હૈદરાબાદ રવિવારે 28 ઓગસ્ટે ભારત અને પાકિસ્તાન વચ્ચે દુબઈ ઈન્ટરનેશનલ ક્રિકેટ સ્ટેડિયમમાં T20 મેચ રમાઈ હતી. મેચની છેલ્લી ઓવરમાં ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાના ઓલરાઉન્ડર હાર્દિક પંડ્યાએ પાકિસ્તાનને વિજયી સિક્સ ફટકારી હતી. તે જ સમયે, આખો દેશ પાકિસ્તાન પર ભારતની જીતની (India win over Pakistan in Asia Cup) ઉજવણી કરી રહ્યો છે. તે જ સમયે, બોલિવૂડ સેલેબ્સે (celeb joy on india win ) પણ સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ભારતની જીત પર ખુશી વ્યક્ત કરી છે. કાર્તિક આર્યનથી લઈને આયુષ્માન ખુરાનાએ ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાને જીત (Celebs celebrate team India win over Pakistan) માટે અભિનંદન પાઠવ્યા છે.

અભિષેક બચ્ચને લખ્યું છે, આવો.. ઈન્ડિયા એશિયા કપ 2022.

