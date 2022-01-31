Budget Session 2022 LIVE Update: J&K ના લોકોને શિક્ષણ, આરોગ્ય અને રોજગારમાં વધુ સારી તકો આપવા મહત્વપૂર્ણ પગલાં : રાષ્ટ્રપતિ
12:03 January 31
J&K ના લોકોને શિક્ષણ, આરોગ્ય અને રોજગારમાં વધુ સારી તકો આપવા મહત્વપૂર્ણ પગલાં : રાષ્ટ્રપતિ
Several important steps taken to provide better opportunities in education, health & employment to people of J&K. Work is underway on 2 AIIMS, besides 7 medical colleges there.Out of the 2 AIIMS, one is in Jammu & the other in Kashmir. Work underway on IIT Jammu & IIM Jammu: Pres
રાષ્ટ્રપતિ રામનાથ કોવિંદે કહ્યું કે....
- J&K ના લોકોને શિક્ષણ, આરોગ્ય અને રોજગારમાં વધુ સારી તકો પૂરી પાડવા માટે ઘણા મહત્વપૂર્ણ પગલાં લેવામાં આવ્યા છે
- ત્યાં 7 મેડિકલ કોલેજો ઉપરાંત 2 AIIMS પર કામ ચાલી રહ્યું છે
- 2 AIIMSમાંથી એક જમ્મુમાં અને બીજી કાશ્મીરમાં છે. IIT જમ્મુ અને IIM જમ્મુ પર કામ ચાલી રહ્યું છે
11:57 January 31
ટ્રિપલ તલાકને ગુનાહિત બનાવીને, સરકાર ગેરરીતિઓથી મુક્તિની દિશામાં આગળ વધી રહી છે: રાષ્ટ્રપતિ
રાષ્ટ્રપતિ રામનાથ કોવિંદે કહ્યું કે....
- ટ્રિપલ તલાકને ગુનાહિત બનાવીને, સરકાર ગેરરીતિઓથી મુક્તિની દિશામાં આગળ વધી રહી છે
- સરકારે મુસ્લિમ મહિલાઓ પર મેહરમ (પુરુષ-પાલક) સાથે હજ પર જવા માટેનો પ્રતિબંધ પણ હટાવી લીધો છે
11:52 January 31
કેન્દ્ર સરકાર - રાજ્ય સરકારો સાથે - સેંકડો ખેલો ઇન્ડિયા કેન્દ્રોની સ્થાપના કરી રહી છે: રાષ્ટ્રપતિ
To strengthen India's presence in Olympics & sports activities, Central Government - along with State Governments - is establishing hundreds of Khelo India centers: President Ram Nath Kovind
રાષ્ટ્રપતિ રામનાથ કોવિંદે કહ્યું કે....
- ઓલિમ્પિક્સ અને રમતગમતની પ્રવૃત્તિઓમાં ભારતની હાજરીને મજબૂત કરશે કેન્દ્ર સરકા
- કેન્દ્ર સરકાર - રાજ્ય સરકારો સાથે - સેંકડો ખેલો ઇન્ડિયા કેન્દ્રોની સ્થાપના કરી રહી છે
11:50 January 31
અમે ટોક્યો ઓલિમ્પિકમાં ભારતની યુવા શક્તિની ક્ષમતા જોઈ: રાષ્ટ્રપતિ
We saw the capability of India's youth power, in Tokyo Olympics. Giving its best-ever performance, India won 7 medals. In Tokyo Paralympics too, India won 19 medals & set a record: President Ram Nath Kovind
રાષ્ટ્રપતિ રામનાથ કોવિંદે કહ્યું કે....
- અમે ટોક્યો ઓલિમ્પિકમાં ભારતની યુવા શક્તિની ક્ષમતા જોઈ
- તેનું અત્યાર સુધીનું સર્વશ્રેષ્ઠ પ્રદર્શન કરીને ભારતે 7 મેડલ જીત્યા
- ટોક્યો પેરાલિમ્પિક્સમાં પણ ભારતે 19 મેડલ જીત્યા અને રેકોર્ડ બનાવ્યો
11:48 January 31
મારી સરકારે હંમેશા 80 ટકા નાના ખેડૂતોને પ્રાથમિકતા આપી છે: રાષ્ટ્રપતિ
Our small-scale farmers have a significant role in the country's development; my govt has always prioritised 80% small-scale farmers. As part of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, over 11 crore families of farmers benefitted: President Ram Nath Kovind
રાષ્ટ્રપતિ રામનાથ કોવિંદે કહ્યું કે....
