएस संधावालिया और कर्नाटक हाईकोर्ट के जज जस्टिस अनु शिवरामन शामिल हैं. कमेटी ने अपनी जांच शुरु कर दी है.
सुप्रीम कोर्ट कॉलेजियम ने जस्टिस यशवंत वर्मा का दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट से इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ट्रांसफर करने की अनुशंसा की है. कॉलेजियम के इस फैसले के खिलाफ 27 मार्च को देश के कुछ हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन के प्रतिनिधियों ने चीफ जस्टिस और कॉलेजियम के सदस्य जजों से मुलाकात कर इस फैसले को वापस लेने की मांग की थी.
