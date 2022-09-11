કેન્દ્રીય શિક્ષણ પ્રધાને વડાપ્રધાન જ્યાં વેચતા હતા તે ચાના સ્ટોલની મુલાકાત લીધી
Published on: 14 minutes ago
કેન્દ્રીય શિક્ષણ મંત્રી ધર્મેન્દ્ર પ્રધાને વડનગર રેલ્વે સ્ટેશન પર ચાના સ્ટોલની મુલાકાત લીધી, જ્યાંથી પીએમ મોદીએ તેમની જીવન યાત્રા શરૂ કરી
Gujarat | Union Education Min Dharmendra Pradhan visited the tea stall at Vadnagar railway station from where PM Modi embarked on his life journey— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2022
It is the beauty of this land that someone who was brought up here is the leader of the country & a global leader: D Pradhan (10.09) pic.twitter.com/5Hdka3SOHu
