ETV Bharat / bharat

भारतीय सेना के ऑपरेशन सिंदूर की जय-जयकार, इंडियन मिलिट्री एक्शन की हर कोई कर रहा तारीफ - OPERATION SINDOOR REAX

ऑपरेशन सिंदूर की जय-जयकार हो रही है. पाकिस्तान में आतंकियों को ठिकाने लगाने के लिए तीनों सेनाओं को लोग सलाम कर रहे हैं.

Everyone is praising the Indian military action against terrorists.
आतंकियों के खिलाफ इंडियन मिलिट्री एक्शन की हर कोई कर रहा तारीफ. (Photo@IndianArmy)
author img

By ETV Bharat Hindi Team

Published : May 7, 2025 at 11:53 AM IST

1 Min Read

नई दिल्ली: भारतीय सेना के ऑपरेशन सिंदूर ने हिंदुस्तानियों का सिर गर्व से ऊंचा कर दिया है. आतंकियों ने जम्मू कश्मीर के पहलगाम में हुए आतंकी हमले का जबरदस्त तरीके से बदला लिया है. भारत की तीनों सशस्त्र सेनाओं ने पाकिस्तान और पाकिस्तान के कब्जे वाले कश्मीर में 9 आतंकी ठिकानों पर एयरस्ट्राइक कर 90 से अधिक आतंकियों के मार गिराया है. इस हमले में कई आतंकी जख्मी भी हुए हैं.

तीनों सेनाओं के इस महाअभियान ऑपरेशन सिंदूर को लेकर लोग फूले नहीं समा रहे हैं. और भारतीय सेना की जय-जयकार कर रहे हैं.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के सीएम उमर अब्दुल्ला ने आतंकियों के खिलाफ सेना की कार्रवाई को सलाम किया है.

पंजाब मिनिस्टर हरपाल सिंह ने सेना की कार्रवाई को सराहा है..

झामुमो नेता महुआ माझी ने इंडियन ऑर्मी को सराहा है.

पंजाब के आप अध्यक्ष अमन चोपड़ा ने आतंकियों के सफाए पर सेना की प्रशंसा की है.

यूपी मिनिस्टर ओम प्रकाश राजभर ने तीनों सेनाओं के ज्वॉइंट ऑपरेशन की तारीफ की है.

फॉर्मर डिफेंस मिनिस्टर ए के एंटनी ने इसे आतंकियों का मानमर्दन बताया है.

यूपी मिनिस्टर दानिश आजाद अंसारी ने भारतीय फौज के एक्शन पर फक्र महसूस किया है.

शिवसेना नेता और महाराष्ट्र के डिप्टी सीएम एकनाथ शिंदे ने पाकिस्तान और आतंकियों के खिलाफ सेना की कार्रवाई को सराहा है.

ये भी पढ़ें- इंडियन आर्मी के ऑपरेशन सिंदूर की जय-जयकार, हर कोई कर रहा है तिरंगे को सलाम

नई दिल्ली: भारतीय सेना के ऑपरेशन सिंदूर ने हिंदुस्तानियों का सिर गर्व से ऊंचा कर दिया है. आतंकियों ने जम्मू कश्मीर के पहलगाम में हुए आतंकी हमले का जबरदस्त तरीके से बदला लिया है. भारत की तीनों सशस्त्र सेनाओं ने पाकिस्तान और पाकिस्तान के कब्जे वाले कश्मीर में 9 आतंकी ठिकानों पर एयरस्ट्राइक कर 90 से अधिक आतंकियों के मार गिराया है. इस हमले में कई आतंकी जख्मी भी हुए हैं.

तीनों सेनाओं के इस महाअभियान ऑपरेशन सिंदूर को लेकर लोग फूले नहीं समा रहे हैं. और भारतीय सेना की जय-जयकार कर रहे हैं.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के सीएम उमर अब्दुल्ला ने आतंकियों के खिलाफ सेना की कार्रवाई को सलाम किया है.

पंजाब मिनिस्टर हरपाल सिंह ने सेना की कार्रवाई को सराहा है..

झामुमो नेता महुआ माझी ने इंडियन ऑर्मी को सराहा है.

पंजाब के आप अध्यक्ष अमन चोपड़ा ने आतंकियों के सफाए पर सेना की प्रशंसा की है.

यूपी मिनिस्टर ओम प्रकाश राजभर ने तीनों सेनाओं के ज्वॉइंट ऑपरेशन की तारीफ की है.

फॉर्मर डिफेंस मिनिस्टर ए के एंटनी ने इसे आतंकियों का मानमर्दन बताया है.

यूपी मिनिस्टर दानिश आजाद अंसारी ने भारतीय फौज के एक्शन पर फक्र महसूस किया है.

शिवसेना नेता और महाराष्ट्र के डिप्टी सीएम एकनाथ शिंदे ने पाकिस्तान और आतंकियों के खिलाफ सेना की कार्रवाई को सराहा है.

ये भी पढ़ें- इंडियन आर्मी के ऑपरेशन सिंदूर की जय-जयकार, हर कोई कर रहा है तिरंगे को सलाम

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAI HINDINDIA DESTROY TERRIST CENTREOPRATION SINDOOR BY INDIAN ARMYOPERATION SINDOOR REAX

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

ख़ास ख़बरें

वेव्स 2025 के विशेषज्ञों ने कहा- जनरेटिव AI ने मीडिया व्यवसाय को मौलिक रूप से बदल दिया

6,6,6,6,6,6... रियान पराग ने ईडन गार्डन्स में मचाई तबाही, छह बॉल पर 6 छक्के लगाकर रचा इतिहास

मेट गाला 2025: कब-कहां देखें, क्या है थीम, कौन हैं गेस्ट-होस्ट?, भारत से जाएंगे ये 7 स्टार्स, जानें शो की ये बड़ी बातें

Warren Buffett ने बेटे को नहीं...इस शख्स को बनाया Berkshire Hathway का CEO, जो संभालेगा बफेट का साम्राज्य

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.