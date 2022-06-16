સાડીઓમાં કીર્તિ સુરેશ અલૌકિક દિવા સમાન લાગે છે, જુઓ ફોટોઝ Published on: 7 minutes ago |

Updated on: 7 minutes ago

National Award-winning actor Keetthy Suresh is an ardent lover of the timeless charm of six yards. Her social media feed is proof of Keerthy's fascination for the sarees and every time the actor steps out in one -- she nails the traditional look with panache. રાષ્ટ્રીય પુરસ્કાર વિજેતા અભિનેત્રી કીર્તી સુરેશ સાડીમાં ખૂબ જ સુંદર દેખાય છે. તેણીના સોશિયલ મીડિયા ફીડ પર સાડીઓ પ્રત્યે કીર્તિના આકર્ષણ નોંધ પાત્ર જોવા મળે છે અને જ્યારે પણ અભિનેતા એકમાં બહાર નીકળે છે, ત્યારે તે પરંપરાગત દેખાવ સાથે નિકળે છે.