Udta Teer X Review: એન્ટરટેઇનિંગ કે બોરિંગ? કેવી છે આયુષ્યમાન-સારાની 'ઉડતા તીર'? ટિકિટ ખરીદતા પહેલા જુઓ ઓડિયન્સનું રિએક્શન
આયુષ્યમાન ખુરાના- સારા અલી ખાનની 'ઉડતા તીર' થિયેટરમાં રિલીઝ થઇ ગઇ છે. આવો જાણીયે ફિલ્મને લઇને જનતાના વિચાર.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
હૈદરાબાદ: આયુષ્યમાન ખુરાના- સારા અલી ખાનની સ્પાઇ કોમેડી ફિલ્મ 'ઉડતા તીર' થિયેટરમાં રિલીઝ થઇ છે. આ ફિલ્મનું ડિરેક્શન આકાશ કૌશિકે કર્યું છે. આ ફિલ્મ પોતાની અનોખી વાર્તા માટે ચર્ચાનો વિષય બની છે. આ ફિલ્મની વાર્તા એક એવા પાકિસ્તાની જાસૂસની આસપાસ ફરે છે, જે પોતાની યાદશક્તિ ગુમાવી બેસે છે અને તે એવું માનવા લાગે છે કે તે એક ભારતીય એજન્ટ છે. પોતાની ઓળખ અંગેનો ગેરસમજભર્યો ભ્રમ ફિલ્મમાં હાસ્યનું મુખ્ય કારણ બને છે. સામાજિક વિષયો અને કોમેડી પર આધારિત અગાઉની ફિલ્મોમાં કામ કર્યા બાદ, આયુષ્યમાનને આ ફિલ્મમાં અલગ પ્રકારનો રોલ ભજવવાની તક મળી છે.
'ઉડતા તીર' આયુષ્યમાન ખુરાના અને સારા અલી ખાન સિવાય રાહુલ બોસ, રામ કપૂર, ગુલશન ગ્રોવર, મુકુલ દેવ, સુહેલ નય્યર, સુપ્રિયા પિલગાંવકર અને બૃજેંદ્ર કાલા પણ છે. કેટલાક કલાકારોની હાજરી અને જાસૂસી સાથે સિચ્યુએશન કોમેડી ધરાવતી 'ઉડતા તીર' સ્પાઇ જોનરને કોમેડી અંદાજમાં રજૂ કરવાનો પ્રયાસ કરે છે. ટ્રેલરે ફિલ્મને લઇને દર્શકો વચ્ચે ઉત્સુકતા જગાવી હતી, ખાસ કરીને તે લોકો વચ્ચે જે આયુષ્યમાનની કોમિક ટાઇમિંગ અને તેની અલગ રીતની સ્ક્રિપ્ટને પસંદ કરે છે અને હવે જ્યારે 'ઉડતા તીર' થિયેટરમાં આવી ગઇ છે તો આવો જાણીયે દર્શક તેના વિશે શું કહી રહ્યા છે.
#UdtaTeerReview: A Masaledaar Patriotic Comedy with Twists after Twists! RATING: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 4/5* #UdtaTeer surprises with its twisty narrative that doesn't stop being humourous and funny throughout the runtime. We have seen Deshbhakti films, but nothing like this before! #AyushmannKhurrana is back in the content game as this one adds another unique film in his filmography. The major show stealer is #RahulBose – you have never seen him like this and will never see doing something as funny as this in future. There is a solid backup to the story, every situation makes sense and creates hysterical moments that are hilarious. It's "comedy of errors" and "situational comedy" done right after a long time in Bollywood. #MukulDev is superb, #SuhailNayyar gets a meaty role and our ladies #SaraAliKhan #SmitaTambe are fine. #RamKapoor #BrijendraKala #GulshanGrover add more delightful moments to the film. #AkashKaushik has written a perfect humorous film for his directorial debut and this will make you forget his past work for sure. He ha topped all his previous films with Udta Teer. Patriotism, confusion, comedy, drama, twists, action, thrill and crowd pleasing moments – Udta Teer has it all. Go, book your tickets and you'll definitely enjoy it!— $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) October 22, 2026
X હેન્ડલ યૂઝર્સનું રિએક્શન
માઇક્રો-બ્લોગિંગ સાઇટ X હેન્ડલ પર યૂઝરે 'ઉડતા તીર'ને 4 સ્ટાર રેટિંગ આપી હતી અને તેને મસાલેદાર દેશભક્તિ કોમેડી ગણાવી છે. યૂઝરે લખ્યુ, "ઉડતા તીર પોતાની કહાની ટ્વિસ્ટને ચોંકાવે છે અને સંપૂર્ણ ફિલ્મ દરમિયાન તેમાં મજાક અને કોમેડી જોવા મળે છે. અમે દેશભક્તિ ફિલ્મ તો જોઇ છે પરંતુ આવી ફિલ્મ પહેલા ક્યારેય નથી જોઇએ. કહાનીનો આધાર મજબૂત છે, દરેક સ્થિતિ તર્કસંગત છે અને આવી મજેદાર ક્ષણ ઊભી કરે છે જે તમને હસાવી હસાવીને લોટપોટ કરી દેશે. લાંબા સમય બાદ બોલિવૂડમાં કોમેડી ઓફ એરર્સ અને સિચ્યુએશન કોમેડીના આટલા સારા ઉદાહરણ જોવા મળે છે.
Review: #UdtaTeer Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #SikhyaEntertainment and #DharmaProductions deliver the most entertaining and unique cinematic experience of 2026. Director #AkashAKaushik makes a major impression with this comedy. #AyushmannKhurrana is terrific as the Pakistani spy who loses his memory. He’s great in the comedic portions and displays his chops with ease. #SaraAliKhan shows restrain and grace. Her scenes with Ayushmann are delightful and heartwarming. #RahulBose and the late actor #MukulDev get plenty of moments to shine. A joke about Ozempic will surely bring the house down! The reason why this film wins your hearts is because of its writing and novel concept. And it adds a fresh tadka of deshbhakti for the viewers. Udta Teer is a film made for cinemas. It’s brave, fresh, and hilarious from start to finish. A must watch! #UdtaTeerReview— Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) October 23, 2026
એક બીજા યૂઝરે લખ્યુ છે, "ઉડતા તીરને અત્યાર સુધીની સફર રસપ્રદ રહી છે. એક વસ્તુ જે મારા માટે આઉટ ઓફ સિલેબસ હતી, તે છે રાહુલ બોસ. એક એવા એક્ટર, જે ફિલ્મના સૌથી અનોખા, છતા રસપ્રદ સીનમાં ડૂબી જાય છે. આવી કોમેડી, જે જૂની થઇ ચુકી હોય, જે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર નિર્ભર રહી છે. શું શાનદાર સરપ્રાઇઝ છે."
#UdtaTeer has been a fun ride till now! The one aspect that was totally out of syllabus for me is Rahul Bose. An actor who absolutely commits to the most absurd yet hilarious gag in the film! Comedy that doesn’t depend on outdated social media memes! What a shocker!— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) October 23, 2026
એક યૂઝર લખે છે, "તેમાં કોમેડીનો સારો મેળ છે પરંતુ ડ્રામા, સસ્પેન્સ અને થ્રિલ વધુ સારી થઇ જાય છે. મને કેટલાક ટ્વિસ્ટની આશા હતી, પરંતુ મેં વિચાર્યું નહતું કે આવું ટ્વિસ્ટ આવશે. ઘણુ શાનદાર અને સમજદાર રાઇટિંગ અને ક્લાઇમેક્સ પણ એકદમ સંતોષજનક છે.
એકે લખ્યુ છે, "ઉડતા તીર એક ફ્રેશ સ્પાઇ કોમેડી છે, જેમાં સારૂ હ્યૂમર અને એક અનોખી કહાનીનું મિશ્રણ છે જેમાં ભરપૂર કોમેડી છે, કહાની તમને બાંધીને રાખે છે અને ક્લાઇમેક્સ ઘણુ શાનદાર છે. મનોરંજન કરતી એક સારી ફિલ્મ છે."
મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ છે કે, પતિ પત્ની અને વો દો બાદ ઉડતા તીર આયુષ્યમાન અને સારા ફરી એક સાથે જોવા મળશે. ધર્મા પ્રોડક્શન અને સિખ્યા એન્ટરટેઇનમેન્ટ દ્વારા સમર્થિત કરણ જૌહર, ગુનીત મોંગા કપૂર, અદાર પૂનાવાલા, અપૂર્વ મહેતા અને અચિન જૈન ફિલ્મ નિર્માતાના રૂપમાં કામ કરે છે.
આ પણ વાંચો: