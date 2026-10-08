નાના પાટેકરના નિધનથી ખેલ જગતની દુનિયા સ્તબ્ધ, સચિન અને વિરાટે પોસ્ટ દ્વારા ભાવુક શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપી
બોલીવુડના એક પ્રખ્યાત અભિનેતા નાના પાટેકરનું 8 ઓક્ટોબરના રોજ સવારે 5:20 વાગ્યે અવસાન થયું. તેમના નિધનથી બોલીવુડ અને ક્રિકેટ જગત બંનેમાં શોક છવાઈ ગયો છે.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST|
Updated : October 8, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST
Nana Patekar Passes Away: બોલીવુડના દિગ્ગજ અભિનેતા નાના પાટેકરનું નિધન થયું છે. તેઓ ક્રિકેટના ખૂબ શોખીન હતા, પોતે ઓફ સ્પિન બોલિંગ કરતા હતા, તેથી જ તેમનો હંમેશા ક્રિકેટ સાથે સંબંધ રહ્યો છે. તેઓ ભારતીય દિગ્ગજ વિરાટ કોહલીના પણ મોટા ચાહક હતા. તેમના નિધન બાદ, ઘણા ખેલાડીઓ સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર શોક વ્યક્ત કરી રહ્યા છે અને તેમને શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપી રહ્યા છે. આ યાદીમાં શિખર ધવન અને અજિંક્ય રહાણે જેવા સ્ટાર્સનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.
નાના પાટેકર ક્રિકેટના ખૂબ મોટા ચાહક હતા
પીઢ અભિનેતા નાના પાટેકર બાળપણથી જ ક્રિકેટના ખૂબ મોટા ચાહક હતા. તેમણે 2015 માં એક ઇન્ટરવ્યુમાં આ વાતનો ખુલાસો કર્યો હતો. તેઓ બાળપણમાં ક્રિકેટના ખૂબ જ ઉત્સાહી ખેલાડી હતા. તે સમયે તેઓ ઓફ-સ્પિન બોલિંગ કરતા હતા. ભારત અને પાકિસ્તાન વચ્ચેની મેચ દરમિયાન, નાના આખો સમય ટીવી સામે જ વિતાવતા હતા. તેઓ ભારતીય દિગ્ગજ વિરાટ કોહલીના પણ મોટા ચાહક હતા.
#WATCH | Goa: Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department, Manipal Hospital, says, "Nana Patekar was brought dead to the hospital... he was declared dead by 5:30 am. We had tried our best to save him, but he was brought dead. Cardiac massage was given for almost 45 minutes to an hour, but he just could not be saved. As per what we recalled, at around 2:30, he sent a message to his friend that he was not feeling well. But as it was nighttime, his friend could not see the message. So he just called him. He went to his house at around 4 o'clock. By that time, he was sweating and all. They moved him, all those primary things. But he was slowly becoming unconscious... So they sent his caretaker to the hospital... He took our ambulance. When our ER team went there, they started cardiac massage because he was totally unresponsive... They shifted him to our hospital at around 4:20 or 4:30 am. We also tried our best, but he was brought dead. Then we had to file a police case because there's an MLC (medico-legal case). The body has now been taken to the Goa Medical College for post-mortem. His family was not there. His friends were there with him and a caretaker."— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026
નાના પાટેકરે પોતાના બાળપણની યાદો શેર કરતા કહ્યું, "નાનપણમાં હું ઓફ-સ્પિન બોલર હતો. કારણ કે હું તે સમયે ગરીબ હતો અને ક્રિકેટ શીખવા માટે પૈસા નહોતા, હું શિવાજી પાર્ક જતો અને નેટમાં પ્રેક્ટિસ કરતા લોકોને બોલિંગ કરતો." જેમ જેમ નાના મોટા થતા ગયા તેમ તેમ ક્રિકેટનો શોખ વધુ વધતો ગયો. તેમણે કહ્યું કે ક્રિકેટ હજુ પણ તેમનામાં રહે છે.
વિરાટ અને સચિનના ખૂબ મોટા પ્રશંસક હતા
તાજેતરના સમયમાં, નાના ભારતીય ક્રિકેટના દિગ્ગજ બેટ્સમેન વિરાટ કોહલીના ખૂબ મોટા પ્રશંસક રહ્યા છે. 2025 માં એક ઇન્ટરવ્યુ દરમિયાન, તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે, "વિરાટ કોહલી એક એવો ખેલાડી છે જેની હું ખૂબ પ્રશંસા કરું છું. જો વિરાટ વહેલા આઉટ થઈ જાય, તો મને ખાવાનું મન થતું નથી." નાનાને ઘણી વખત ક્રિકેટરો સાથે પણ જોવામાં આવ્યા છે. તેઓ દિગ્ગજ સુનીલ ગાવસ્કર સાથે કાર્યક્રમોમાં પણ દેખાયા છે.
