असम सीएम ने दिए राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करने के निर्देश, राहुल बोले- अवरोधक तोड़े लेकिन नहीं तोड़ेंगे कानून

Rahul Himanta

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra : राहुल गांधी की अगुवाई वाली 'भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा' को मंगलवार को गुवाहाटी में प्रवेश करने से रोक दिया गया. असम के सीएम ने 'भीड़ को उकसाने' के लिए राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करने का निर्देश दिया है. वहीं, राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि हमने अवरोधक तोड़े लेकिन कानून नहीं तोड़ेंगे.

गुवाहाटी: असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने मंगलवार को कहा कि उन्होंने राज्य पुलिस महानिदेशक जी पी सिंह को अवरोधक तोड़ने के लिए भीड़ को उकसाने को लेकर राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज करने का निर्देश दिया है.

युवा कांग्रेस की राज्य इकाई के अध्यक्ष श्रीनिवास बी.वी. के एक पोस्ट के जवाब में मुख्यमंत्री ने सोशल मीडिया मंच 'एक्स' पर कहा, 'मैंने असम पुलिस के महानिदेशक को भीड़ को उकसाने के लिए आपके नेता राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ का मुकदमा दर्ज करने का निर्देश दिया है.' सरमा ने कहा कि जिस वीडियो को श्रीनिवास ने अपने अकाउंट पर पोस्ट किया है उसे साक्ष्य के लिए इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा.

  • #WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "There is an idea of Nyay behind this Nyay Yatra. Congress party will bring forward its 5 pillars of justice in the next one month which give the country power..." pic.twitter.com/w4YdIgcnWX

    — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, 'यह असम की संस्कृति का हिस्सा नहीं है. हम एक शांतिपूर्ण राज्य हैं. इस तरह के नक्सलवादी हथकंडे हमारी संस्कृति से बिल्कुल विपरीत हैं.' सरमा ने कहा, 'आपके गैरजिम्मेदाराना आचरण और दिशा-निर्देशों के उल्लंघन की वजह से अब गुवाहाटी की सड़कों पर भारी जाम लग गया.'

राहुल बोले- हमने अवरोधक तोड़े लेकिन कानून नहीं तोड़ेंगे : वहीं, राहुल गांधी ने शहर के बाहरी इलाके में पार्टी समर्थकों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा, 'हमने अवरोधक तोड़े हैं लेकिन कानून नहीं तोड़ेंगे'

  • #WATCH | Assam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "The chief minister of the state is one of the most corrupt chief ministers in the country. Whenever I move to the state people tell me- that massive unemployment, massive corruption, massive price rise, farmers are struggling &… pic.twitter.com/is6zMEQge5

    — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

यात्रा को शहर की सीमा में प्रवेश करने से रोकने के लिए दो स्थानों पर अवरोधक लगाए गए थे. पुलिस को कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं को रोकने के लिए बल प्रयोग भी करना पड़ा. इससे पहले राहुल के गुवाहाटी में प्रवेश करने पर उनका जोरदार स्वागत किया गया. कांग्रेस नेता ने रास्ते में विश्वविद्यालय के कुछ छात्रों को संबोधित भी किया.

समर्थकों को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) के अध्यक्ष जे.पी. नड्डा ने भी यही रास्ता चुना था लेकिन उन्हें (राहुल को) यहां यात्रा करने की अनुमति नहीं दी गई.

  • #WATCH | Assam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "Whatever the Assam CM is doing against the Yatra, it benefits the Yatra. The publicity that we might have not got, by doing this the Assam CM & Union Home Minister Amit Shah are helping us. Now, the main issue in Assam is the… pic.twitter.com/k9QCdJHMIt

    — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

राहुल ने अपने कार्यकर्ताओं और समर्थकों को 'बब्बर शेर' कहते हुए कहा, 'आपको यह नहीं सोचना चाहिए कि हम कमजोर हैं. हमने अवरोधक तोड़े हैं.' उन्होंने कहा, 'उन्होंने विश्वविद्यालय में मेरा कार्यक्रम रद्द कर दिया. मेरा कार्यक्रम रद्द कर दिया गया लेकिन विद्यार्थियों ने मुझे विश्वविद्यालय के बाहर सुना.' राहुल ने कहा, 'कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता किसी से नहीं डरते. हम जल्द ही असम में भाजपा को हराएंगे और कांग्रेस की सरकार बनाएंगे.' उन्होंने अच्छा काम करने के लिए पुलिस की भी सराहना की.

राहुल ने कहा, 'हम जानते हैं कि पुलिस अधिकारियों ने अच्छा काम किया और आदेशों का पालन किया. एक व्यक्ति आया और बस (यात्रा) के आगे लेट गया. हम आपके खिलाफ नहीं हैं. हम उस मुख्यमंत्री के खिलाफ हैं, जो सबसे भ्रष्ट है. हमारी लड़ाई उनसे हैं.' राहुल ने कहा कि पुलिसकर्मी भी उनके भाषण पर तालियां बजा रहे हैं लेकिन उन्हें ऐसा नहीं करना चाहिए.

कांग्रेस की राज्य इकाई के प्रभारी जितेंद्र सिंह ने कहा, 'अवरोधकों को तोड़कर हमने जीत हासिल की है.' बाद में राहुल निर्धारित मार्ग से रिंग रोड पर आगे बढ़े. मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत ने पूर्व में कहा था कि सड़कों पर जाम की स्थिति से बचने के लिए यात्रा को शहर में प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी.

सोमवार को मेघालय में प्रवेश करने के बाद इस हिस्से में यात्रा अपने अंतिम चरण के लिए असम लौटी और राज्य के सबसे बड़े शहर गुवाहाटी के बाहरी इलाके से होकर गुजरेगी. असम में यात्रा गुरुवार तक रहेगी.

