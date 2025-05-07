नई दिल्ली: भारतीय सशस्त्र बलों ने पाकिस्तान और पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर (POK) में आतंकी ठिकानों पर हमले कर उनके एक दर्जन ठिकानों को बर्बाद कर दिया है. इन हमलों में अब तक 90 से अधिक आतंकवादी मारे जा चुके हैं. इन मिसाइल हमलों में कई आतंकी बुरी तरह से जख्मी हुए हैं. अब देश भर में सेना की जय-जयकार हो रही है.
कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने आतंकियों को तबाह करने पर भारतीय सेना की प्रशंसा की है.
Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 7, 2025
दिल्ली के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने सेना की कार्रवाई को सलाम किया है.
दिल्ली के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने सेना की कार्रवाई को सलाम किया है.

" proud of indian army and our brave soldiers": arvind kejriwal hails op sindoor
गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने सेना की भूरि-भूरि प्रशंसा की है.
गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने सेना की भूरि-भूरि प्रशंसा की है.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, " proud of our armed forces. #OperationSindoor is Bharat's response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam. The Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people. Bharat remains…
आप नेता संजय सिंह ने आतंक के आका पाकिस्तान को सबक सिखाने पर भारतीय फौज को सलाम किया है.
#WATCH दिल्ली: AAP नेता संजय सिंह ने #OperationSindoor पर कहा, " ...अब समय आ गया था कि उनको (पाकिस्तान) उनकी भाषा में जवाब दिया जाए और 'ऑपरेशन सिन्दूर' के जरिए हमारी सेना ने उनके आतंकी ठिकानों को बर्बाद किया है। मैं भारतीय सेना को सर झुका के नमन करता हूं,140 करोड़ जनता की…
बीआरएस लीडर कविता ने भारतीय सेना की जमकर सराहना की है.
बीआरएस लीडर कविता ने भारतीय सेना की जमकर सराहना की है.

On #OperationSindoor, BRS MLC Kavitha says, " today i am really proud that our indian army has struck the terror camps in pakistan and in pok...i am happy that all those who went for the strikes have returned safely. today as a nation, we all should…
जम्मू कश्मीर के एलजी मनोज सिन्हा ने सेना के जज्बे और हौसले को सलाम किया है.
J&K LG Manoj Sinha takes stock of the situation in the border districts of the UT.
LG says,
कांग्रेस नेता पवन खेड़ा ने आतंकियों की सबक सिखाने पर भारतीय सैन्य बलों की तारीफ की है.
कांग्रेस नेता पवन खेड़ा ने आतंकियों की सबक सिखाने पर भारतीय सैन्य बलों की तारीफ की है.

Congress leader Pawan Khera says, " we're very proud of our army. anybody who dares to launch terror attacks on our soil against our innocent civilians will meet the same fate. the indian national congress, on the night of the 22nd of april,…
ओडिशा के डिप्टी सीएम कनक वर्धन सिंह ने आतंकियों को ठिकाने लगाने के लिए सेना को सराहा है.
ओडिशा के डिप्टी सीएम कनक वर्धन सिंह ने आतंकियों को ठिकाने लगाने के लिए सेना को सराहा है.

On #OperationSindoor, Odisha Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo says, " it is the appropriate time for the entire nation to stand behind the prime minister and his team and the armed forces who have successfully conducted the strike against terrorists..."
बीजेपी अध्यक्ष जे पी नड्डा ने सशस्त्र सेनाओं की कार्रवाई की प्रशंसा की है.
बीजेपी अध्यक्ष जे पी नड्डा ने सशस्त्र सेनाओं की कार्रवाई की प्रशंसा की है.

Union Minister JP Nadda tweets, " india's message on pahalgam - if you tease us, we won't let you go. prime minister modi said that those who attack the soul of india will be given severe punishment. india is both capable and determined to uproot terrorism from its roots. we will…
छत्तीसगढ़ के डिप्टी सीएम विजय साय ने पाकिस्तान और उसके पाले आतंकियों पर सेना की कार्रवाई की तारीफ की है.
#WATCH | Raipur: On #OperationSindoor, Chhattisgarh Dy CM Arun Sao says,
जानेमाने वकील कपिल सिब्बल ने तीनों सेनाओं को सराहा है.
जानेमाने वकील कपिल सिब्बल ने तीनों सेनाओं को सराहा है.

On #OperationSindoor, Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal says, " i congratulate army, air force and navy...we have been targets of terrorism which is manufactured in pakistan...we have to put a stop to it...i congratulate the govt for carrying this…