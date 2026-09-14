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ભારત 8મી વખત બન્યુ મહિલા એશિયા કપનું ચેમ્પિયન, ફાઈનલમાં શ્રીલંકાને 72 રનથી હરાવ્યું, રાષ્ટ્રપતિએ આપી શુભેચ્છા

IND W vs SL W Final: ભારતના 183 રનોના જવાબમાં શ્રીલંકાની ટીમ 20 ઓવરમાં 11 રન પર ઓલઆઉટ થઈ ગઈ.

ભારત 8મી વખત બન્યુ મહિલા એશિયા કપનું ચેમ્પિયન
ભારત 8મી વખત બન્યુ મહિલા એશિયા કપનું ચેમ્પિયન (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 14, 2026 at 7:25 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Womens Asia Cup 2026 Final: ભારતીય મહિલા ક્રિકેટ ટીમે રવિવારે દુબઈમાં ગત ચેમ્પિયન શ્રીલંકાને 72 રનથી હરાવીને રેકૉર્ડ 8મી વખત મહિલા એશિયા કપનો ખિતાબ પોતાના નામે કર્યો છે.

મેચમાં શેફાલી વર્મા અને વાઈસ કેપ્ટન સ્મૃતિ મંધાનાએ શાનદાર અડધી સદી ફટકારી. ત્યારબાદ, શ્રીચરણી અને દીપ્તિ શર્માએ શાનદાર બોલિંગ કરીને ટીમને વિજય અપાવ્યો.

ઓપનર શેફાલી (68) અને મંધાનાએ (59) માત્ર 77 બોલમાં 129 રન ઉમેરીને ભારતને 20 ઓવરમાં પાંચ વિકેટે 183 રન સુધી પહોંચાડવામાં મહત્વનો ભાગ ભજવ્યો.

ત્યારબાદ શ્રીચરણીએ 20 રનમાં ચાર વિકેટ અને દીપ્તિએ 19 રનમાં ત્રણ વિકેટ લીધી, જેના કારણે શ્રીલંકા 20 ઓવરમાં 111 રનમાં ઓલઆઉટ થઈ ગયું.

શ્રીલંકાની કેપ્ટન ચામરી અટાપટ્ટુ (32 બોલમાં 36 રન) ટીમની એકમાત્ર આશા જણાતી હતી. તેણીએ વિષ્મી ગુણાત્ને સાથે બીજી વિકેટ માટે 58 રનની ભાગીદારી કરી. અનુભવી ઓફ સ્પિનર ​​દીપ્તિએ 10મી ઓવરમાં બંનેને આઉટ કરીને શ્રીલંકાની આશાઓનો સંપૂર્ણપણે ધ્વસંત કરી નાખી.

તો બીજી તરફ ભારતીય મહિલા ટીમે એશિયા કપની ટ્રોફી જીતવા પર રાષ્ટ્રપતિ દ્રોપદી મુર્મુએ શુભેચ્છા પાઠવી છે અને ભારતની જીત પર ખુશી વ્યક્ત કરી છે.

TAGGED:

ASIA CUP 2026
WOMENS ASIA CUP 2026 FINAL
INDIA WIN WOMENS ASIA CUP 2026
મહિલા એશિયા કપ 2026
IND W VS SL W FINAL 2026

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