असम सीएम का आरोप, 'न्याय यात्रा के बहाने असम में दंगा फैलाना चाहते थे'

नई दिल्ली : असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी पर फिर से हमला बोला है. उन्होंने कहा कि राहुल गांधी की न्याय यात्रा की टाइमिंग अपने आप में बहुत कुछ कहती है. उन्होंने कहा कि राहुल गांधी ने जानबूझकर इस यात्रा की टाइमिंग प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह के आसपास रखी.
मुख्यमंत्री ने कांग्रेस पार्टी पर आरोप लगाया कि उनकी योजना असम में दंगा फैलाने की थी, ताकि प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह को बदनाम किया जा सके, लेकिन वे इसमें सफल नहीं हुए. सीएम ने कहा कि असम की जनता राहुल गांधी को जवाब देगी और लोकसभा चुनाव में वे इसे महसूस करेंगे, कांग्रेस पहले से भी अधिक कम सीटें जीतेगी.
#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "Congress politics has become 'Soft Naxalite'. Their slogans don't reflect Gandhian principles anymore. I too was in Congress for 22 years. But it never had such slogans earlier. Congress had a soft slogan. I see that they have killed… pic.twitter.com/Yx6PLfneFP— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024
#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "Congress politics has become 'Soft Naxalite'. Their slogans don't reflect Gandhian principles anymore. I too was in Congress for 22 years. But it never had such slogans earlier. Congress had a soft slogan. I see that they have killed… pic.twitter.com/Yx6PLfneFP— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024
हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने आरोप लगाया कि राहुल की इस यात्रा के दौरान उनके (राहुल के) हमशक्ल का भी प्रयोग किया गया है.
#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma quotes a media report alleging that a body double of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was used on the bus being used for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. pic.twitter.com/CL2ltfWudx— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024
#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma quotes a media report alleging that a body double of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was used on the bus being used for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. pic.twitter.com/CL2ltfWudx— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024
मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि कांग्रेस की इस यात्रा में सिर्फ और सिर्फ वामपंथी और नक्सली शामिल थे. उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस की पूरी नीति वामपंथियों के तुष्टीकरण के लिए है. सरमा ने कहा कि वह भी 22 सालों तक कांग्रेस में रहे, लेकिन ऐसा कभी नहीं देखा, अब तो पार्टी पर पूरी तरह से वामपंथियों का कब्जा हो चुका है.
#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that passed through his state.— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
He says, "...What was this Yatra? Look at its timing. They had hatched a conspiracy to instigate a major communal clash in Assam. We had a glimpse of… pic.twitter.com/nn3EPnTSGS
#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that passed through his state.— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024
#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that passed through his state.— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024
आपको बता दें कि जब से राहुल की यह यात्रा असम में दाखिल हुई, तब से ही दोनों नेताओं के बीच बयानबाजी जारी है. कांग्रेस के एक्स पोस्ट से सीएम पर कई हमले किए गए. खुद राहुल गांधी ने भी हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा को देश का सबसे भ्रष्ट सीएम तक बताया. राहुल ने कहा कि असम सरकार उन पर चाहे जितने भी एफआईआर कर दे, वे न तो पीछे हटेंगे और न ही डरेंगे.
