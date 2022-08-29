T20 મેચમાં પાકિસ્તાન સામે ભારતની રોમાંચક જીત પર બોલિવૂડમાં ઉજવણી
હૈદરાબાદ રવિવારે 28 ઓગસ્ટે ભારત અને પાકિસ્તાન વચ્ચે દુબઈ ઈન્ટરનેશનલ ક્રિકેટ સ્ટેડિયમમાં T20 મેચ રમાઈ હતી. મેચની છેલ્લી ઓવરમાં ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાના ઓલરાઉન્ડર હાર્દિક પંડ્યાએ પાકિસ્તાનને વિજયી સિક્સ ફટકારી હતી. તે જ સમયે, આખો દેશ પાકિસ્તાન પર ભારતની જીતની (India win over Pakistan in Asia Cup) ઉજવણી કરી રહ્યો છે. તે જ સમયે, બોલિવૂડ સેલેબ્સે (celeb joy on india win ) પણ સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ભારતની જીત પર ખુશી વ્યક્ત કરી છે. કાર્તિક આર્યનથી લઈને આયુષ્માન ખુરાનાએ ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાને જીત (Celebs celebrate team India win over Pakistan) માટે અભિનંદન પાઠવ્યા છે.
અભિષેક બચ્ચને લખ્યું છે, આવો.. ઈન્ડિયા એશિયા કપ 2022.
YESSSSSS!!!!! C’MONNNNN 🇮🇳 #AsiaCup2022 #INDvsPAK 💙💪🏽— Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) August 28, 2022
Yesssssssssss India 🇮🇳 what a game. @hardikpandya7 @imjadeja thank you. India rocks ⭐️ #INDvsPAK— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) August 28, 2022
Take a bow @hardikpandya7 !! What a match winner. Great match !! Congratulations Team India.. well played Team Pakistan. #INDvsPAK— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 28, 2022
We bleed blue and proud🇮🇳— Bobby Deol (@thedeol) August 28, 2022
Congratulations Team India on the win, a six to to finish the match in style. What a finish💯💯#INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/zUklEg1tNx
जीत जाएँगे हम….— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 28, 2022
(🇮🇳) < तू अगर संग है!
जय हिंद! 🌺🇮🇳 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/iA0Di9bnch
How’s the Josh India? 🇮🇳💪🏼— Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) August 28, 2022
Epic contest - the best #INDvsPAK 👍🏼 🏏
Welcome back King @imVkohli , stellar performances by @hardikpandya7 , @imjadeja & @BhuviOfficial
Well played Pakistan 🤜🏼🤛🏼#AsiaCup2022
