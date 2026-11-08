ગૌતમ ગંભીર અને અન્ય ક્રિકેટરોએ ચાહકોને દિવાળીની શુભેચ્છા પાઠવી, જેમાં મુંબઈ ઇન્ડિયન્સે એક મોટો સંકેત આપ્યો
ભારત આજે દિવાળીની ઉજવણી કરી રહ્યું છે. દરેક વ્યક્તિ એકબીજાને શુભકામનાઓ પાઠવી રહ્યા છે. ભારતીય ખેલાડીઓ અને IPL ફ્રેન્ચાઇઝીઓએ પણ તેમની શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવી રહ્યા છે.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
DIWALI 2026 : ભારતમાં 8 નવેમ્બર, 2026 ના રોજ દિવાળીનો તહેવાર ઉજવવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે. ભારતીય ખેલાડીઓ સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર તેમના ચાહકોને શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવી રહ્યા છે. આમાં ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાના મુખ્ય કોચ ગૌતમ ગંભીર અને BCCI સેન્ટર ઓફ એક્સેલન્સના વડા VVS લક્ષ્મણનો પણ સમાવેશ થાય છે. મુંબઈ ઈન્ડિયન્સે શુભેચ્છા પાઠવતા IPL 2027 વિશે એક મોટો સંકેત પણ આપ્યો છે. સનરાઈઝર્સ હૈદરાબાદ અને ચેન્નાઈ સુપર કિંગ્સ ટીમોએ પણ શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવી છે.
ભારતીય ક્રિકેટરોએ દિવાળીની શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવી
મુંબઈ ઇન્ડિયન્સે દિવાળીની શુભેચ્છાઓ પોસ્ટ કરી, પરંતુ તેમાં તેમના કેપ્ટન હાર્દિક પંડ્યાનો ફોટો શામેલ નહોતો. આનાથી સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર અટકળો શરૂ થઈ ગઈ છે કે પંડ્યાના ટ્રેડની હવે પુષ્ટિ થઈ ગઈ છે. ICC પ્રમુખ જય શાહે તેમની શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવતા કહ્યું, "પ્રકાશનો આ તહેવાર શાંતિ, પ્રગતિ અને સમૃદ્ધિથી ભરપૂર ભવિષ્ય બનાવવાના આપણા સંકલ્પને મજબૂત બનાવે. સૌને દિવાળીની શુભકામનાઓ."
" We Play to Win BIG - A Billion Hearts" !!! ♥️Happy Diwali https://t.co/REC4BjliwX— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 8, 2026
Here's wishing everyone a very happy Diwali 🪔 #TeamIndia https://t.co/srZ20GPf6s— BCCI (@BCCI) November 8, 2026
Our #OneFamily wishes you a Diwali full of light, love, and happiness! 🪔💙 What's your Outfit Of The Day? ✨ https://t.co/pUo0M57leu— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 8, 2026
Lights, sweets, gifts and all things festive! Happy Diwali, Orange Army 🪔🧡 https://t.co/YryNUM5dRf— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 8, 2026
Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali. May the festival of lights bring happiness, peace, prosperity and good health to you and your loved ones. May we continue to spread light, hope and positivity 🪔 🪔 🪔 https://t.co/Jyh9eJqphT— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 8, 2026
Let the lights shine brighter, the smiles grow bigger and the festive spirit bring us all together! 🪔✨ Wishing everyone a joyous and prosperous Happy Deepavali! 🤗 ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು! ❤️🔥 #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB https://t.co/9C0rTzIR09— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) November 8, 2026
Patakon ka birthday, Diwali ke din 🧨🥳 https://t.co/k3d1lACImn— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) November 8, 2026
Diwali diyaan lakh lakh vadhaiyaan, #SherSquad 🪔❤️ https://t.co/sIHavBk2QQ— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) November 8, 2026
Here’s to love, light and doing what you love around your favorite people forever. Have a blessed Diwali, guys 💗✨ https://t.co/09XwvgbFPz— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 8, 2026
May the festival of lights strengthen our resolve to build a future filled with peace, progress and prosperity. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali 🪔 https://t.co/2u87wRJaT4— Jay Shah (@JayShah) November 8, 2026
મુખ્ય કોચ ગૌતમ ગંભીરે પણ દિવાળીની શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવી અને કહ્યું, "અમે મોટા લોકો જીતવા માટે રમીએ છીએ. અબજો લોકોનું દિલ!!! દિવાળીની શુભકામનાઓ." બીસીસીઆઈએ દિવાળીની શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવી, "દરેકને દિવાળીની ખૂબ ખૂબ શુભેચ્છાઓ." પાર્થિવ પટેલે દિવાળીની શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવી, કહ્યું, "કેટલીક પરંપરાઓ ક્યારેય જૂની થતી નથી, અને ક્ષણો એવી યાદો બની જાય છે જેને આપણે હંમેશા માટે સાચવીએ છીએ. થોડો પ્રકાશ, ઘણો પ્રેમ, અને સૌથી મહત્વપૂર્ણ લોકો. દરેકને દિવાળીની શુભકામનાઓ."
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