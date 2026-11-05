Ramayana X Review: 'રામાયણ' કે 'ડ્રામાયણ'? સેલેબ્સને કેવી લાગી ફિલ્મ, ટિકિટના પૈસા ખર્ચાય કે માથે પડશે? વાંચો Review
રામાયણની આખી ટીમને ઘણા સેલેબ્સે શુભકામનાઓ પાઠવી છે અને ઘણાએ ફિલ્મ જોયા બાદ પોતાનો રિવ્યૂ પણ આપ્યો છે.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 11:08 AM IST
હૈદરાબાદ: આજે, 5મી નવેમ્બરે 'રામાયણ' વિશ્વભરના સિનેમાઘરોમાં રિલીઝ થઈ છે. આ ફિલ્મને લઈને ભારે ઉત્સાહ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે અને સિનેમાઘરો હાઉસફુલ છે. દર્શકો મોટા પડદા પર આ મહાકાવ્ય ગાથાને એક નવા જ અંદાજમાં માણી રહ્યા છે. ₹4000 કરોડના બજેટમાં બનેલી આ ફિલ્મમાં અત્યાધુનિક ટેકનિકલ પાસાઓનો સમાવેશ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. 'દંગલ' જેવી ફિલ્મ આપનાર નિર્દેશક નિતેશ તિવારી દ્વારા નિર્દેશિત આ ફિલ્મ, નમિત મલ્હોત્રા અને યશની સંયુક્ત પ્રસ્તુતિ છે. હવે જ્યારે આ ફિલ્મ સિનેમાઘરોમાં આવી ગઈ છે, તો ચાલો જાણીએ કે 'રામાયણ' વિશે દર્શકોનો શું પ્રતિભાવ છે.
રામાયણ પર સેલેબ્સે પાઠવી શુભકામનાઓ
VIDEO | Bengaluru: The mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1 (also titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend) has officially released in cinemas worldwide today, November 5, 2026. Visuals from outside a movie hall. Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana and Arun Govil as King Dasharatha. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2026
'કાંતારા' ફેમ અભિનેતા ઋષભ શેટ્ટીએ 'રામાયણ' ફિલ્મ અંગે કેટલાક સુંદર વિચારો વ્યક્ત કર્યા છે. અભિનેતાએ લખ્યું, "આપણી સદાબહાર કથાઓ અને સંસ્કૃતિને આટલા ભવ્ય સ્તરે જીવંત થતી જોવી એ ખરેખર ખૂબ જ વિશેષ બાબત છે." તેમણે 'રામાયણ'ની સમગ્ર ટીમને અભિનંદન પાઠવ્યા અને કહ્યું કે તેઓ આ ફિલ્મને જોવાના સાક્ષી બનશે.
There's something truly special about seeing our timeless stories and culture brought to life on such a grand scale. A proud moment for Indian cinema! My heartfelt wishes to @thenameisyash, #RanbirKapoor, @malhotra_namit, @niteshtiwari22, @Sai_Pallavi92, @iamsunnydeol, @arrahman, @HansZimmer, @raviedubey, @Rakulpreet, @vivekoberoi, @AnupamPKher, @MsKajalAggarwal and the entire cast and crew of #Ramayana. Looking forward to witnessing this grand spectacle on the big screen. May #Ramayana create history and inspire generations! ❤️— Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) November 4, 2026
'ગદર'ના દિગ્દર્શક અનિલ શર્માએ 'X' પર એક પોસ્ટ શેર કરી છે. આ પોસ્ટમાં તેમણે 'રામાયણ'નું એક પોસ્ટર શેર કર્યું છે અને લખ્યું છે, "દરેક ઘરમાં, દરેક હૃદયમાં, સમગ્ર ટીમને ખૂબ ખૂબ અભિનંદન."
