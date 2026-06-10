તમિલ સિનેમાના દિગ્ગજ દિગ્દર્શક ભારતીરાજાનું 85 વર્ષની વયે નિધન
1977માં '16 વયથીનિલે'થી કરિયરની શરૂઆત કરનાર ભારતીરાજાએ 40થી વધુ ફિલ્મોનું નિર્દેશન કર્યું અને અનોખી ઓળખ બનાવી
Published : June 10, 2026 at 10:36 AM IST|
Updated : June 10, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST
હૈદરાબાદ : તમિલ સિનેમાના સુપ્રસિદ્ધ દિગ્દર્શક અને અભિનેતા ભારતીરાજાનું લાંબી બીમારી બાદ ચેન્નાઈ ખાતે અવસાન થયું છે. તેઓ 85 વર્ષના હતા. તેમના નિધનના સમાચારથી સમગ્ર ભારતીય ફિલ્મ ઉદ્યોગમાં શોકની લાગણી ફેલાઈ ગઈ છે. ઘણા કલાકારો અને દિગ્દર્શકોએ આ દિગ્ગજને શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપી છે.
અભિનેત્રી, નિર્માતા અને રાજકારણી ખુશ્બુ સુંદરે ભારતીરાજાના અવસાન પર ભાવુક સંદેશ શેર કર્યો. તેમણે X (અગાઉ ટ્વિટર) પર લખ્યું, “આપણા સૌથી વહાલા, પ્રિય અને સન્માનિત દિગ્દર્શક, મહાન #ભારતીરાજા અવલ હવે આપણી વચ્ચે નથી. તેમનું અવસાન તમિલ સિનેમા પર અંધકારનું વાદળ લઈ આવ્યું છે.” ખુશ્બુએ વધુમાં જણાવ્યું કે ભારતીરાજાની ફિલ્મો ફિલ્મ નિર્માણની સાચી શાળા સમાન છે અને દરેક સિનેમા પ્રેમી માટે બેન્ચમાર્ક તરીકે કાયમ રહેશે.
My heart is heavy upon hearing the demise of our legendary director, Bharathiraja Sir. My deepest condolences to his family. His legacy will live on in every storyteller who believes that simple lives can create extraordinary cinema. His contributions to Tamil cinema will… pic.twitter.com/psGIwzGmjA— Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) June 10, 2026
ભારતીરાજાએ 1977માં ‘16 વયતિનિલે’ ફિલ્મથી દિગ્દર્શન ક્ષેત્રે પદાર્પણ કર્યું હતું. ચાર દાયકાથી પણ વધુની કારકિર્દીમાં તેમણે 40થી વધુ ફિલ્મોનું દિગ્દર્શન કર્યું અને તમિલ સિનેમાને ‘કિઝાકે પોગુમ રેલ’, ‘સિગપ્પુ રોજાક્કલ’, ‘અલૈગલ ઓયવાથિલ્લૈ’, ‘કાદલ ઓવિયમ’ અને ‘મુધલ મરિયાથઈ’ જેવી અનેક કાલજયી કૃતિઓ આપી. ગ્રામીણ જીવન અને સંગીતમય પ્રેમકથાઓના જાદુગર ગણાતા ભારતીરાજાને તેમના અપ્રતિમ યોગદાન માટે ‘ઇયક્કુનર ઇમ્માયમ’ (દિગ્દર્શકોનું શિખર) નું બહુમાન મળ્યું હતું. તેમનું અંતિમ દિગ્દર્શન કાર્ય પ્રાઈમ વિડીયોની એન્થોલોજી સિરીઝ ‘મોર્ડન લવ ચેન્નાઈ’નો એક ભાગ ‘પરવાઈ કૂટિલ વાઝૂમ માંગલ’ હતો.
Extremely saddened to hear about the passing of #Bharathiraja sir.— Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) June 10, 2026
Sir, your films were a true textbook on the language of filmmaking. You brought the soul of rural Tamil Nadu to the screen and changed the course of Tamil cinema forever.
A monumental loss to cinema. Rest in… pic.twitter.com/glhepF75lU
Devastated to know that our most beloved, loved and respected Director, the legendary #BharathiRaaja avl is no longer with us. His demise is a gloomy cloud in tamil cinema. His films have been bench marks and shall continue to be the actual school of film making. He leaves behind… pic.twitter.com/p5a6yhn95y— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 10, 2026
The legend who put Tamil soil on the silver screen forever.— Shanthnu (@imKBRshanthnu) June 10, 2026
A visionary who gave Tamil cinema its soul has left us , but his footprints will remain for the generations to come
Rest in the frames you created, #Bharathiraja Sir 🙏🏽
இயக்குநர் இமையம் #Rip pic.twitter.com/5YhyK7XVi1
ప్రముఖ లెజెండరీ సినీ దర్శకులు, పద్మశ్రీ అవార్డు గ్రహీత శ్రీ భారతీరాజా గారి మరణ వార్త భారతీయ సినీ పరిశ్రమకు తీరని లోటు.— Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) June 10, 2026
తన అద్భుతమైన చిత్రాలతో కేవలం తమిళ సినీ పరిశ్రమకే కాకుండా తెలుగు, హిందీ, కన్నడ భాషల ప్రేక్షకుల హృదయాలను కూడా గెలుచుకున్న గొప్ప దర్శకుడు ఆయన. 6 జాతీయ అవార్డులు…
Indian cinema has lost one of its greatest storytellers, #Bharathiraja garu.— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 10, 2026
He transformed the fragrance of village soil, the beauty of human relationships, the innocence of love, and the emotions of ordinary people into timeless cinematic poetry. His films touched millions of… pic.twitter.com/MdoUfpztji
It is with deep grief and sadness that I came to know the passing away of the most respected, most efficient, most admired Thiru.Bharathiraja Avl., in the early hour of this morning.— R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) June 10, 2026
His visionary storytelling, artistic excellence, and immense contribution to cinema have left… pic.twitter.com/KLOpwaEPHe
Indian cinema has lost one of its greatest storytellers, #Bharathiraja garu.— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 10, 2026
He transformed the fragrance of village soil, the beauty of human relationships, the innocence of love, and the emotions of ordinary people into timeless cinematic poetry. His films touched millions of… pic.twitter.com/MdoUfpztji
દિગ્દર્શન ઉપરાંત ભારતીરાજાએ અભિનય ક્ષેત્રે પણ નોંધપાત્ર સફળતા મેળવી. તેઓ ‘આયુથ એઝુથુ’, ‘પાંડિયાનાડુ’, ‘ઈશ્વરન’, ‘તિરુચિત્રમ્બલમ’ અને તાજેતરની સુપરહિટ ‘મહારાજા’ જેવી ફિલ્મોમાં જોવા મળ્યા. તેમની છેલ્લી સ્ક્રીન હાજરી મોહનલાલ સાથેની ફિલ્મ ‘તુડારુમ’માં હતી. હજુ રિલીઝ ન થયેલી ફિલ્મ ‘પુલવર’ તેમના અભિનયની અંતિમ ફિલ્મ છે. તેમના અવસાનથી ભારતીય સિનેમાનો એક સુવર્ણ અધ્યાય અંત આવ્યો છે.
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