- દેશના વિકાસમાં આપણા નાના પાયે ખેડૂતોની મહત્વની ભૂમિકા છે
- મારી સરકારે હંમેશા 80 ટકા નાના ખેડૂતોને પ્રાથમિકતા આપી છે
- પીએમ કિસાન સન્માન નિધિના ભાગ રૂપે, ખેડૂતોના 11 કરોડથી વધુ પરિવારોને ફાયદો થયો
11:45 January 31
સરકારે નેશનલ ડિફેન્સ એકેડમી (NDA)માં મહિલા કેડેટ્સના પ્રવેશને પણ મંજૂરી આપી છે: રાષ્ટ્રપતિ
It is a matter of joy that all 33 Sainik Schools have now started giving admission to girls too. Govt has also approved the entry to women cadets at the National Defence Academy (NDA). The first batch of women cadets will come to NDA in June 2022: President Kovind
રાષ્ટ્રપતિ રામનાથ કોવિંદે કહ્યું કે....
- આનંદની વાત છે કે તમામ 33 સૈનિક શાળાઓએ હવે છોકરીઓને પણ પ્રવેશ આપવાનું શરૂ કરી દીધું છે
- સરકારે નેશનલ ડિફેન્સ એકેડમી (NDA)માં મહિલા કેડેટ્સના પ્રવેશને પણ મંજૂરી આપી છે
- જૂન 2022માં મહિલા કેડેટ્સની પ્રથમ બેચ NDAમાં આવશે
11:40 January 31
સરકારે મહિલાઓ માટે લગ્ન કરવા માટેની લઘુત્તમ વય 18 વર્ષથી વધારી 21 વર્ષ સુધી લાવવાનું બિલ રજૂ કર્યું: રાષ્ટ્રપતિ
Providing equal status to the sons and daughters, my Govt has presented the Bill to increase the minimum age of 18 years for women to get married and bring it to 21 years, just like that for men: President Ram Nath Kovind
રાષ્ટ્રપતિ રામનાથ કોવિંદે કહ્યું કે....
- પુત્રો અને પુત્રીઓને સમાન દરજ્જો પ્રદાન કર્યો
- સરકારે મહિલાઓ માટે લગ્ન કરવા માટેની લઘુત્તમ વય 18 વર્ષથી વધારી 21 વર્ષ સુધી લાવવાનું બિલ રજૂ કર્યું
11:38 January 31
આ વર્ષે 10 રાજ્યોની 19 એન્જિનિયરિંગ કોલેજો 6 ભારતીય ભાષાઓમાં ભણાવશે: રાષ્ટ્રપતિ
Local languages are being promoted as part of National Education Policy; emphasis being laid on conducting important entrance examinations in Indian languages. 19 engineering colleges across 10 states to teach in 6 Indian languages this year: President Ram Nath Kovind
રાષ્ટ્રપતિ રામનાથ કોવિંદે કહ્યું કે....
- રાષ્ટ્રીય શિક્ષણ નીતિના ભાગરૂપે સ્થાનિક ભાષાઓને પ્રોત્સાહન આપવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે
- ભારતીય ભાષાઓમાં મહત્વપૂર્ણ પ્રવેશ પરીક્ષાઓ આયોજિત કરવા પર ભાર મૂકવામાં આવે છે
- આ વર્ષે 10 રાજ્યોની 19 એન્જિનિયરિંગ કોલેજો 6 ભારતીય ભાષાઓમાં ભણાવશે
11:32 January 31
'બેટી બચાવો, બેટી પઢાવો' સાથે ઘણા સકારાત્મક પરિણામો સામે આવ્યા: રાષ્ટ્રપતિ
Women empowerment is one of the top priorities of my Govt. We're witnesses to the success of Ujjwala Yojana. Through Mudra Yojana, the entrepreneurship & skills of women have received a boost. With 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' many positive results have come to the fore: President
રાષ્ટ્રપતિ રામનાથ કોવિંદે કહ્યું કે....
