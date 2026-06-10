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તમિલ સિનેમાના દિગ્ગજ દિગ્દર્શક ભારતીરાજાનું 85 વર્ષની વયે નિધન

1977માં '16 વયથીનિલે'થી કરિયરની શરૂઆત કરનાર ભારતીરાજાએ 40થી વધુ ફિલ્મોનું નિર્દેશન કર્યું અને અનોખી ઓળખ બનાવી

ભારતીરાજા
ભારતીરાજા (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Gujarati Team

Published : June 10, 2026 at 10:36 AM IST

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Updated : June 10, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST

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હૈદરાબાદ : તમિલ સિનેમાના સુપ્રસિદ્ધ દિગ્દર્શક અને અભિનેતા ભારતીરાજાનું લાંબી બીમારી બાદ ચેન્નાઈ ખાતે અવસાન થયું છે. તેઓ 85 વર્ષના હતા. તેમના નિધનના સમાચારથી સમગ્ર ભારતીય ફિલ્મ ઉદ્યોગમાં શોકની લાગણી ફેલાઈ ગઈ છે. ઘણા કલાકારો અને દિગ્દર્શકોએ આ દિગ્ગજને શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપી છે.

અભિનેત્રી, નિર્માતા અને રાજકારણી ખુશ્બુ સુંદરે ભારતીરાજાના અવસાન પર ભાવુક સંદેશ શેર કર્યો. તેમણે X (અગાઉ ટ્વિટર) પર લખ્યું, “આપણા સૌથી વહાલા, પ્રિય અને સન્માનિત દિગ્દર્શક, મહાન #ભારતીરાજા અવલ હવે આપણી વચ્ચે નથી. તેમનું અવસાન તમિલ સિનેમા પર અંધકારનું વાદળ લઈ આવ્યું છે.” ખુશ્બુએ વધુમાં જણાવ્યું કે ભારતીરાજાની ફિલ્મો ફિલ્મ નિર્માણની સાચી શાળા સમાન છે અને દરેક સિનેમા પ્રેમી માટે બેન્ચમાર્ક તરીકે કાયમ રહેશે.

ભારતીરાજાએ 1977માં ‘16 વયતિનિલે’ ફિલ્મથી દિગ્દર્શન ક્ષેત્રે પદાર્પણ કર્યું હતું. ચાર દાયકાથી પણ વધુની કારકિર્દીમાં તેમણે 40થી વધુ ફિલ્મોનું દિગ્દર્શન કર્યું અને તમિલ સિનેમાને ‘કિઝાકે પોગુમ રેલ’, ‘સિગપ્પુ રોજાક્કલ’, ‘અલૈગલ ઓયવાથિલ્લૈ’, ‘કાદલ ઓવિયમ’ અને ‘મુધલ મરિયાથઈ’ જેવી અનેક કાલજયી કૃતિઓ આપી. ગ્રામીણ જીવન અને સંગીતમય પ્રેમકથાઓના જાદુગર ગણાતા ભારતીરાજાને તેમના અપ્રતિમ યોગદાન માટે ‘ઇયક્કુનર ઇમ્માયમ’ (દિગ્દર્શકોનું શિખર) નું બહુમાન મળ્યું હતું. તેમનું અંતિમ દિગ્દર્શન કાર્ય પ્રાઈમ વિડીયોની એન્થોલોજી સિરીઝ ‘મોર્ડન લવ ચેન્નાઈ’નો એક ભાગ ‘પરવાઈ કૂટિલ વાઝૂમ માંગલ’ હતો.

દિગ્દર્શન ઉપરાંત ભારતીરાજાએ અભિનય ક્ષેત્રે પણ નોંધપાત્ર સફળતા મેળવી. તેઓ ‘આયુથ એઝુથુ’, ‘પાંડિયાનાડુ’, ‘ઈશ્વરન’, ‘તિરુચિત્રમ્બલમ’ અને તાજેતરની સુપરહિટ ‘મહારાજા’ જેવી ફિલ્મોમાં જોવા મળ્યા. તેમની છેલ્લી સ્ક્રીન હાજરી મોહનલાલ સાથેની ફિલ્મ ‘તુડારુમ’માં હતી. હજુ રિલીઝ ન થયેલી ફિલ્મ ‘પુલવર’ તેમના અભિનયની અંતિમ ફિલ્મ છે. તેમના અવસાનથી ભારતીય સિનેમાનો એક સુવર્ણ અધ્યાય અંત આવ્યો છે.

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Last Updated : June 10, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST

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