HOME /

BHARAT /

VICE PRESIDENT JAGDEEP DHANKAR WHILE ADDRESSING AN INTERACTION PROGRAM WITH LAW STUDENTS AT THE NATIONAL LAW UNIVERSITY JODHPUR ON WEDNESDAY SAID THAT WE CANNOT ALLOW OUR COUNTRY TO EMBARRASS ANYONE WITHOUT ANY REASON YOU CAN NEUTRALIZE THE ANTI INDIA NARRATIVE IF YOU DONT SPEAK UP THEN THE COUNTRYS PROGRESS IS HINDERED HE SAID THAT THERE IS NO GREATER POWER IN DEMOCRACY THAN THE POWER OF STUDENTS AND YOUTH