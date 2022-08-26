ગોવા પોલીસના સુત્રોનો દાવો સોનાલી ફોગટની મોત ડ્રગ્સના ઓવરડોઝથી થઇ
ગોવા પોલીસના સુત્રોનો દાવો સોનાલી ફોગટની મોત ડ્રગ્સના ઓવરડોઝથી થઇ
ગોવા પોલીસના સુત્રોનો દાવો સોનાલી ફોગટની મોત ડ્રગ્સના ઓવરડોઝથી થઇ
Goa | On the basis of CCTV footage,it was seen that alleged Sudhir Sangwan & his associate Sukhwinder Singh were partying with the deceased at a club. A video establishes that one of them forcefully made the victim consume a substance: IGP Omvir Singh Bishnoi (1/2)#SonaliPhogat pic.twitter.com/YovTGncaQP— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022
