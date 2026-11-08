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ગૌતમ ગંભીર અને અન્ય ક્રિકેટરોએ ચાહકોને દિવાળીની શુભેચ્છા પાઠવી, જેમાં મુંબઈ ઇન્ડિયન્સે એક મોટો સંકેત આપ્યો

ભારત આજે દિવાળીની ઉજવણી કરી રહ્યું છે. દરેક વ્યક્તિ એકબીજાને શુભકામનાઓ પાઠવી રહ્યા છે. ભારતીય ખેલાડીઓ અને IPL ફ્રેન્ચાઇઝીઓએ પણ તેમની શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવી રહ્યા છે.

ક્રિકેટરોએ ચાહકોને દિવાળીની શુભેચ્છા પાઠવી
ક્રિકેટરોએ ચાહકોને દિવાળીની શુભેચ્છા પાઠવી (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : November 8, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST

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DIWALI 2026 : ભારતમાં 8 નવેમ્બર, 2026 ના રોજ દિવાળીનો તહેવાર ઉજવવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે. ભારતીય ખેલાડીઓ સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર તેમના ચાહકોને શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવી રહ્યા છે. આમાં ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાના મુખ્ય કોચ ગૌતમ ગંભીર અને BCCI સેન્ટર ઓફ એક્સેલન્સના વડા VVS લક્ષ્મણનો પણ સમાવેશ થાય છે. મુંબઈ ઈન્ડિયન્સે શુભેચ્છા પાઠવતા IPL 2027 વિશે એક મોટો સંકેત પણ આપ્યો છે. સનરાઈઝર્સ હૈદરાબાદ અને ચેન્નાઈ સુપર કિંગ્સ ટીમોએ પણ શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવી છે.

ભારતીય ક્રિકેટરોએ દિવાળીની શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવી

મુંબઈ ઇન્ડિયન્સે દિવાળીની શુભેચ્છાઓ પોસ્ટ કરી, પરંતુ તેમાં તેમના કેપ્ટન હાર્દિક પંડ્યાનો ફોટો શામેલ નહોતો. આનાથી સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર અટકળો શરૂ થઈ ગઈ છે કે પંડ્યાના ટ્રેડની હવે પુષ્ટિ થઈ ગઈ છે. ICC પ્રમુખ જય શાહે તેમની શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવતા કહ્યું, "પ્રકાશનો આ તહેવાર શાંતિ, પ્રગતિ અને સમૃદ્ધિથી ભરપૂર ભવિષ્ય બનાવવાના આપણા સંકલ્પને મજબૂત બનાવે. સૌને દિવાળીની શુભકામનાઓ."

મુખ્ય કોચ ગૌતમ ગંભીરે પણ દિવાળીની શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવી અને કહ્યું, "અમે મોટા લોકો જીતવા માટે રમીએ છીએ. અબજો લોકોનું દિલ!!! દિવાળીની શુભકામનાઓ." બીસીસીઆઈએ દિવાળીની શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવી, "દરેકને દિવાળીની ખૂબ ખૂબ શુભેચ્છાઓ." પાર્થિવ પટેલે દિવાળીની શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવી, કહ્યું, "કેટલીક પરંપરાઓ ક્યારેય જૂની થતી નથી, અને ક્ષણો એવી યાદો બની જાય છે જેને આપણે હંમેશા માટે સાચવીએ છીએ. થોડો પ્રકાશ, ઘણો પ્રેમ, અને સૌથી મહત્વપૂર્ણ લોકો. દરેકને દિવાળીની શુભકામનાઓ."

આ પણ વાંચોઃ

  1. ભારત અને ન્યુઝીલેન્ડ વચ્ચે ત્રીજી વનડે ક્યારે અને ક્યાં રમાશે? જાણો સંપૂર્ણ માહિતી
  2. 'મોહમ્મદ શમીને તેનો હક મળ્યો નથી', પૂર્વ ક્રિકેટરે કર્યા આકરા પ્રહાર

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