Today Virat Kohli lost one of his biggest supporter in the world 🥲 He was just a mad mad fan of virat kohli just like us , we gonna truly miss you Nana sir Om shanti to the soul of Nana Patekar 🕉️ https://t.co/vVZdCW1GCl— Harsh shekhawat (@wordofshekhawat) October 8, 2026
નાના પણ મહાન સચિન તેંડુલકરના ખૂબ મોટા પ્રશંસક હતા. તેમને ક્રિકેટમાં ટેસ્ટ મેચ સૌથી વધુ ગમતી હતી. ક્રિકેટ અને સિનેમાની તુલના કરતા તેમણે કહ્યું, "બંને પરીક્ષા જેવા છે. ક્રિકેટરની રમત પાંચ દિવસ ચાલે છે, જ્યારે કલાકારનું કામ દોઢથી બે વર્ષ સુધી ચાલી શકે છે, અને આખરે, જનતા નિર્ણય લે છે." જોકે, તેમણે ODI ફોર્મેટની પણ ખૂબ પ્રશંસા કરી.
ક્રિકેટરોએ પણ શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપી
સચિન તેંડુલકર
મને નાના પાટેકર એક અત્યંત સ્પષ્ટવક્તા અને જમીન સાથે જોડાયેલા વ્યક્તિ તરીકે યાદ છે. તેમના કામમાં પણ એ જ પ્રામાણિકતા જોવા મળતી હતી. પછી તે મરાઠી હોય કે હિન્દી, તેમણે ભજવેલા પાત્રોમાં તેઓ હંમેશાં એક અનોખી વાસ્તવિકતા લાવતા હતા.
તેમના નિધન વિશે જાણીને ખૂબ દુઃખ થયું.
તેમના પરિવાર અને સ્વજનો પ્રત્યે મારી સંવેદના. ઓમ્ શાંતિ.
I remember Nana Patekar as a very straightforward and grounded person. His work had that same honesty to it. Whether it was in Marathi or Hindi, he always brought something very real to the characters he played. Very sad to hear about his passing. My condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 8, 2026
વિરાટ કોહલી
ભારતીય સિનેમાના એક સાચા દિગ્ગજ. તેમનું કાર્ય અને વારસો પેઢીઓ સુધી જીવંત રહેશે. નાના પાટેકર જી, આપની આત્માને શાંતિ મળે. ઓમ શાંતિ.
A true legend of Indian cinema. His work and legacy will live on for generations. Rest in peace, Nana Patekar ji. Om Shanti. 🙏— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 8, 2026
યુવરાજ સિંહ
સિનેમાએ એક સાચા દિગ્ગજ કલાકારને ગુમાવ્યા છે, જેઓ સર્વકાલીન શ્રેષ્ઠ અભિનેતાઓમાંથી એક હતા!
મને તેમની ઘણી ફિલ્મો જોવાનું યાદ છે; તેમનો અવાજ, તેમનું વ્યક્તિત્વ અને તેમની યાદગાર અભિનયશૈલીએ મને મંત્રમુગ્ધ કરી દીધા હતા. તેમના પરિવાર પ્રત્યે મારી સંવેદના. ૐ શાંતિ.
Cinema has lost a true legend, one of the finest actors we have ever seen! I remember watching so many of his films and being mesmerised by his voice, his presence and his unforgettable performances. My condolences to his family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 #NanaPatekar ji https://t.co/oVYVpw9AYw— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 8, 2026
શિખર ધવન
ભારતીય ક્રિકેટ ટીમના ભૂતપૂર્વ ઓપનર શિખર ધવને પણ નાના પાટેકરને શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપી હતી. તેમણે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પોસ્ટમાં લખ્યું હતું કે, "આજે ભારતીય સિનેમાએ એક ખૂબ જ ખાસ કલાકાર ગુમાવ્યો છે. નાના પાટેકર સાહેબ, તમારું કાર્ય આવનારી પેઢીઓને પ્રેરણા આપતું રહેશે. ઓમ શાંતિ."
Indian cinema has lost a truly special talent today. Nana Patekar saab, your work will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti. 🙏 https://t.co/LNcJpnTVUB— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 8, 2026
અજિંક્ય રહાણે
શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપતાં, અજિંક્ય રહાણેએ લખ્યું, "નાના પાટેકરજી ખરેખર એક તેજસ્વી અભિનેતા હતા જેમના કાર્યથી પેઢીઓને પ્રેરણા અને મનોરંજન મળ્યું છે. તેમના નિધનના સમાચાર સાંભળીને મને ખૂબ જ દુઃખ થયું છે. તેમના આત્માને શાંતિ મળે."
Nana Patekar ji was a truly remarkable actor whose work has inspired and entertained generations. Very sad to hear about his passing. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏼— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) October 8, 2026
નાના પાટેકરના નિધનથી ચાહકોમાં શોક
નાના પાટેકરના નિધનના સમાચારથી ફિલ્મ ઉદ્યોગ અને તેમના ચાહકોમાં શોકની છાયા ફરી વળી છે. તેઓ માત્ર તેમની શક્તિશાળી અભિનયશૈલી અને સંવાદો બોલવાની આગવી અદા માટે જ નહીં, પરંતુ ક્રિકેટ પ્રત્યેના તેમના અગાધ પ્રેમ માટે પણ જાણીતા હતા.
આ પણ વાંચો: