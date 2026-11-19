ટ્રમ્પ, જિનપિંગ અને પુતિનની પ્રથમ વખત ત્રિપક્ષીય બેઠક, પરમાણુ હથિયાર, યૂક્રેન યુદ્ધ પર ચર્ચા કરવામાં આવી
ટ્રમ્પ, જિનપિંગ અને પુતિન વચ્ચે યોજાયેલી બેઠકમાં પરમાણુ હથિયારોને નિયંત્રણ કરવા, યૂક્રેન અને ઇરાનને લઇને વાતચીત થઇ હતી.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
શેનઝેન (ચીન): અમેરિકાના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પે ચીનના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ શી જિનપિંગ અને રશિયાના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ વ્લાદિમીર પુતિન સાથે બેઠક કરી હતી. આ બેઠક એક કલાક કરતા વધુ સમય સુધી ચાલી હતી.
ટ્રમ્પની શી જિનપિંગ અને પુતિન સાથે આ રીતની પ્રથમ ત્રિપક્ષીય બેઠકને એવી રીતે જોવામાં આવી રહી છે જ્યારે પરમાણુ હથિયારોને નિયંત્રણ કરવાના નિયમ નક્કી કરવા તથા યૂક્રેન અને ઇરાનમાં ચાલી રહેલા યુદ્ધને હલ કરવાની શરૂઆત કરી શકાય.
ટ્રમ્પે જણાવ્યું, "અમે સાચે ઇતિહાસ રચી રહ્યા છીએ. અમેરિકા, રશિયા અને ચીન એવી સ્થિતિમાં છે કે તે આ વાત પર ચર્ચા કરી શકે કે ધરતી પર પરમાણુ હથિયારોની સંખ્યા કેવી રીતે ઘટાડી શકાય અને આ હથિયારોના ઉપયોગના ખતરાને કેવી રીતે ઘટાડી શકાય."
#WATCH | Shenzhen, China: During the trilateral talks with Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi, US President Donald Trump says, "... I'm delighted that this trip has also given us the opportunity for this first-ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia, and China. And today, in that sense, and I think in lots of other ways, we are really making history. The three of us have a great deal to discuss, and we've already discussed a lot. As presidents of three of the world's largest countries, we have a special responsibility to maintain open, respectful, and productive dialogue on issues impacting not just our people, but the entire planet..." (Source: Russian Pool via Reuters)— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026
ત્રિપક્ષીય બેઠકની શરૂઆતમાં શી જિનપિંગે કહ્યું, "અમે વિશ્વ શાંતિને ભાર મુકનારા વિષય પર ચર્ચા કરીશું." સરકારી પ્રસારણકર્તા સીસીટીવી અનુસાર, શી જિનપિંગે ટ્રમ્પ અને પુતિનને કહ્યું કે, તે ઇચ્છે છે કે પરમાણુ હથિયારો પર પ્રતિબંધ મુકવો જોઇએ અને તેને નષ્ટ કરી દેવો જોઇએ.
તેમણે એક એવી દુનિયા બનાવવાનું આહવાન કર્યું, જે પરમાણુ હથિયારોથી મુક્ત હોય. પુતિને રશિયા, ચીન અને અમેરિકાના ઇતિહાસનો ઉલ્લેખ કર્યો જ્યારે તે બીજા વિશ્વયુદ્ધમાં વિજેતા રહ્યા હતા. તેમણે કહ્યું, "આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય શાંતિ જાળવી રાખવી અમારી સંયુક્ત જવાબદારી છે."
#WATCH | Shenzhen, China: During the trilateral talks with Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi, US President Donald Trump says, "Too often, past leaders avoided talking to nations with whom they had disagreements, and we feel the opposite, and we think that we are sure about that... Together, we are choosing a different course. A historic summit offers us the chance to seek out new opportunities and approaches on a range of very important issues. Most of them, everybody in this room knows, and hopefully to create a better future for all of us—a much better future and safer future—as the world's three largest nuclear powers by far..." (Source: Russian Pool via Reuters)— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026
રશિયા અને અમેરિકા વચ્ચે પરમાણુ હથિયારોની અંતિમ સમજૂતિ, જેને 'ન્યૂ સ્ટાર્ટ'ના નામથી ઓળખવામાં આવે છે, ફેબ્રુઆરીમાં સમાપ્ત થયું હતું.
ટ્રમ્પનું કહેવું છે કે તે એક નવી, સારી અને આધુનિક સમજૂતિ ઇચ્છે છે જેમાં ચીન પણ સામેલ હોય પરંતુ ચીન પાસે આ શરતોને સ્વીકારવાનું કોઇ ખાસ કારણ નથી, કારણ કે તેની પાસે આશરે 600 જ પરમાણુ હથિયાર છે, જે અમેરિકા અને રશિયા પાસે રહેલા 5000થી વધુ પરમાણુ હથિયારોની સંખ્યાની તુલનામાં ઘણા ઓછા છે.
#WATCH | Shenzhen, China: During the trilateral talks with Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi, US President Donald Trump says, "The United States, Russia, and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth, and also to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used. The power is unbelievable, unthinkable. In addition to exploring the potential for arms reduction in our own countries, I must say, it's quite frankly a very hard thing to do because once you have the nuclear weapons, it's very hard to not have them. It's very hard to give them up as the leader of a country. Something that's very difficult to say because it's the way life works. You know, you have thousands of weapons, and you're supposed to give them up, and yet you have countries in addition to us in much smaller numbers, but they have nuclear weapons also. So it's not an easy thing to do, give them up. But it's also vital that we cooperate to combat the threat of nuclear proliferation in other countries around the world. That's what we're doing in Iran. We're not going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon..." (Source: Russian Pool via Reuters)— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026
ટ્રમ્પે કહ્યું, "જ્યારે તમારી પાસે પરમાણું હથિયાર આવે છે તો તેને છોડવું મુશ્કેલ હોય છે, માટે, તેને ત્યાગવું કોઇ આસાન કામ નથી." ગુરૂવાર બપોરે ત્રિપક્ષીય બેઠક શરૂ થયા પહેલા ટ્રમ્પે શી જિનપિંગ અને પુતિન સાથે અલગ-અલગ બેઠક પણ કરી હતી.
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