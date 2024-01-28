सशक्त न्यायिक व्यवस्था विकसित भारत का हिस्सा है: पीएम मोदी

नई दिल्ली: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार को कहा कि सरकार वर्तमान संदर्भ को ध्यान में रखते हुए और सर्वोत्तम प्रथाओं के अनुरूप कानूनों का आधुनिकीकरण कर रही है. यहां सुप्रीम कोर्ट की 75वीं वर्षगांठ पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि तीन नए आपराधिक न्याय कानूनों के लागू होने के साथ, भारत की कानूनी, पुलिसिंग और जांच प्रणाली एक नए युग में प्रवेश कर गई है.
यह सुनिश्चित करना महत्वपूर्ण है कि सैकड़ों वर्ष पुराने कानूनों से नए कानूनों में परिवर्तन सुचारु हो. प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा, इस संबंध में हमने पहले ही सरकारी कर्मचारियों के लिए प्रशिक्षण और क्षमता निर्माण का काम शुरू कर दिया है.
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "...This program is an example of how technology can help in the delivery of justice because with the help of AI, my speech is being translated into English and you are listening to it. Through the use of such technology in the courts, we can make… pic.twitter.com/dai9uucyGe— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "...This program is an example of how technology can help in the delivery of justice because with the help of AI, my speech is being translated into English and you are listening to it. Through the use of such technology in the courts, we can make… pic.twitter.com/dai9uucyGe— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024
मोदी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से अन्य हितधारकों की क्षमता निर्माण की दिशा में काम करने के लिए आगे आने का आग्रह किया. प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा, 'सशक्त न्यायिक व्यवस्था विकसित भारत का हिस्सा है. सरकार एक भरोसेमंद न्याय व्यवस्था बनाने के लिए लगातार काम कर रही है और कई फैसले ले रही है. जन विश्वास विधेयक इसी दिशा में एक कदम है. भविष्य में इससे न्यायिक व्यवस्था पर अनावश्यक बोझ कम होगा.'
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "By abolishing the colonial criminal laws, the government started the system of 'Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita', Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and 'Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam'. Due to these changes, our legal policing and investigative systems have… pic.twitter.com/MROCPiLheY— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "By abolishing the colonial criminal laws, the government started the system of 'Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita', Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and 'Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam'. Due to these changes, our legal policing and investigative systems have… pic.twitter.com/MROCPiLheY— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024
उन्होंने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भारत के जीवंत लोकतंत्र को मजबूत किया है और व्यक्तिगत अधिकारों, अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता पर कई महत्वपूर्ण फैसले दिए हैं, जिन्होंने देश के सामाजिक-राजनीतिक परिवेश को नई दिशा दी है.
भारत की आज की आर्थिक नीतियां ही कल के उज्ज्वल भारत का आधार बनेंगी. प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा, आज भारत में जो कानून बन रहे हैं, वे कल के उज्ज्वल भारत को और मजबूत करेंगे.
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "...The Padma Awards given this time. In that, retired Supreme Court judge and the first Muslim female Supreme Court judge of entire Asia, Justice Fathima Beevi was honoured with Padma Bhushan. This is a matter of pride for me..." pic.twitter.com/x36sxd2B3Z— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "...The Padma Awards given this time. In that, retired Supreme Court judge and the first Muslim female Supreme Court judge of entire Asia, Justice Fathima Beevi was honoured with Padma Bhushan. This is a matter of pride for me..." pic.twitter.com/x36sxd2B3Z— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024
मोदी ने कहा कि 'आज बने कानून भारत का भविष्य उज्ज्वल करेंगे. वैश्विक स्तर पर हो रहे बदलावों के साथ दुनिया की निगाहें भारत पर टिकी हैं, क्योंकि दुनिया का विश्वास भारत पर मजबूत हो रहा है. ऐसे समय में भारत के लिए यह जरूरी है कि वह हमें मिले हर मौके का फायदा उठाए.' उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि पिछले हफ्ते सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट भवन के विस्तार के लिए 800 करोड़ रुपये मंजूर किए थे.