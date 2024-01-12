Municipality recruitment scam: મમતાના વધુ એક મંત્રી પર EDની તવાઈ, સુજીત બોઝના ઘરે દરોડા
Published: 16 minutes ago
કોલકાતા: એન્ફોર્સમેન્ટ ડિરેક્ટોરેટે શુક્રવારે મ્યુનિસિપલ ભરતી કૌભાંડમાં કથિત ભુમિકા હોવાની આશંકાએ પશ્ચિમ બંગાળના અગ્નિશમન મંત્રી સુજીત બોઝના નિવાસસ્થાન પર દરોડા પાડ્યા હતા. તપાસ એજન્સીના અધિકારીઓએ દમદમ નગર મ્યુનિસિપલ કાઉન્સિલના પૂર્વ અધ્યક્ષ સુબોધ ચક્રવર્તી અને તૃણમૂલ કોંગ્રેસના ધારાસભ્ય તાપસ રાયના ઘરે પણ દરોડા પાડ્યા હતા.
#WATCH | ED raid underway at the premises of West Bengal minister and TMC leader Sujit Bose in Kolkata. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qQNCYuSIV5— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024
અહેવાલો અનુસાર, EDના અધિકારીઓ બોઝના અન્ય બે ઘરોમાં પણ સઘન સર્ચ કરી રહ્યા છે. સૌ કોઈને આશ્ચર્ય થાય તે રીતે કેન્દ્રીય દળોની ટીમોએ ત્રણેય નેતાઓના નિવાસોને ઘેરી લીધા છે. ED અને CBI બંને કોલકત્તા હાઈકોર્ટના આદેશ પર નાગરિક સંસ્થા દ્વારા કરવામાં આવેલી ભરતીમાં અનિયમિતતાની તપાસ કરી રહી છે. સીબીઆઈએ 7 જૂને સોલ્ટ લેક મ્યુનિસિપાલિટીના 16 સ્થળો પર દરોડા પાડ્યા હતા દરમિયાન 4 પરગણા જિલ્લાના નાદિયા, હુગલીની કેટલીક નાગરિક સંસ્થાઓ પાસેથી દસ્તાવેજો જપ્ત કર્યા હતા.
VIDEO | ED conducted early morning raids at the residence of Bengal minister Sujit Bose in Kolkata in connection with the alleged municipality jobs scam. pic.twitter.com/AREZRVyeku— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2024
ગયા વર્ષે ઓગસ્ટમાં સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે આ કેસમાં સીબીઆઈ તપાસને પડકારતી પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ સરકારની અરજીને ફગાવી દીધી હતી. 5 ઓક્ટોબરે એન્ફોર્સમેન્ટ ડિરેક્ટોરેટે અનેક સ્થળોએ દરોડા પાડ્યા હતા. આ જગ્યાઓમાં ભરતી કેસના સંબંધમાં ખાદ્ય અને પુરવઠા મંત્રી રથિન ઘોષનું ઘર પણ સામેલ છે.
#WATCH | Kolkata: On ED raids underway at the premises of TMC leaders Tapas Roy and Sujit Bose, West Bengal Legislative Assembly LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari says, "There will be raids in a thief's home... The youth and the people of Bengal want them to go behind the… pic.twitter.com/ecCnVsblUW— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024
#WATCH | Kolkata: On ED raids underway at the premises of TMC leaders Tapas Roy and Sujit Bose, West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Shashi Panja says, "Wait for a statement from the party. But it is as clear as water that there is political vendetta behind such activities..." pic.twitter.com/dffKdmpKYK— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024