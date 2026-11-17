ASEAN Summit 2026: 'આપણું ભવિષ્ય પ્રતિસ્પર્ધાથી નહીં, પરંતુ સહયોગથી ઘડાય', PM મોદી
પ્રધાનમંત્રી નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ ભારત અને આસિયાન (ASEAN) વચ્ચે વધી રહેલા જોડાણ પર પણ ભાર મૂક્યો. વધુ વાંચો.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
મનિલા (ફિલિપાઇન્સ): પ્રધાનમંત્રી નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ મંગળવારે ભારત અને આસિયાન (ASEAN) દેશો વચ્ચે વધુ સહકાર સાધવા આહ્વાન કર્યું હતું. તેમણે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, આ ક્ષેત્રનું ભવિષ્ય સ્પર્ધાને બદલે સહકાર દ્વારા નક્કી થવું જોઈએ. વધુમાં, તેમણે વૈશ્વિક અનિશ્ચિતતાઓના માહોલમાં શાંતિ, સ્થિરતા અને પૂર્વાનુમાન-યોગ્યતાના મહત્વ પર ભાર મૂક્યો હતો.
આસિયાન-ભારત શિખર સંમેલનને સંબોધતા, પ્રધાનમંત્રી મોદીએ નોંધ્યું હતું કે, ભારત અને આસિયાન દેશો મળીને વિશ્વની લગભગ એક ચતુર્થાંશ વસ્તીનું પ્રતિનિધિત્વ કરે છે અને આ ક્ષેત્રને શાંતિ અને સ્થિરતાના કેન્દ્રબિંદુ તરીકે વિકસાવવાની ક્ષમતા ધરાવે છે. તેમણે કહ્યું કે, આ સંદર્ભમાં, આ વર્ષની થીમ 'એક સાથે મળીને પોતાના ભવિષ્યની દિશા નક્કી કરવી' (Navigating Our Future Together)નું વિશેષ મહત્વ ધરાવે છે. ભારત અને આસિયાન દેશો વૈશ્વિક વસ્તીના લગભગ ચોથા ભાગનું પ્રતિનિધિત્વ કરતા હોવાથી, એ સુનિશ્ચિત કરવું આવશ્યક છે કે આપણું ભવિષ્ય સ્પર્ધા દ્વારા નહીં, પરંતુ સહકાર દ્વારા ઘડાય.
#WATCH | Manila, Philippines: At the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... Over the past few years, our Act East Policy has given new momentum and depth to India-ASEAN relations. Our partnership has now moved beyond shared culture and heritage, reaching new dimensions in sectors such as digital, defence, and space. Since 2014, we have undertaken over 100 initiatives to strengthen people-to-people ties, launched nearly 250 Quick Impact Projects, and provided more than 10,000 scholarships for skill development. Today, the direct flights and growing tourism between India and the nine ASEAN nations are further evidence of our close ties. Over the last few years, the world has faced a series of consecutive crises. What the world needs most today is peace, stability, and predictability. In this context, this year’s theme—' Navigating Our Future Together'—holds special significance... We believe that India’s development and the prosperity of ASEAN are deeply interconnected. In the coming years, the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and Viksit Bharat, 2047 can play a significant role in realising our shared aspirations. Over the last 12 years, we have given new momentum to our partnership. Now, together, we must chart a new course for the future of our region. India’s commitment to ASEAN’s unity and centrality within this partnership is—and will remain—unwavering. I am confident that today’s meeting will elevate our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights and contribute to building a secure, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific..." (Source: DD)— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026
ભારતની 'એક્ટ ઈસ્ટ' (Act East) નીતિ પર પ્રકાશ પાડતા, પ્રધાનમંત્રીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, છેલ્લા કેટલાક વર્ષોમાં આ નીતિએ ભારત-આસિયાન સંબંધોને નવી ગતિ અને ઊંડાણ આપ્યું છે. તેનાથી ડિજિટલ ટેક્નોલોજી, સંરક્ષણ અને અવકાશ જેવા ઉભરતા ક્ષેત્રોમાં સહયોગને વેગ મળ્યો છે. તેમણે ઉલ્લેખ કર્યો કે 2014થી, ભારતે લોકો વચ્ચેના સંબંધોને મજબૂત કરવા માટે 100થી વધુ પહેલ શરૂ કરી છે, 250થી વધુ 'ક્વિક ઈમ્પેક્ટ પ્રોજેક્ટ્સ' અમલમાં મૂક્યા છે અને કૌશલ્ય વિકાસ માટે 10,000થી વધુ શિષ્યવૃત્તિઓ પ્રદાન કરી છે.