#RAMAYAN .. Har ghar mein har dil mein . Bahut bahut badhai puri team ko 🙏 https://t.co/JfXX2W34F8— Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) November 5, 2026
'KGF'ના ડાયરેક્ટર પ્રશાંત નીલે ફિલ્મ 'રામાયણ' માટે તેમના હીરો, 'રોકી ભાઈ' (યશ)ને શુભકામનાઓ પાઠવી છે. પોતાના X (અગાઉનું ટ્વિટર) હેન્ડલ પર 'રાવણ'ના લુકમાં યશનો ફોટો શેર કરતા પ્રશાંતે લખ્યું, "મને તારા પર ગર્વ છે, મારા ભાઈ, તેં ખરેખર દરેક ફ્રેમમાં પોતાની છાપ છોડી છે. 'રામાયણ'ની સમગ્ર ટીમને અને આ બ્લોકબસ્ટર ફિલ્મ માટે યશને ખૂબ ખૂબ અભિનંદન."
Proud of you Brother, You owned every frame. Wishing @TheNameIsYash and the entire #Ramayana team blockbuster success❤️ https://t.co/kk28G6QND4— Prashant Neel (@Prashant_neelfc) November 5, 2026
'સ્ટાઇલિશ સ્ટાર' અલ્લુ અર્જુને તેમના X હેન્ડલ પર લખ્યું છે, "'રામાયણ'ની સમગ્ર ટીમને અભિનંદન. આ માત્ર એક ફિલ્મ નથી; આ આપણી સંસ્કૃતિની એક ઝલક છે, અને આ પ્રયાસ ભારતીય સિનેમાને નવી ઊંચાઈઓ પર લઈ જશે."
My best wishes to the entire #Ramayana team. It’s not just a movie. It’s a representation of our culture and an attempt to raise the bar of Indian films. I wholeheartedly send my pure, positive wishes to the entire team for their divine attempt. Let’s all unite and come forward to support a pure attempt that carries our stories, our culture and our glory. Jai Sri Ram 🙏🏽 #RanbirKapoor @TheNameIsYash @Sai_Pallavi92 @iamsunnydeol @niteshtiwari22 @malhotra_namit @arrahman @HansZimmer @raviedubey @LaraDutta @Rakulpreet @vivekoberoi @AnupamPKher @MsKajalAggarwal— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 4, 2026
અભિનેત્રી પ્રજ્ઞા જયસ્વાલે 'રામાયણ' ફિલ્મ જોઈ છે અને પોતાના X હેન્ડલ પર તેના વિશે લખ્યું: "મને 'રામાયણ' જોવાની તક મળી, અને તે જોયા પછી હું નિઃશબ્દ થઈ ગઈ છું. મેં મારા જીવનમાં આવી ફિલ્મ ક્યારેય જોઈ નથી."
Had the opportunity to be a part of the screening of #Ramayana, and I’m truly speechless!❤️ One of the most spectacular films I’ve ever watched and undoubtedly a landmark for Indian cinema. I’m still spellbound and humming the songs! The entire cast have left us speechless. #RanbirKapoor as Ram was divine, @TheNameIsYash as Ravana was majestic and powerful, and @raviedubey as Lakshmana brought so much charm and humour with his brilliant performance. @Sai_Pallavi92 as Sita was portrayed with such grace and purity. And my absolute favourite, my dear friend @Rakulpreet, was simply beautiful and impactful! A huge congratulations to @niteshtiwari22 for bringing this timeless epic to life so beautifully, and to @malhotra_namit for his incredible vision. The film fills me with immense happiness and pride as an Indian. My heartfelt congratulations to the entire team for creating something so extraordinary and bringing our rich culture and heritage to life on such a magnificent scale. Everyone, do experience #Ramayana in theatres and shower it with all your love. Wishing the entire team tremendous success! 🙏🏻✨— Pragya Jaiswal (@ItsMePragya) November 4, 2026
'રામાયણ' જોયા પછી, રેપર બાદશાહે X પર પોતાની પ્રતિક્રિયા શેર કરતા લખ્યું, "તમારે આ ચોક્કસ જોવી જોઈએ. નમિતે અદ્ભુત કામ કર્યું છે. દરેક ફ્રેમ ભવ્ય છે; પાત્રો એકદમ વાસ્તવિક લાગે છે. ભલે આપણે આ વાર્તા બાળપણથી જાણતા હોઈએ, તેમ છતાં આ જોઈને મારી આંખોમાં આંસુ આવી ગયા. બેકગ્રાઉન્ડ મ્યુઝિક શાનદાર છે. રણબીર, સઈ પલ્લવી, રવિ દુબે, યશ, લારા દત્તા, અરુણ ગોવિલ અને રકુલ, દરેકે ઉત્તમ અભિનય કર્યો છે. જટાયુ વાળું દૃશ્ય અદભૂત છે, અને જ્યારે 'ધરતી અંબર' થીમ વાગે છે તે ક્ષણ ખાસ માણવા જેવી છે. ખૂબ સરસ! આ ફિલ્મ જરૂર જોજો."
You have to watch it. Namit has delivered. Every frame is breathtaking. The characters feel so real. It made me cry, even when we’ve known the story since our childhood. INCREDIBL BGM. Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Rakul. Everyone nailed it. Jatayu scene is insane. And wait for the moment when the dharti amber theme comes. CLAPSSSS. PLEASE GO WATCH IT.— BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) November 4, 2026
'Burnil' નામના X એકાઉન્ટ પર 'રામાયણ' વિશે લખવામા આવ્યું છે: "મારો પ્રમાણિક રિવ્યુ, આનું બજેટ ઘણું મોટું છે, પરંતુ ફિલ્મની કોઈ આત્મા નથી. રણબીરની એક્ટિંગમાં દમ નથી; આખો એક્સપીરિયન્સ બગાડી નાખ્યો છે."
My Honest Review: #Ramayana Massive budget, zero soul. #Ranbir’s acting is painfully dull and ruined the entire experience. #Yash as Ravana is literally the only reason to sit through this mess. My Rating: 1.5/5 ⭐️ (Strictly for Yash) #RamayanaDisaster #Disaster https://t.co/abO4YqCoCZ— berlin 🚩 (@Berlinboy07) November 5, 2026
ક્રિસ્ટોફર કનાગરાજે તેમના X હેન્ડલ પર રામાયણને 'ડ્રામાયણ' (Dramayana) તરીકે સંબોધી છે. તેમણે લખ્યું, "VFX, ફિલ્મનું નિર્માણ, યશનો અભિનય અને જટાયુનો સિક્વેન્સ અદ્ભુત છે. સંગીત, રણબીરનું કામ અને રામ-સીતા ઈમોશન્સ, લાંબી સ્ટોરી, કંટાળાજનક લાગી"
#Ramayana - ‘Drama’yana!! Highlights : Outstanding VFX, Making,Terrific Yash Episodes & Jatayu Seq ! Music, Ranbir, Ram-Sita Emotions, Unexciting Story/Drama, Lengthy Runtime are drawbacks. AVERAGE!— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 5, 2026
ફિલ્મ ક્રિટિક મનોજ કુમારે તેમના X હેન્ડલ પર લખ્યું છે: "એક એવી ફિલ્મ જે તમને રડાવી દે—એક માસ્ટરપીસ ફિલ્મ." તેમણે આ ફિલ્મને 5માંથી 4.5 સ્ટાર આપ્યા છે.
