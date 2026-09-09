સુરત: સારોલી ટેક્સટાઇલ માર્કેટમાં આગ લાગતા ફાયર કોલ જાહેર, 20થી વધુ ગાડીઓએ આગને કાબુમાં લીધી
સુરતના સારોલીમાં શ્યામ સંગિની માર્કેટમાં ભીષણ આગ લાગતા ફાયર કોલ જાહેર કરાયો હતો. આગની ગંભીરતાને લઇ બ્રિગેડ કોલ જાહેર કરાયો હતો.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 9:31 AM IST|
Updated : September 9, 2026 at 9:41 AM IST
સુરત: સુરતના સારોલીમાં શ્યામ સંગિની માર્કેટમાં ભીષણ આગ લાગતા ફાયર કોલ જાહેર કરાયો હતો. આગની ગંભીરતાને લઇ બ્રિગેડ કોલ જાહેર કરાયો હતો. આગની જાણ થતા જ ફાયરની 20થી વધુ ગાડીઓ ઘટનાસ્થળે દોડી આવી હતી અને પાણીનો મારો ચલાવીને આગને કાબુમાં લેવાનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો હતો. ફાયર વિભાગે ભારે જહેમત બાદ આગને કાબુમાં લીધી હતી.
સારોલીમાં લાગેલી આગ ચાર કલાક બાદ કાબુમાં
સુરતના સારોલી વિસ્તારમાં શ્યામ સંગિની ટેક્સટાઇલ માર્કેટમાં મોડી રાત્રે ભીષણ આગ લાગી હતી. ફાયર બ્રિગેડે હાઇડ્રોલિક સાધનો સાથે 20થી વધુ ફાયર ફાઇટરોને તૈનાત કર્યા હતા. ચાર કલાક સુધી આગ બુઝાવવાની કામગીરી ચાલુ રહી હતી. જોકે, આગની ઘટનામાં કોઈ જાનહાનિ થઈ નથી.
Surat, Gujarat: A massive fire broke out late at night at Shyam Sangini Textile Market in Surat’s Saroli area. The fire brigade deployed over 20 firefighters with hydraulic equipment. Firefighting operations have continued for four hours, with no casualties reported pic.twitter.com/a4XEmEj66z— IANS (@ians_india) September 8, 2026
શ્યામ સંગિની ટેક્સટાઇલ માર્કેટમાં છઠ્ઠા માળે આગ લાગી હતી જેમાં ઘણી દુકાનો લપેટમાં આવી ગઇ હતી. ફાયર બ્રિગેડના કર્મચારીઓ, પોલીસ અધિકારીઓ અને માર્કેટ એસોસિએશનના પ્રતિનિધિઓ ઘટનાસ્થળે હાજર હતા અને આગને નીચેના માળ સુધી ફેલાતી અટકાવવાનો પ્રયાસ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો.
Surat, Gujarat: A massive fire broke out late at night at the Shyam Sangini Textile Market in Saroli, engulfing several shops on the sixth floor. Fire brigade personnel, police officials and market association representatives are at the site, with efforts focused on preventing… pic.twitter.com/RGSWtxlfqy— IANS (@ians_india) September 9, 2026
સુરત મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનના ચીફ ફાયર ઓફિસર બસંત પરીખે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, "અમને સારોલીમાં શ્યામ સંગિની માર્કેટમાં રાત્રે 12:50 વાગ્યે ફોન આવ્યો હતો. પ્રોટોકોલ મુજબ, ફાયર બ્રિગેડના વાહનો ત્રણ દરવાજા દ્વારા અહીં પહોંચ્યા હતા. જ્યારે અધિકારીઓ પહોંચ્યા અને જોયું કે આખો ઉપરનો માળ આગમાં લપેટાયેલો હતો, ત્યારે તેમણે સંપૂર્ણ બ્રિગેડ કોલ જાહેર કર્યો હતો. બધા અધિકારીઓ અને કર્મચારીઓ ઘટનાસ્થળે પહોંચી ગયા હતા અને અહીં લગભગ 150 કર્મચારીઓને તૈનાત કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા."
Surat, Gujarat: Basant Parikh, Chief Fire Officer, Surat Municipal Corporation, says, " we received a call at 12.50 am regarding the shyam sangini market in saroli. as per protocol, fire brigade vehicles arrived here through three gates. when the officers arrived and saw that the… pic.twitter.com/4u2SVln5xv— IANS (@ians_india) September 9, 2026
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