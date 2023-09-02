Sidharth Shukla Death Anniversary: સિદ્ધાર્થ શુક્લાની આજે પુણ્યતિથિ છે, ચાહકોએ યાદ કર્યા
Published: 6 hours ago
મુંબઈ: તારીખ 2 સપ્ટેમ્બરના રોજ 'બિગ બોસ 13'ના વિજેતા સિદ્ધાર્થ શુક્લાએ દુનિયાને અલવિદા કહ્યુ હતુ. આજે તેમની બીજી પુણ્યતિથી હોવાથી ચાહકોએ તેમને સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર યાદ કર્યા હતા. તેમણે 'બિગ બોસ 13'માં ભાગ લીધો હતો અને વિજેતા બન્યા હતા. તેમને બિગ બોસ શો દ્વારા સારી પ્રશંસા મળી હતી, તેમની સાથે સ્પર્ધક શેહનાઝ ગિલ પણ જોવા મળી હતી.
Miss you siddy boy, the angle 😇— Tushar 🫣🤷🏻♂️😌 (@tushar_dep) September 2, 2023
My inspiration, i know you are at the best place, i just pray for you🙏
Thanks mere life me aake bahut kuch sikhane ke liye and itne dosto se milane ke liye ❤️🫶🤗
You the best❤️#SidharthShuklaLivesOn #SidharthShukla #SidharthShuklaLives pic.twitter.com/1f2eXBRBIv
સિદ્ધાર્થ શુક્લાની પુણ્યતિથિ પર ચાહકોએ યાદ કર્યા: બે વર્ષ પહેલા જ્યારે તેમનું નિધન થયું હતું, ત્યારે સિદ્ધાર્થ 40 વર્ષના હતા. કાર્ડિયાક અરેસ્ટને કારણે તેમનું અવસાન થયું હતું. ટ્વિટર હોય કે, ઈન્સ્ટાગ્રામ સિદ્ધાર્થના ચાહકોએ તેમની તસવીરો અને વીડિયોથી તમામ સોશિયલ મીડિયા પ્લેટફોર્મ પર કોમેન્ટ બોક્સ છલકાવી દીધું છે. એક ચાહકે X પર લખ્યું છે કે, ''તમે અમારા હ્રુદયમાં હંમેશા રહેશો. સિદ્ધાર્થ શુક્લા અમે તમને યાદ કરીએ છીએ.'' અન્યએ ટ્વીટ કર્યું છે કે, 'આજે તેમને સ્મિત સાથે યાદ કરો. જે રીતે તે બોલ્યા અને તેમણે જે કહ્યું તે યાદ કરો. તેમની શક્તિ, તેમની હિંમત, તેઓ જે રીતે જીવ્યા તેમને યાદ રાખો.''
Today is that day (2nd sept). Even worst day of my life...😭— Harshiita (@harshii8949) September 2, 2023
God apne ye din ku dikhaya hme
Aapne is insan ko ku chin liya hmse .why
Us din ko me khbi bhul ni skti or me khbi yad bhi ni rhkna chahti.
Our man is still alive in my ❤️#SidharthShukla#SidharthShuklaLives #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/kTRPbJODqg
Remember him with a smile today, He was not one for tears. Reflect instead on memories, Of all the happy years. Recall to mind the way he spoke, And all the things he said. His strength, his courage, the way he lived, Remember that instead 🫶👼✨@sidharth_shukla #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/chHzT8ls78— Lohi_12:12_27:01 (@Itslohi0304) September 2, 2023
સિદ્ધાર્થ શુક્લાની કારકિર્દી: સિદ્ધાર્થ 2008માં 'બાબુલ કા આંગન છૂટે ના' સાથે અભિનયની શરુઆત કરી હતી. આ ઉપરાંત તેમણે 'જાને પેહચાને સે અજનબી' અને 'લવ યુ જીંદગી' જેવા શોમાં કામ કર્યું હતું. ત્યાર બાદ તેઓ લોકપ્રિય શો 'બાલિકા વધુ'માં જોવા મળ્યા હતા. બાલિકા વધુમાં તેમણે જીલ્લા કલેક્ટર શિવરાજ શેખરની ભૂમિકા ભજવી હતી. એટલું જ નહિં ,પરંતુ તેમણે રિયાલિટી શો 'ઝલક દિખલા જા 6' માં પણ ભાગ લીધો હતો. 'ઈન્ડિયાઝ ગોટ ટેલેન્ટ 6' જેવા શો પણ હોસ્ટ કર્યા હતા. તેઓ વર્ષ 2015માં 'ખતરોં કે ખિલાડી 7'માં જોવા મળ્યા હતા, જે શોમાં વિનર બન્યા હતા. (ANI)