જ્ઞાનવાપી મસ્જિદને લઇને કોર્ટનો મહત્વપૂર્ણ ચૂકાદો હિન્દુ પક્ષની તરફેણમાં નિર્ણય
Published on: 35 minutes ago |
Updated on: 29 minutes ago
Updated on: 29 minutes ago
જ્ઞાનવાપી મસ્જિદને લઇને કોર્ટે લિધો મહત્વપૂર્ણ નિર્ણય
-
Uttar Pradesh | The court rejected the Muslim side's petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on Sep 22: Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case pic.twitter.com/EYqF3nxRlT— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 12, 2022