- મહિલા સશક્તિકરણ મારી સરકારની ટોચની પ્રાથમિકતાઓમાંની એક છે
- અમે ઉજ્જવલા યોજનાની સફળતાના સાક્ષી છીએ
- મુદ્રા યોજના દ્વારા, મહિલાઓની સાહસિકતા અને કૌશલ્યોને પ્રોત્સાહન મળ્યું છે
- 'બેટી બચાવો, બેટી પઢાવો' સાથે ઘણા સકારાત્મક પરિણામો સામે આવ્યા છે
11:29 January 31
My govt is also running PM Svanidhi Yojana to benefit the street vendors. So far 28 lakh street vendors have received monetary support worth over Rs 2900 crores. Govt is now connecting these vendors with online companies: President Ram Nath Kovind
રાષ્ટ્રપતિ રામનાથ કોવિંદે કહ્યું કે....
- મારી સરકાર શેરી વિક્રેતાઓને લાભ આપવા માટે PM સ્વાનિધિ યોજના પણ ચલાવી રહી છે
- અત્યાર સુધીમાં 28 લાખ સ્ટ્રીટ વેન્ડર્સને રૂપિયા 2900 કરોડથી વધુની નાણાકીય સહાય મળી છે
- સરકાર હવે આ વિક્રેતાઓને ઓનલાઈન કંપનીઓ સાથે જોડી રહી છે
11:20 January 31
સરકાર બાબાસાહેબના આદર્શોને તેનો માર્ગદર્શક સિદ્ધાંત માને છે : રાષ્ટ્રપતિ કોવિંદ
Dr BR Ambedkar had said that his ideal society would be the one based on independence, equality & harmony. Democracy is not just a form of the govt, democracy's base is sense of respect for people. My Govt considers the ideals of Babasaheb its guiding principle: President Kovind
રાષ્ટ્રપતિ રામનાથ કોવિંદે કહ્યું કે....
- ડૉ. બી.આર. આંબેડકરે કહ્યું હતું કે, તેમનો આદર્શ સમાજ સ્વતંત્રતા, સમાનતા અને સંવાદિતા પર આધારિત હશે
- લોકશાહી એ માત્ર સરકારનું સ્વરૂપ નથી, લોકશાહીનો આધાર લોકો માટે આદરની ભાવના છે
- મારી સરકાર બાબાસાહેબના આદર્શોને તેનો માર્ગદર્શક સિદ્ધાંત માને છે
- કોઈ પણ વ્યક્તિ ભૂખ્યા ઘરે પરત ન ફરે તે સુનિશ્ચિત કરવા માટે, મારી સરકાર પીએમ ગરીબ કલ્યાણ યોજનાના ભાગ રૂપે દર મહિને ગરીબોને મફત રાશનનું વિતરણ કરે છે
- આજે ભારત વિશ્વનો સૌથી મોટો ખોરાક વિતરણ કાર્યક્રમ ચલાવી રહ્યું છે.
- PM ગરીબ કલ્યાણ યોજના માર્ચ 2022 સુધી લંબાવવામાં આવી
- મારી સરકારે જે રીતે જન ધન-આધાર-મોબાઇલ, JAM ટ્રિનિટીને નાગરિક સશક્તિકરણ સાથે જોડ્યા તેની અસર આપણે જોઈ શકીએ છીએ
- 44 કરોડથી વધુ ગરીબ નાગરિકોને બેંકિંગ સિસ્ટમ સાથે જોડવા સાથે રોગચાળા દરમિયાન કરોડો લાભાર્થીઓને ડાયરેક્ટ કેશ ટ્રાન્સફરનો લાભ મળ્યો
11:13 January 31
રસીના 150 કરોડથી વધુ ડોઝ આપવાનો રેકોર્ડ બનાવ્યો : રાષ્ટ્રપતિ
India's capability in fight against #COVID19 was evident in vaccination program. In less than a yr, we made a record of administering over 150 cr doses of vaccine. Today,we're one of the leading nations of the world in terms of administering the maximum number of doses: President
રાષ્ટ્રપતિ રામનાથ કોવિંદે કહ્યું કે....