#RamayanaReview : A TEAR-JERKING , Breath and Blood rushing MASTERPIECE. RATING :- ⭐⭐⭐⭐✨ (4.5/5) Before i write anything about this Magnum Opus, an adaptation of the timeless MAHAKAVYA #Ramayanam🔥 , i am elevating my ESTEEM and heightening my ADMIRATION to the VISIONARY mind, Director @niteshtiwari22 for adapting this EPIC so exceptionally that i didn't blink my teary-eyes even for a sec in those 3 Hour. Research and Restraint in his DIRECTION is his Biggest USP . Now comes to the FILM - #RamayanaPart1 . The FILM open on a MASSIVE note with #Yash, showing how his mother considers Brother "Vibhishana and Kumbakonam an incompetent to RULE LANKA in the future becoz of their respective weaknesses (Dilatory images) while placing her SOLE hope in her eldest son, RAVANA. and then the story PEAKED when the childhood of @TheNameIsYash takes place and the way he receives power from the lord BRAHMA during MRITYUKAAL and everything that follows is presented on an UNBELIEVABLE SCALE ... I was almost questioning myself, is this really a BOLLYWOOD movie or did i enter somewhere in the WORLD of AVATAAR ? 🔥🔥🏹.... This is where the VFX & CINEMATOGRAPHY of #RAMAYANA lies. In short, the Way Director has envisioned the char of #Yash and his DEMON 👿 side of RAVANA is the Biggest SURPRISE of the Film . The word brutally fall short infront of his MENACING and TERRIFYING character . POPULAR PAN INDIA STAR for a REASON - #YASH 🙏 Now comes to #RanbirKapoor as Lord RAMA - The SUPERSTAR did what rare of the rarest star in the world can , Portraying RAMA is the toughest work for any Actor in the WORLD. Let alone justifying. He did both beyond PERFECTION !🔥🏹 . Brings a beautiful innocence and grace to Lord RAMA .. His Performance is so controlled and miraculously POWERFUL that evokes Goosebumps while Experiencing on the BIG SCREEN ✅ . A GENERATIONAL SUPERSTAR - #RanbirKapoor 🙏 Ayodhya Kanda : The entire SEQUENCE featuring Raja Dashrath, Mata Kaikeyi and lord Rama Inside the Raaj Darbaar compelled you to shed tears . The way this entire SEQUENCE is written and presented is something special . I did cried to some extent .. And then comes to the 2nd HAlf 🏹🔥 There is a TORNADO SEQUENCE that takes the film to another level . Easily of its Biggest HIGHLIGHT ! The Action, Visual , MUSIC 🎶 and the way #RanbirKapoor fight with its was simply out of the WORLD-EXPERIENCE. The Background scores by #ARRahman and #HansZimmer makes it even more Powerful. The PRE-CLIMAX . The Battle between #Raavan and #Jatayu , where Jatayau being killed by Raavan will leave the Audience completely EMOTIONAL, and probably that 5-7 mins Segment was the most difficult for me to process . MAIN APNI SITA KO WAPAS LAUNGA by #RanbirKapoor was a STANDING -OVATION monument inside the CINEMA 🔥🙏 where the credits Roll but the SURPRISE is not over . No one could have played LAXMAN as aggressive yet Divine as @raviedubey . He has a Bright future - Wishing #RaviDubey more SUCCESS in future. @Rakulpreet as SURPNAKHA, a fascinating blend of Beauty, Arrogance, Desire and Vengeance whose humiliation SHOOK the ENTIRE LANKA and pace the way the for an EPIC . #RakulPreetSingh has delivered a Powerful PERFORMANCE of her Career till date . Terrific 💯 . The Post-Credit Scene was a CLAP -WORTHY `~ a complete SHOCKER that you simply cannot afford to miss 🔥and the Arrival of #SunnyDeol as a HANUMAN JI is going to makes the Audience go CRAZY with GAADDA in his shoulder while CHANTING JAI-SHREE RAM 🙏🔥🙏🔥 INDIAN CINEMA HAS WITNESSED SOMETHING SPECIAL. Salute to Director @niteshtiwari22 Producer @malhotra_namit for giving us the BIGGEST CINEMATIC EXPERIENCE for Lifetime - #Ramayana 🙏 Far Beyond just a film . Truly a MOMENT IN INDIAN CINEMA HISTORY ! 💥 1500 Crore worldwide + for this DIRECTION, and this is coming our way before we conclude 2nd WEEK . Go for it , Highly RECOMMENDED ✅ . #RamayanaMovie— Manoz Kumar (@ManozTalks) November 5, 2026
આ પણ વાંચોઃ
વધુ એક બોલિવૂડ અભિનેતાને મળી લોરેન્સ બિશ્નોઇ ગેન્ગની ધમકી, મુંબઇ પોલીસે તપાસ હાથ ધરી
'કિંગ'વાળી દિવાળી, શાહરૂખ ખાનની ફિલ્મના પ્લેઇંગ કાર્ડ્સ લૉન્ચ, ચાહકોને ખાસ ભેટ