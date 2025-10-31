ETV Bharat / sports

રોહિત, સચિન અને ડી વિલિયર્સ સહિત ઘણા ક્રિકેટરોએ ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાને ઐતિહાસિક જીત પર અભિનંદન પાઠવ્યા

હરમનપ્રીત કૌરની ટીમે ODI ક્રિકેટમાં સૌથી વધુ સ્કોરનો પીછો કરીને ઐતિહાસિક જીત મેળવી. હવે, તેણીને બધા તરફથી અભિનંદન મળી રહ્યા છે.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 31, 2025 at 1:18 PM IST

હૈદરાબાદ: ભારતીય મહિલા ક્રિકેટ ટીમે સાત વખતની ચેમ્પિયન ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાને હરાવીને ICC મહિલા ODI વર્લ્ડ કપ 2025 ની ફાઇનલમાં પ્રવેશ કર્યો. 339 રનના લક્ષ્યાંકનો પીછો કરતી વખતે ભારતની જીતમાં 127 રનનું યોગદાન આપનાર જેમીમા રોડ્રિગ્સ ખૂબ જ ભાવુક થઈ ગઈ. હરમનપ્રીત કૌર અને અન્ય ખેલાડીઓએ પણ ખુશીના આંસુ વહાવ્યા.

ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાએ 49.5 ઓવરમાં 338 રન બનાવ્યા. ભારતે 48.3 ઓવરમાં 5 વિકેટ ગુમાવીને 341 રન બનાવીને લક્ષ્યાંક હાંસલ કર્યો. મહિલા ODI ક્રિકેટના ઇતિહાસમાં આ સૌથી સફળ રન ચેઝ છે. આ ઐતિહાસિક જીત બાદ, હરમનપ્રીત કૌરની આગેવાની હેઠળની ભારતીય મહિલા ક્રિકેટ ટીમને રોહિત શર્મા અને સચિન તેંડુલકર સહિત ઘણા દિગ્ગજ ક્રિકેટરોએ અભિનંદન પાઠવ્યા હતા.

સચિન, રોહિત અને સૂર્યાએ ટીમને અભિનંદન પાઠવ્યા

સચિન તેંડુલકરે ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર લખ્યું, "શાનદાર જીત, ટીમ ઇન્ડિયા. જેમીમા રોડ્રિગ્સ અને હરમનપ્રીત કૌરને આગળથી નેતૃત્વ કરવા બદલ ખૂબ ખૂબ અભિનંદન." શ્રી ચારણી અને દીપ્તિ શર્મા, તમે બોલથી રમતને જીવંત રાખી. ત્રિરંગાને હંમેશા ઉંચો રાખો.

રોહિત શર્માએ લખ્યું, "શાબાશ, ટીમ ઇન્ડિયા." રોહિતે ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાની જીતની ક્ષણનો ફોટો પોસ્ટ કર્યો, એક સ્ટોરી પોસ્ટ કરી જેમાં અમનજોત કૌર અને જેમીમા રોડ્રિગ્સ ભેટીને વિજયની ઉજવણી કરતા જોવા મળે છે.

સૂર્યકુમાર યાદવે ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર એક સ્ટોરી શેર કરીને લખ્યું, "કેટલી શાનદાર ટીમ! ફાઇનલ માટે શુભકામનાઓ." સૂર્યા હાલમાં ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં પાંચ મેચની T20 શ્રેણીમાં ભારતીય પુરુષ ટીમનું નેતૃત્વ કરી રહ્યો છે.

યુવરાજ સિંહે ખાસ રીતે અભિનંદન આપ્યા

યુવરાજ સિંહે લખ્યું, "કેટલીક જીત એવી હોય છે જે સ્કોરબોર્ડ પરના આંકડા કરતાં વધુ હોય છે. આ તેમાંથી એક હતી. દબાણ હેઠળ, આખી દુનિયા જોઈ રહી હતી. હરમનપ્રીત કૌર એક સાચી નેતાની જેમ શાંતિ અને આત્મવિશ્વાસ સાથે રમી, જ્યારે જેમીમા રોડ્રિગ્સે સંપૂર્ણ ધ્યાન અને ઇરાદા સાથે તેના જીવનની શ્રેષ્ઠ ઇનિંગ્સ રમી. આ ભાગીદારી તેમની રમતમાં, એકબીજામાં અને આ ટીમ જે માટે ઉભી છે તેના પર વિશ્વાસ પર બનેલી હતી. ઐતિહાસિક સેમિફાઇનલ જીત પછી, ટીમ ઇન્ડિયા હવે ફાઇનલમાં છે. અભિનંદન."

આ ક્રિકેટરોએ પણ ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાને અભિનંદન આપ્યા -

