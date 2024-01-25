असम सीएम का आरोप, 'न्याय यात्रा के बहाने असम में दंगा फैलाना चाहते थे'

author img

By ETV Bharat Hindi Desk

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 2:37 PM IST

Updated : Jan 25, 2024, 3:00 PM IST

assam cm, himanta biswa sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Rahul Gandhi : असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा और कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी के बीच बयानबाजी अब भी जारी है. हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने आरोप लगाया कि राहुल गांधी की भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा का उद्देश्य असम में दंगा फैलाना था, लेकिन जनता ने उन्हें विफल कर दिया. उन्होंने मीडिया रिपोर्ट का हवाला देकर कहा कि न्याय यात्रा के दौरान राहुल के 'हमशक्ल' का भी प्रयोग किया गया.

नई दिल्ली : असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी पर फिर से हमला बोला है. उन्होंने कहा कि राहुल गांधी की न्याय यात्रा की टाइमिंग अपने आप में बहुत कुछ कहती है. उन्होंने कहा कि राहुल गांधी ने जानबूझकर इस यात्रा की टाइमिंग प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह के आसपास रखी.

मुख्यमंत्री ने कांग्रेस पार्टी पर आरोप लगाया कि उनकी योजना असम में दंगा फैलाने की थी, ताकि प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह को बदनाम किया जा सके, लेकिन वे इसमें सफल नहीं हुए. सीएम ने कहा कि असम की जनता राहुल गांधी को जवाब देगी और लोकसभा चुनाव में वे इसे महसूस करेंगे, कांग्रेस पहले से भी अधिक कम सीटें जीतेगी.

  • #WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "Congress politics has become 'Soft Naxalite'. Their slogans don't reflect Gandhian principles anymore. I too was in Congress for 22 years. But it never had such slogans earlier. Congress had a soft slogan. I see that they have killed… pic.twitter.com/Yx6PLfneFP

    — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने आरोप लगाया कि राहुल की इस यात्रा के दौरान उनके (राहुल के) हमशक्ल का भी प्रयोग किया गया है.

  • #WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma quotes a media report alleging that a body double of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was used on the bus being used for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. pic.twitter.com/CL2ltfWudx

    — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि कांग्रेस की इस यात्रा में सिर्फ और सिर्फ वामपंथी और नक्सली शामिल थे. उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस की पूरी नीति वामपंथियों के तुष्टीकरण के लिए है. सरमा ने कहा कि वह भी 22 सालों तक कांग्रेस में रहे, लेकिन ऐसा कभी नहीं देखा, अब तो पार्टी पर पूरी तरह से वामपंथियों का कब्जा हो चुका है.

  • #WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that passed through his state.

    He says, "...What was this Yatra? Look at its timing. They had hatched a conspiracy to instigate a major communal clash in Assam. We had a glimpse of… pic.twitter.com/nn3EPnTSGS

    — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

आपको बता दें कि जब से राहुल की यह यात्रा असम में दाखिल हुई, तब से ही दोनों नेताओं के बीच बयानबाजी जारी है. कांग्रेस के एक्स पोस्ट से सीएम पर कई हमले किए गए. खुद राहुल गांधी ने भी हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा को देश का सबसे भ्रष्ट सीएम तक बताया. राहुल ने कहा कि असम सरकार उन पर चाहे जितने भी एफआईआर कर दे, वे न तो पीछे हटेंगे और न ही डरेंगे.

ये भी पढ़ें : असम: राहुल गांधी ने भ्रष्टाचार को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री पर हमला बोला, लगाया भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप

Last Updated :Jan 25, 2024, 3:00 PM IST

TAGGED:

Bharat Jodo Nyay YatraAssam CM Himanta Biswa SarmaSarma to Rahul Gandhiभारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ख़ास ख़बरें

ट्रेकिंग के लिए गए युवक-युवती की मौत, पालतू डॉगी की मदद से मिली लाशें, दो दिन तक साथ ही रहा

UCC धार्मिक कुरीतियां खत्म करेगा, लिव इन रिलेशन के बहाने अनैतिक कार्य स्वीकार नहीं- रेखा आर्य

अंतरंग इमेज पर नियंत्रण व सेक्सटॉर्शन से लड़ने के लिए मेटा ने किया ये काम

DU के आईपी महिला कॉलेज के 100 साल पूरे, परवेज मुशर्रफ की मां सहित कई नामी हस्तियों ने की हैं यहां पढ़ाई

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.