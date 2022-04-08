Hike price of lemons : સુરતમા લીંબુની અછત સામે ભાવમાં થયો ધરખમ વધારો
Published on: 37 minutes ago
સુરત : ઉનાળા શરુ થતા સમગ્ર દેશમાં હાલ લીંબુના ભાવમાં ધરખમ વઘારો(Hike price of lemons) નોંધાયો છે. વધતા જતા લીંબુના ભાવ બાબતે એક શાકભાજીના જથ્થાબંધ વેપારીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ગયા વર્ષે આંધ્રપ્રદેશ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર અને ગુજરાતમાં ચક્રવાત દરમિયાન લીંબુના છોડને થયેલા ભારે નુકસાનને કારણે લીંબુના ભાવમાં વ્યાપક વધારો(reason for the extra price of lemons) થયો છે.
Gujarat | Lemon price hike due to shortage in supply and high demands during summer, in Surat— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022
"The price of lemon has increased extensively because of the huge damage to lemon plants during cyclone last year in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra & Gujarat," said a vegetable wholesaler pic.twitter.com/hqsSPOdNk7
