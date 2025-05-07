ETV Bharat / bharat

इंडियन आर्मी के ऑपरेशन सिंदूर की जय-जयकार, हर कोई कर रहा है तिरंगे को सलाम - OPERATION SINDOOR REACTION

भारतीय सशस्त्र बलों ने पाकिस्तान और पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर (PoK) में हमला करके 90 से अधिक आतंकियों को मार गिराया है.

Indian leaders hails Army Operation Sindoor strikes on PoK terror camps after deadly Pahalgam attackttack
इंडियन आर्मी के ऑपरेशन सिंदूर की जय-जयकार (Photo@Indianarmy)
By ETV Bharat Hindi Team

Published : May 7, 2025 at 9:36 AM IST

Updated : May 7, 2025 at 9:48 AM IST

नई दिल्ली: भारतीय सशस्त्र बलों ने पाकिस्तान और पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर (POK) में आतंकी ठिकानों पर हमले कर उनके एक दर्जन ठिकानों को बर्बाद कर दिया है. इन हमलों में अब तक 90 से अधिक आतंकवादी मारे जा चुके हैं. इन मिसाइल हमलों में कई आतंकी बुरी तरह से जख्मी हुए हैं. अब देश भर में सेना की जय-जयकार हो रही है.

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने आतंकियों को तबाह करने पर भारतीय सेना की प्रशंसा की है.

दिल्ली के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने सेना की कार्रवाई को सलाम किया है.

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने सेना की भूरि-भूरि प्रशंसा की है.

आप नेता संजय सिंह ने आतंक के आका पाकिस्तान को सबक सिखाने पर भारतीय फौज को सलाम किया है.

बीआरएस लीडर कविता ने भारतीय सेना की जमकर सराहना की है.

जम्मू कश्मीर के एलजी मनोज सिन्हा ने सेना के जज्बे और हौसले को सलाम किया है.

कांग्रेस नेता पवन खेड़ा ने आतंकियों की सबक सिखाने पर भारतीय सैन्य बलों की तारीफ की है.

ओडिशा के डिप्टी सीएम कनक वर्धन सिंह ने आतंकियों को ठिकाने लगाने के लिए सेना को सराहा है.

बीजेपी अध्यक्ष जे पी नड्डा ने सशस्त्र सेनाओं की कार्रवाई की प्रशंसा की है.

छत्तीसगढ़ के डिप्टी सीएम विजय साय ने पाकिस्तान और उसके पाले आतंकियों पर सेना की कार्रवाई की तारीफ की है.

जानेमाने वकील कपिल सिब्बल ने तीनों सेनाओं को सराहा है.

TAGGED:

