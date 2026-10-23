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Udta Teer X Review: એન્ટરટેઇનિંગ કે બોરિંગ? કેવી છે આયુષ્યમાન-સારાની 'ઉડતા તીર'? ટિકિટ ખરીદતા પહેલા જુઓ ઓડિયન્સનું રિએક્શન

આયુષ્યમાન ખુરાના- સારા અલી ખાનની 'ઉડતા તીર' થિયેટરમાં રિલીઝ થઇ ગઇ છે. આવો જાણીયે ફિલ્મને લઇને જનતાના વિચાર.

'ઉડતા તીર'
'ઉડતા તીર' (Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Gujarati Team

Published : October 23, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST

2 Min Read
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હૈદરાબાદ: આયુષ્યમાન ખુરાના- સારા અલી ખાનની સ્પાઇ કોમેડી ફિલ્મ 'ઉડતા તીર' થિયેટરમાં રિલીઝ થઇ છે. આ ફિલ્મનું ડિરેક્શન આકાશ કૌશિકે કર્યું છે. આ ફિલ્મ પોતાની અનોખી વાર્તા માટે ચર્ચાનો વિષય બની છે. આ ફિલ્મની વાર્તા એક એવા પાકિસ્તાની જાસૂસની આસપાસ ફરે છે, જે પોતાની યાદશક્તિ ગુમાવી બેસે છે અને તે એવું માનવા લાગે છે કે તે એક ભારતીય એજન્ટ છે. પોતાની ઓળખ અંગેનો ગેરસમજભર્યો ભ્રમ ફિલ્મમાં હાસ્યનું મુખ્ય કારણ બને છે. સામાજિક વિષયો અને કોમેડી પર આધારિત અગાઉની ફિલ્મોમાં કામ કર્યા બાદ, આયુષ્યમાનને આ ફિલ્મમાં અલગ પ્રકારનો રોલ ભજવવાની તક મળી છે.

'ઉડતા તીર' આયુષ્યમાન ખુરાના અને સારા અલી ખાન સિવાય રાહુલ બોસ, રામ કપૂર, ગુલશન ગ્રોવર, મુકુલ દેવ, સુહેલ નય્યર, સુપ્રિયા પિલગાંવકર અને બૃજેંદ્ર કાલા પણ છે. કેટલાક કલાકારોની હાજરી અને જાસૂસી સાથે સિચ્યુએશન કોમેડી ધરાવતી 'ઉડતા તીર' સ્પાઇ જોનરને કોમેડી અંદાજમાં રજૂ કરવાનો પ્રયાસ કરે છે. ટ્રેલરે ફિલ્મને લઇને દર્શકો વચ્ચે ઉત્સુકતા જગાવી હતી, ખાસ કરીને તે લોકો વચ્ચે જે આયુષ્યમાનની કોમિક ટાઇમિંગ અને તેની અલગ રીતની સ્ક્રિપ્ટને પસંદ કરે છે અને હવે જ્યારે 'ઉડતા તીર' થિયેટરમાં આવી ગઇ છે તો આવો જાણીયે દર્શક તેના વિશે શું કહી રહ્યા છે.

X હેન્ડલ યૂઝર્સનું રિએક્શન

માઇક્રો-બ્લોગિંગ સાઇટ X હેન્ડલ પર યૂઝરે 'ઉડતા તીર'ને 4 સ્ટાર રેટિંગ આપી હતી અને તેને મસાલેદાર દેશભક્તિ કોમેડી ગણાવી છે. યૂઝરે લખ્યુ, "ઉડતા તીર પોતાની કહાની ટ્વિસ્ટને ચોંકાવે છે અને સંપૂર્ણ ફિલ્મ દરમિયાન તેમાં મજાક અને કોમેડી જોવા મળે છે. અમે દેશભક્તિ ફિલ્મ તો જોઇ છે પરંતુ આવી ફિલ્મ પહેલા ક્યારેય નથી જોઇએ. કહાનીનો આધાર મજબૂત છે, દરેક સ્થિતિ તર્કસંગત છે અને આવી મજેદાર ક્ષણ ઊભી કરે છે જે તમને હસાવી હસાવીને લોટપોટ કરી દેશે. લાંબા સમય બાદ બોલિવૂડમાં કોમેડી ઓફ એરર્સ અને સિચ્યુએશન કોમેડીના આટલા સારા ઉદાહરણ જોવા મળે છે.

એક બીજા યૂઝરે લખ્યુ છે, "ઉડતા તીરને અત્યાર સુધીની સફર રસપ્રદ રહી છે. એક વસ્તુ જે મારા માટે આઉટ ઓફ સિલેબસ હતી, તે છે રાહુલ બોસ. એક એવા એક્ટર, જે ફિલ્મના સૌથી અનોખા, છતા રસપ્રદ સીનમાં ડૂબી જાય છે. આવી કોમેડી, જે જૂની થઇ ચુકી હોય, જે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર નિર્ભર રહી છે. શું શાનદાર સરપ્રાઇઝ છે."

એક યૂઝર લખે છે, "તેમાં કોમેડીનો સારો મેળ છે પરંતુ ડ્રામા, સસ્પેન્સ અને થ્રિલ વધુ સારી થઇ જાય છે. મને કેટલાક ટ્વિસ્ટની આશા હતી, પરંતુ મેં વિચાર્યું નહતું કે આવું ટ્વિસ્ટ આવશે. ઘણુ શાનદાર અને સમજદાર રાઇટિંગ અને ક્લાઇમેક્સ પણ એકદમ સંતોષજનક છે.

એકે લખ્યુ છે, "ઉડતા તીર એક ફ્રેશ સ્પાઇ કોમેડી છે, જેમાં સારૂ હ્યૂમર અને એક અનોખી કહાનીનું મિશ્રણ છે જેમાં ભરપૂર કોમેડી છે, કહાની તમને બાંધીને રાખે છે અને ક્લાઇમેક્સ ઘણુ શાનદાર છે. મનોરંજન કરતી એક સારી ફિલ્મ છે."

મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ છે કે, પતિ પત્ની અને વો દો બાદ ઉડતા તીર આયુષ્યમાન અને સારા ફરી એક સાથે જોવા મળશે. ધર્મા પ્રોડક્શન અને સિખ્યા એન્ટરટેઇનમેન્ટ દ્વારા સમર્થિત કરણ જૌહર, ગુનીત મોંગા કપૂર, અદાર પૂનાવાલા, અપૂર્વ મહેતા અને અચિન જૈન ફિલ્મ નિર્માતાના રૂપમાં કામ કરે છે.

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