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નાના પાટેકરના નિધનથી ખેલ જગતની દુનિયા સ્તબ્ધ, સચિન અને વિરાટે પોસ્ટ દ્વારા ભાવુક શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપી

બોલીવુડના એક પ્રખ્યાત અભિનેતા નાના પાટેકરનું 8 ઓક્ટોબરના રોજ સવારે 5:20 વાગ્યે અવસાન થયું. તેમના નિધનથી બોલીવુડ અને ક્રિકેટ જગત બંનેમાં શોક છવાઈ ગયો છે.

નાના પાટેકર, વિરાટ કોહલી અને સચિન તેંડુલકર
નાના પાટેકર, વિરાટ કોહલી અને સચિન તેંડુલકર (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 8, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST

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Updated : October 8, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST

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Nana Patekar Passes Away: બોલીવુડના દિગ્ગજ અભિનેતા નાના પાટેકરનું નિધન થયું છે. તેઓ ક્રિકેટના ખૂબ શોખીન હતા, પોતે ઓફ સ્પિન બોલિંગ કરતા હતા, તેથી જ તેમનો હંમેશા ક્રિકેટ સાથે સંબંધ રહ્યો છે. તેઓ ભારતીય દિગ્ગજ વિરાટ કોહલીના પણ મોટા ચાહક હતા. તેમના નિધન બાદ, ઘણા ખેલાડીઓ સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર શોક વ્યક્ત કરી રહ્યા છે અને તેમને શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપી રહ્યા છે. આ યાદીમાં શિખર ધવન અને અજિંક્ય રહાણે જેવા સ્ટાર્સનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.

નાના પાટેકર ક્રિકેટના ખૂબ મોટા ચાહક હતા

પીઢ અભિનેતા નાના પાટેકર બાળપણથી જ ક્રિકેટના ખૂબ મોટા ચાહક હતા. તેમણે 2015 માં એક ઇન્ટરવ્યુમાં આ વાતનો ખુલાસો કર્યો હતો. તેઓ બાળપણમાં ક્રિકેટના ખૂબ જ ઉત્સાહી ખેલાડી હતા. તે સમયે તેઓ ઓફ-સ્પિન બોલિંગ કરતા હતા. ભારત અને પાકિસ્તાન વચ્ચેની મેચ દરમિયાન, નાના આખો સમય ટીવી સામે જ વિતાવતા હતા. તેઓ ભારતીય દિગ્ગજ વિરાટ કોહલીના પણ મોટા ચાહક હતા.

નાના પાટેકરે પોતાના બાળપણની યાદો શેર કરતા કહ્યું, "નાનપણમાં હું ઓફ-સ્પિન બોલર હતો. કારણ કે હું તે સમયે ગરીબ હતો અને ક્રિકેટ શીખવા માટે પૈસા નહોતા, હું શિવાજી પાર્ક જતો અને નેટમાં પ્રેક્ટિસ કરતા લોકોને બોલિંગ કરતો." જેમ જેમ નાના મોટા થતા ગયા તેમ તેમ ક્રિકેટનો શોખ વધુ વધતો ગયો. તેમણે કહ્યું કે ક્રિકેટ હજુ પણ તેમનામાં રહે છે.

વિરાટ અને સચિનના ખૂબ મોટા પ્રશંસક હતા

તાજેતરના સમયમાં, નાના ભારતીય ક્રિકેટના દિગ્ગજ બેટ્સમેન વિરાટ કોહલીના ખૂબ મોટા પ્રશંસક રહ્યા છે. 2025 માં એક ઇન્ટરવ્યુ દરમિયાન, તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે, "વિરાટ કોહલી એક એવો ખેલાડી છે જેની હું ખૂબ પ્રશંસા કરું છું. જો વિરાટ વહેલા આઉટ થઈ જાય, તો મને ખાવાનું મન થતું નથી." નાનાને ઘણી વખત ક્રિકેટરો સાથે પણ જોવામાં આવ્યા છે. તેઓ દિગ્ગજ સુનીલ ગાવસ્કર સાથે કાર્યક્રમોમાં પણ દેખાયા છે.

નાના પણ મહાન સચિન તેંડુલકરના ખૂબ મોટા પ્રશંસક હતા. તેમને ક્રિકેટમાં ટેસ્ટ મેચ સૌથી વધુ ગમતી હતી. ક્રિકેટ અને સિનેમાની તુલના કરતા તેમણે કહ્યું, "બંને પરીક્ષા જેવા છે. ક્રિકેટરની રમત પાંચ દિવસ ચાલે છે, જ્યારે કલાકારનું કામ દોઢથી બે વર્ષ સુધી ચાલી શકે છે, અને આખરે, જનતા નિર્ણય લે છે." જોકે, તેમણે ODI ફોર્મેટની પણ ખૂબ પ્રશંસા કરી.

ક્રિકેટરોએ પણ શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપી

સચિન તેંડુલકર

મને નાના પાટેકર એક અત્યંત સ્પષ્ટવક્તા અને જમીન સાથે જોડાયેલા વ્યક્તિ તરીકે યાદ છે. તેમના કામમાં પણ એ જ પ્રામાણિકતા જોવા મળતી હતી. પછી તે મરાઠી હોય કે હિન્દી, તેમણે ભજવેલા પાત્રોમાં તેઓ હંમેશાં એક અનોખી વાસ્તવિકતા લાવતા હતા.

તેમના નિધન વિશે જાણીને ખૂબ દુઃખ થયું.

તેમના પરિવાર અને સ્વજનો પ્રત્યે મારી સંવેદના. ઓમ્ શાંતિ.

વિરાટ કોહલી

ભારતીય સિનેમાના એક સાચા દિગ્ગજ. તેમનું કાર્ય અને વારસો પેઢીઓ સુધી જીવંત રહેશે. નાના પાટેકર જી, આપની આત્માને શાંતિ મળે. ઓમ શાંતિ.

યુવરાજ સિંહ

સિનેમાએ એક સાચા દિગ્ગજ કલાકારને ગુમાવ્યા છે, જેઓ સર્વકાલીન શ્રેષ્ઠ અભિનેતાઓમાંથી એક હતા!

મને તેમની ઘણી ફિલ્મો જોવાનું યાદ છે; તેમનો અવાજ, તેમનું વ્યક્તિત્વ અને તેમની યાદગાર અભિનયશૈલીએ મને મંત્રમુગ્ધ કરી દીધા હતા. તેમના પરિવાર પ્રત્યે મારી સંવેદના. ૐ શાંતિ.

શિખર ધવન

ભારતીય ક્રિકેટ ટીમના ભૂતપૂર્વ ઓપનર શિખર ધવને પણ નાના પાટેકરને શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપી હતી. તેમણે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પોસ્ટમાં લખ્યું હતું કે, "આજે ભારતીય સિનેમાએ એક ખૂબ જ ખાસ કલાકાર ગુમાવ્યો છે. નાના પાટેકર સાહેબ, તમારું કાર્ય આવનારી પેઢીઓને પ્રેરણા આપતું રહેશે. ઓમ શાંતિ."

અજિંક્ય રહાણે

શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપતાં, અજિંક્ય રહાણેએ લખ્યું, "નાના પાટેકરજી ખરેખર એક તેજસ્વી અભિનેતા હતા જેમના કાર્યથી પેઢીઓને પ્રેરણા અને મનોરંજન મળ્યું છે. તેમના નિધનના સમાચાર સાંભળીને મને ખૂબ જ દુઃખ થયું છે. તેમના આત્માને શાંતિ મળે."

નાના પાટેકરના નિધનથી ચાહકોમાં શોક

નાના પાટેકરના નિધનના સમાચારથી ફિલ્મ ઉદ્યોગ અને તેમના ચાહકોમાં શોકની છાયા ફરી વળી છે. તેઓ માત્ર તેમની શક્તિશાળી અભિનયશૈલી અને સંવાદો બોલવાની આગવી અદા માટે જ નહીં, પરંતુ ક્રિકેટ પ્રત્યેના તેમના અગાધ પ્રેમ માટે પણ જાણીતા હતા.

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Last Updated : October 8, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST

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