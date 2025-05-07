नई दिल्ली: भारतीय सेना के ऑपरेशन सिंदूर ने हिंदुस्तानियों का सिर गर्व से ऊंचा कर दिया है. आतंकियों ने जम्मू कश्मीर के पहलगाम में हुए आतंकी हमले का जबरदस्त तरीके से बदला लिया है. भारत की तीनों सशस्त्र सेनाओं ने पाकिस्तान और पाकिस्तान के कब्जे वाले कश्मीर में 9 आतंकी ठिकानों पर एयरस्ट्राइक कर 90 से अधिक आतंकियों के मार गिराया है. इस हमले में कई आतंकी जख्मी भी हुए हैं.
तीनों सेनाओं के इस महाअभियान ऑपरेशन सिंदूर को लेकर लोग फूले नहीं समा रहे हैं. और भारतीय सेना की जय-जयकार कर रहे हैं.
जम्मू-कश्मीर के सीएम उमर अब्दुल्ला ने आतंकियों के खिलाफ सेना की कार्रवाई को सलाम किया है.
#WATCH | Srinagar: On #OperationSindoor, J&K CM Omar Abdullah says, " it began with pahalgam where our 26 innocent civilians killed and govt had said that we will get a befitting reply...this was the right method to reply...only terror sites in pakistan were hit not military area… pic.twitter.com/Qkd7mXP6gP— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025
पंजाब मिनिस्टर हरपाल सिंह ने सेना की कार्रवाई को सराहा है..
#WATCH | Chandigarh | #OperationSindoor | Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema says, " aam aadmi party is with the country and the central government... punjab has never betrayed the country in any conflict with enemy countries... operation sindoor was a successful mission...… pic.twitter.com/xjiHH89qpS— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025
झामुमो नेता महुआ माझी ने इंडियन ऑर्मी को सराहा है.
#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand | #OperationSindoor | JMM MP Mahua Maji says, " ... this attack to safeguard our country's self-esteem is a welcome step... i appeal to the people of the country to maintain communal harmony... neither country should attack civilians because then this… pic.twitter.com/18wTXMp3zC— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025
पंजाब के आप अध्यक्ष अमन चोपड़ा ने आतंकियों के सफाए पर सेना की प्रशंसा की है.
#WATCH | Chandigarh | #OperationSindoor | Punjab AAP president and state minister Aman Arora says, " the indian army and countrymen gave a befitting reply to the brutal murder of 26 people at pahalgam yesterday... all precautions have been taken considering the border that punjab… pic.twitter.com/RuCfg1eN6v— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025
यूपी मिनिस्टर ओम प्रकाश राजभर ने तीनों सेनाओं के ज्वॉइंट ऑपरेशन की तारीफ की है.
#WATCH | Lucknow | #OperationSindoor | UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar says, " i thank the indian army for fulfilling the country's wish and the promise of pm narendra modi, defence minister rajnath singh, and hm amit shah... this has also given a befitting response to the… pic.twitter.com/QJ3lGufbFA— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025
फॉर्मर डिफेंस मिनिस्टर ए के एंटनी ने इसे आतंकियों का मानमर्दन बताया है.
#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: On #OperationSindoor, former Defence Minister AK Antony says, " my first response is a big salute to the indian military, i am proud of them. this action is the need of the hour...pakistan-sponsored terrorists have mercilessly killed tourists… pic.twitter.com/qwFqpGtmOp— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025
यूपी मिनिस्टर दानिश आजाद अंसारी ने भारतीय फौज के एक्शन पर फक्र महसूस किया है.
शिवसेना नेता और महाराष्ट्र के डिप्टी सीएम एकनाथ शिंदे ने पाकिस्तान और आतंकियों के खिलाफ सेना की कार्रवाई को सराहा है.
#WATCH | Mumbai | #OperationSindoor | Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, " i thank pm modi and our armed forces who have done a terrific job... they have given a befitting reply to terrorists and pakistan. but i think it is a trailer, and the movie is yet to come. i thank… pic.twitter.com/jJtcYQaVVM— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025
