દિલ્હી હાઈકોર્ટના જસ્ટિસ દિનેશ કુમાર શર્માને નવી સોંપાઈ જવાબદારી
Published on: 2 hours ago
નવી દિલ્હી : દિલ્હી હાઈકોર્ટના (Delhi High Court) જસ્ટિસ દિનેશ કુમાર શર્માને (Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma has been given New Charge) PFI કેસમાં (PFI Case) ગેરકાનૂની ગતિવિધિઓ ટ્રિબ્યુનલના પ્રમુખ અધિકારી તરીકે નિયુક્ત કરવામાં આવ્યા છે.
Centre appoints Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma of Delhi High Court as the Presiding Officer of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal in the matter of Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2022