પ્રધાનમંત્રી મોદીએ ભારત અને આસિયાન ક્ષેત્ર વચ્ચે વધી રહેલા જોડાણ પર પણ ભાર મૂક્યો હતો. તેમણે નિર્દેશ કર્યો કે ભારત અને નવ આસિયાન દેશો વચ્ચેની સીધી ફ્લાઈટ્સ અને પ્રવાસનમાં થયેલો વધારો તેમની ભાગીદારીની મજબૂતી દર્શાવે છે. શિખર સંમેલનમાં બોલતા, પ્રધાનમંત્રી મોદીએ નોંધ્યું કે, આ વર્ષે આસિયાન દેશની આ તેમની ત્રીજી મુલાકાત છે, જે દર્શાવે છે કે ભારત આસિયાન ક્ષેત્રને કેટલું વિશેષ મહત્વ આપે છે. અમારું માનવું છે કે ભારતનો વિકાસ અને આસિયાનની સમૃદ્ધિ એકબીજા સાથે ઊંડી રીતે જોડાયેલા છે.
WATCH LIVE: PM Narendra Modi’s remarks at ASEAN-India summit in Philippines #pmmodi #philippines #aseansummit #india #narendramodi #live https://t.co/mbJ5Ahg8rE— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026
'આસિયાન કોમ્યુનિટી વિઝન 2045' અને 2047 સુધીમાં 'વિકસિત ભારત'ના ભારતના પોતાના વિઝનનો ઉલ્લેખ કરતા, પ્રધાનમંત્રી મોદીએ કહ્યું કે, આ બંને વિઝન સહિયારી આકાંક્ષાઓને સાકાર કરવામાં મહત્વપૂર્ણ ભૂમિકા ભજવી શકે છે. તેમણે આસિયાનની એકતા અને કેન્દ્રીયતા પ્રત્યે ભારતની પ્રતિબદ્ધતાનો પુનરોચ્ચાર કર્યો હતો. વધુમાં, તેમણે વિશ્વાસ વ્યક્ત કર્યો કે આ સમિટ 'વ્યાપક વ્યૂહાત્મક ભાગીદારી'ને નવી ઊંચાઈઓ પર લઈ જશે અને સુરક્ષિત, સમાવિષ્ટ અને સમૃદ્ધ ઈન્ડો-પેસિફિક ક્ષેત્રના નિર્માણમાં ફાળો આપશે.
પ્રધાનમંત્રી મોદીએ ફિલિપાઇન્સના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ફર્ડિનાન્ડ માર્કોસ જુનિયરને ASEAN ના સફળ અધ્યક્ષપદ બદલ અભિનંદન આપ્યા અને ભારત માટે 'કન્ટ્રી કોર્ડિનેટર' તરીકે ફિલિપાઇન્સના યોગદાનની પ્રશંસા કરી. પ્રધાનમંત્રીએ નોંધ્યું કે ASEAN નેતાઓ સાથેની આ વાતચીત આ ફોર્મેટમાં તેમની 13મી બેઠક છે, જે આ પ્રાદેશિક જૂથ સાથે ભારતની ભાગીદારીના મહત્વ પર ભાર મૂકે છે.
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