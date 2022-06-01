પ્રખ્યાત ગાયક કૃષ્ણકુમાર કુનાથના નિધન પર બોલિવૂડ સેલેબ્સ અને ભારતીય સંગીતકારોએ ટ્વીટ કરી વ્યક્ત કર્યો શોક
પ્રખ્યાત ગાયક કૃષ્ણકુમાર કુનાથના નિધન પર બોલિવૂડ સેલેબ્સ અને ભારતીય સંગીતકારોએ ટ્વીટ કરી વ્યક્ત કર્યો શોક
હૈદરાબાદઃ દક્ષિણ કોલકાતામાં નઝરૂલ મંચ ખાતે એક કોલેજ દ્વારા સંગીત કાર્યક્રમનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું તેમાં બોલિવૂડના પ્રખ્યાત ગાયક કૃષ્ણકુમાર કુન્નાથનું Famous (Bollywood Famous singer KK Dies) મંગળવારે રાત્રે નિધન થયું હતું. તેઓ KK તરીકે જાણીતા હતા. KK 53 વર્ષના હતા અને તેમના પરિવારમાં પત્ની અને બે પુત્રો છે. આ દુઃખદ સમાચારથી બઘા દંગ રહી ગયા છે. બોલિવૂડ સ્ટાર્સએ ટ્વીટ (Bollywood stars tweeted) કરી દુ:ખ વ્યકત કર્યુ છે.
Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti 🙏🏻— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2022
In utter shock. Just heard about KK . Someone please tell me it's not true— Pritam (@ipritamofficial) May 31, 2022
Extremely sad and devastated. Another shocking loss for all of us. Can’t believe our KK sir is no more… what is even happening. I can’t take it anymore.— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 31, 2022
KK... not fair man. Not your time to go. This was the last time we were together to announce a tour together. How can you just go??? In shock. In grief. A ear dear friend, a brother is gone. RIP KK. Love you. pic.twitter.com/lCdwIRf3W6— Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) May 31, 2022
I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. #KK Why! This is too hard to accept! Heart is shattered in pieces.— Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) May 31, 2022
It seems so ominous. The news of KK’s death that too right after a live performance is terrible. He sang for films I was associated with, so his loss seems that much more personal.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 31, 2022
RIP #KrishnakumarKunnath.
Prayers & condolences to his family🙏 pic.twitter.com/HOOjgs4tY5
Heartbreaking news on the sudden passing away of such an incredible talent…. RIP KK…💔 the entertainment world has lost a true artist today….Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SiKQutPJVO— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 31, 2022
This cannot be real.@K_K_Pal , nothing will be the same without you. Nothing. My heart is in tatters.— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2022
The voice of purity itself, of kindness of decency, of a true heart of gold. Gone.
We grew up listening to his songs 😞— Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) May 31, 2022
Gone too soon 💔
#RIPKK 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/hIOKWxKf2Z
I hear singer KK just passed away. GOD what is really happening!!?? I mean WHAT IS HAPPENING. One of the nicest humans kk sir was. Gone too soon at 53.Beyond shocked. RIP sir.— RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 31, 2022
“अगर मिले खुदा तो, पूछुंगा खुदाया..— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 31, 2022
जिस्म मुझे देकर मिट्टी का शीशे का दिल क्यों बनाया.....”
The eternal angst of human existence captured so evocatively in KK’s voice!
RIP KK sir! You live on in our hearts 💔 @Live_Gyan https://t.co/n5BA3EJEYG
This is such shocking and sad news. KK, thank you for sharing your talent with us all. Gone too soon. Rest in harmony!— Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) May 31, 2022
KK 😞💔— Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) May 31, 2022
Extremely shocked and sad by the passing away of our beloved kk. A musician whose voice shaped much of my childhood 💔— VarunKukooDhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2022