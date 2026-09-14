ભારત 8મી વખત બન્યુ મહિલા એશિયા કપનું ચેમ્પિયન, ફાઈનલમાં શ્રીલંકાને 72 રનથી હરાવ્યું, રાષ્ટ્રપતિએ આપી શુભેચ્છા
IND W vs SL W Final: ભારતના 183 રનોના જવાબમાં શ્રીલંકાની ટીમ 20 ઓવરમાં 11 રન પર ઓલઆઉટ થઈ ગઈ.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 7:25 AM IST
Womens Asia Cup 2026 Final: ભારતીય મહિલા ક્રિકેટ ટીમે રવિવારે દુબઈમાં ગત ચેમ્પિયન શ્રીલંકાને 72 રનથી હરાવીને રેકૉર્ડ 8મી વખત મહિલા એશિયા કપનો ખિતાબ પોતાના નામે કર્યો છે.
મેચમાં શેફાલી વર્મા અને વાઈસ કેપ્ટન સ્મૃતિ મંધાનાએ શાનદાર અડધી સદી ફટકારી. ત્યારબાદ, શ્રીચરણી અને દીપ્તિ શર્માએ શાનદાર બોલિંગ કરીને ટીમને વિજય અપાવ્યો.
Dubai, UAE | After beating Sri Lanka in the 2026 Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup final, the Indian Team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Pakistan's interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi.— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2026
On the matter, Indian cricket coach Amol… pic.twitter.com/BLiw1gYTZ6
ઓપનર શેફાલી (68) અને મંધાનાએ (59) માત્ર 77 બોલમાં 129 રન ઉમેરીને ભારતને 20 ઓવરમાં પાંચ વિકેટે 183 રન સુધી પહોંચાડવામાં મહત્વનો ભાગ ભજવ્યો.
Chak de India 🇮🇳🏏🏆— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 13, 2026
Champions of Asia What a glorious victory ✌🏼
Heartiest congratulations to our Indian Women’s Cricket Team on winning the Women’s Asia Cup 2026
This win is a testament to your hard work, fighting spirit, determination and unwavering belief. You have played… pic.twitter.com/41Uhwgc5t5
ત્યારબાદ શ્રીચરણીએ 20 રનમાં ચાર વિકેટ અને દીપ્તિએ 19 રનમાં ત્રણ વિકેટ લીધી, જેના કારણે શ્રીલંકા 20 ઓવરમાં 111 રનમાં ઓલઆઉટ થઈ ગયું.
શ્રીલંકાની કેપ્ટન ચામરી અટાપટ્ટુ (32 બોલમાં 36 રન) ટીમની એકમાત્ર આશા જણાતી હતી. તેણીએ વિષ્મી ગુણાત્ને સાથે બીજી વિકેટ માટે 58 રનની ભાગીદારી કરી. અનુભવી ઓફ સ્પિનર દીપ્તિએ 10મી ઓવરમાં બંનેને આઉટ કરીને શ્રીલંકાની આશાઓનો સંપૂર્ણપણે ધ્વસંત કરી નાખી.
My heartiest congratulations to all the members of Team India on winning Women’s T20 Asia Cup Championship 2026. They played superbly as a team throughout the tournament, winning all the matches. They have done the country proud. They are a source of great inspiration for our…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 14, 2026
તો બીજી તરફ ભારતીય મહિલા ટીમે એશિયા કપની ટ્રોફી જીતવા પર રાષ્ટ્રપતિ દ્રોપદી મુર્મુએ શુભેચ્છા પાઠવી છે અને ભારતની જીત પર ખુશી વ્યક્ત કરી છે.