Ukraine Russia invasion : એક છોકરીએ કેન્દ્રિય પ્રધાન જીતેન્દ્ર સિંહને કહ્યું "હું ભારતની છું"
Ukraine Russia invasion : એક છોકરીએ કેન્દ્રિય પ્રધાન જીતેન્દ્ર સિંહને કહ્યું "હું ભારતની છું"
12:35 March 02
કેન્દ્રીય પ્રધાન ગજેન્દ્ર શેખાવતે યુક્રેનથી પરત ફરતા ભારતીયોનું સ્વાગત કર્યું
-
#WATCH | All of you have come with a sad memory to India. Many of you must not have been able to sleep for hours, days... Govt working day & night for you...More people to be evacuated in next 2-3 days: Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat to Indians on their return from #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/8N2mS41Phh— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022
કેન્દ્રીય પ્રધાન ગજેન્દ્ર શેખાવતે યુક્રેનથી પરત ફરતા ભારતીયોનું સ્વાગત કરતા કહ્યું કે, "તમે બધા એક દુઃખદ સ્થિતિ સાથે ભારત આવ્યા છો. તમારામાંથી ઘણા કલાકો, દિવસો સુધી ઊંઘી શક્યા ન હોય... સરકાર તમારા માટે દિવસ-રાત કામ કરી રહી છે... આગામી 2-3 દિવસમાં વધુ લોકોને બહાર કાઢવામાં આવશે."
12:31 March 02
એક છોકરીએ જીતેન્દ્ર સિંહને કહ્યું "હું ભારતની છું"
-
#UkraineCrisis About 220 students arrived via Istanbul. I asked a girl where she is from, like state-wise, but she replied, "I'm from India." They still can't believe that they are back in India due to stress. We ensured they spoke with their parents...: Union Min Jitendra Singh pic.twitter.com/jJYsBNnBCk— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022
યુક્રેનમાં યુદ્ધની પરિસ્થિતિને લઈને લગભગ 220 વિદ્યાર્થીઓ ઇસ્તંબુલ થઈને પહોંચ્યા હતા. આ તબક્કે કેન્દ્રીય પ્રધાન જીતેન્દ્ર સિંહ ટ્વિટ કરીને કહ્યું કે, "મેં એક છોકરીને પૂછ્યું કે તે ક્યાંની છે, રાજ્ય મુજબ, પરંતુ તેણીએ જવાબ આપ્યો, "હું ભારતની છું." તેઓ હજુ પણ નથી માની શકતા કે તેઓ તણાવને કારણે ભારતમાં પાછા આવ્યા છે."
12:27 March 02
સિંધિયાએ રાહ જોઈ રહેલા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ સાથે કરી વાત
-
Civil Aviation Minister @JM_Scindia provides a healing touch to medical students from Maharashtra waiting at the Bucharest airport ! Speaks in Marathi, reassures all assistance ! This is how crises are handled by @narendramodi Govt ! #OperationGanga ! pic.twitter.com/jse1HtRj0L— Dr. VINAY Sahasrabuddhe (@Vinay1011) March 2, 2022
નાગરિક ઉડ્ડયન પ્રધાન જેએમ સિંધિયાએ બુકારેસ્ટ એરપોર્ટ પર રાહ જોઈ રહેલા મહારાષ્ટ્રના તબીબી વિદ્યાર્થીઓ સાથે વાત કરી હતી. તેમણે મરાઠીમાં બોલીને શક્ય તમામ મદદની ખાતરી આપી હતી.
12:25 March 02
જ્યોતિરાદિત્ય સિંધિયા રોમાનિયા અને મોલ્ડોવામાં ભારતીય રાજદૂત રાહુલ શ્રીવાસ્તવજીને મળ્યા
-
Met the Indian Ambassador to Romania & Moldova, Sh Rahul Shrivastava Ji to discuss the operational issues for evacuation and the flight plan from Bucharest & Suceava in the coming days. #OperationGanga in full gear! pic.twitter.com/I9h0N45IuA— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 1, 2022
નાગરિક ઉડ્ડયન પ્રધાન જ્યોતિરાદિત્ય સિંધિયાએ (Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia) ટ્વીટ કર્યું કે, 'રોમાનિયા અને મોલ્ડોવામાં ભારતીય રાજદૂત રાહુલ શ્રીવાસ્તવજીને (Scindia met Indian Ambassador Rahul Srivastava) મળ્યા અને આગામી દિવસોમાં બુકારેસ્ટ અને સુસેવાથી ઈવેક્યુએશન અને ફ્લાઈટ પ્લાન સંબંધિત મુદ્દાઓ પર ચર્ચા કરી હતી.' પ્રધાનએ માહિતી આપી હતી કે આવનારા ભારતીય વિદ્યાર્થીઓ માટે મોલ્ડોવાની સરહદો ખોલવામાં આવી છે અને ભારતની આગળની ફ્લાઇટ માટે બુકારેસ્ટની મુસાફરીની વ્યવસ્થા કરવા માટે વાતચીત ચાલી રહી છે.