- કોવિડ19 સામેની લડાઈમાં ભારતની ક્ષમતા રસીકરણ કાર્યક્રમમાં સ્પષ્ટ જોવા મળી હતી
- એક વર્ષથી ઓછા સમયમાં અમે રસીના 150 કરોડથી વધુ ડોઝ આપવાનો રેકોર્ડ બનાવ્યો છે
- આજે અમે મહત્તમ માત્રામાં ડોઝ આપવાના સંદર્ભમાં વિશ્વના અગ્રણી દેશોમાંના એક છીએ
11:06 January 31
ભારતની વિકાસયાત્રામાં યોગદાન આપનાર વ્યક્તિઓને પણ હું આદરપૂર્વક યાદ કરું છું : રાષ્ટ્રપતિ
Starting this year, the Government has begun the Republic Day celebrations from 23rd Jan - Netaji's birth anniversary. My Govt believes that remembering the past and learning from it is very important for the safe future of the country: President Ram Nath Kovind
- રાષ્ટ્રપતિ દ્વારા સંસદ ભવનમાં અભિભાષણ
- હું લાખો સ્વાતંત્ર્ય સેનાનીઓને નમન કરું છું, જેમણે તેમની ફરજોને પ્રાથમિકતા આપી અને ભારતને તેના અધિકારો મેળવવામાં મદદ કરી
- આઝાદીના 75 વર્ષમાં ભારતની વિકાસયાત્રામાં યોગદાન આપનાર વ્યક્તિઓને પણ હું આદરપૂર્વક યાદ કરું છું : રાષ્ટ્રપતિ રામનાથ કોવિંદ
- આ વર્ષથી સરકારે પ્રજાસત્તાક દિવસની ઉજવણી 23મી જાન્યુઆરીથી શરૂ કરી છે
- મારી સરકાર માને છે કે દેશના સુરક્ષિત ભવિષ્ય માટે ભૂતકાળને યાદ રાખવું અને તેમાંથી શીખવું ખૂબ જ મહત્વપૂર્ણ છેઃ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ રામનાથ કોવિંદ
11:00 January 31
રાષ્ટ્રપતિ રામ નાથ કોવિંદનો કાફલો સંસદમાં પહોંચ્યો
તેઓ ટૂંક સમયમાં જ સંસદના બન્નેને ગૃહોમાં સંબોધન કરશે
આ સાથે વડાપ્રધાન મોદી પણ પહોંચ્યા
10:54 January 31
ચૂંટણીઓ તેમની જગ્યાએ છે, ચૂંટણી ચાલતા રહેશે : મોદી
True that polls affect Sessions & discussions. But I request all MPs that elections will go on but #BudgetSession draws a blueprint for entire year. The more fruitful we make this session, the better opportunity rest of the year becomes to take the country to economic heights: PM
- સંસદ ભવન પહોંચી વડાપ્રધાને આપ્યું નિવેદન
- તમામ રાજકીય પક્ષોએ ખુલ્લા મનથી સારી ચર્ચા કરીને દેશને પ્રગતિ તરફ લઈ જવામાં મદદ કરવી જોઈએ
- ચૂંટણીઓ તેમની જગ્યાએ છે, ચૂંટણી ચાલતા રહેશે
- બજેટ દેશમાં આખા વર્ષ માટે બ્લુ પ્રિન્ટ તૈયાર કરે છે, તેથી જ આ અંગે ચર્ચા કરવી જરૂરી
10:41 January 31
Budget Session 2022 LIVE Update: આજથી બજેટ સત્ર શરૂ, વડાપ્રધાને કહ્યું - "ભારત માટે ઘણા અવસર ઉપલબ્ધ છે"
10:31 January 31
આજથી બજેટ સત્ર શરૂ
-
#BudgetSession commences today. I welcome you & all MPs to this session. In today's global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India.This session instils confidence in the world regarding the country's economic progress, vaccination program, Made in India vaccines: PM
- બન્ને ગૃહોમાં હોબાળો થવાની સંભાવના
- વિપક્ષ દ્વારા અનેક મુ્દ્દે સરકારને ઘેરવાની તૈયારી