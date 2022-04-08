સુરત : ઉનાળા શરુ થતા સમગ્ર દેશમાં હાલ લીંબુના ભાવમાં ધરખમ વઘારો(Hike price of lemons) નોંધાયો છે. વધતા જતા લીંબુના ભાવ બાબતે એક શાકભાજીના જથ્થાબંધ વેપારીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ગયા વર્ષે આંધ્રપ્રદેશ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર અને ગુજરાતમાં ચક્રવાત દરમિયાન લીંબુના છોડને થયેલા ભારે નુકસાનને કારણે લીંબુના ભાવમાં વ્યાપક વધારો(reason for the extra price of lemons) થયો છે.