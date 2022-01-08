ચૂંટણીની તારીખ જાહેર થાય તે પહેલા પંજાબ સરકારની મોટી જાહેરાત, પંજાબમાં નવા DGPની નિમણૂક
ચૂંટણીની તારીખ જાહેર થાય તે પહેલા પંજાબ સરકારની મોટી જાહેરાત, પંજાબમાં નવા DGPની નિમણૂક
સિદ્ધાર્થ ચટોપાધ્યાયને હટાવીને નવા DGP બિ.કે.ભવરાની નિમણૂૂક
IPS Viresh Kumar Bhawra has been appointed as the new DGP of Punjab on the consideration of the panel received from UPSC pic.twitter.com/mzdzEAPKdS— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022
