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Ramayana X Review: 'રામાયણ' કે 'ડ્રામાયણ'? સેલેબ્સને કેવી લાગી ફિલ્મ, ટિકિટના પૈસા ખર્ચાય કે માથે પડશે? વાંચો Review

રામાયણની આખી ટીમને ઘણા સેલેબ્સે શુભકામનાઓ પાઠવી છે અને ઘણાએ ફિલ્મ જોયા બાદ પોતાનો રિવ્યૂ પણ આપ્યો છે.

રામાયણ ફિલ્મ
રામાયણ ફિલ્મ (Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Gujarati Team

Published : November 5, 2026 at 11:08 AM IST

3 Min Read
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હૈદરાબાદ: આજે, 5મી નવેમ્બરે 'રામાયણ' વિશ્વભરના સિનેમાઘરોમાં રિલીઝ થઈ છે. આ ફિલ્મને લઈને ભારે ઉત્સાહ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે અને સિનેમાઘરો હાઉસફુલ છે. દર્શકો મોટા પડદા પર આ મહાકાવ્ય ગાથાને એક નવા જ અંદાજમાં માણી રહ્યા છે. ₹4000 કરોડના બજેટમાં બનેલી આ ફિલ્મમાં અત્યાધુનિક ટેકનિકલ પાસાઓનો સમાવેશ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. 'દંગલ' જેવી ફિલ્મ આપનાર નિર્દેશક નિતેશ તિવારી દ્વારા નિર્દેશિત આ ફિલ્મ, નમિત મલ્હોત્રા અને યશની સંયુક્ત પ્રસ્તુતિ છે. હવે જ્યારે આ ફિલ્મ સિનેમાઘરોમાં આવી ગઈ છે, તો ચાલો જાણીએ કે 'રામાયણ' વિશે દર્શકોનો શું પ્રતિભાવ છે.

રામાયણ પર સેલેબ્સે પાઠવી શુભકામનાઓ

'કાંતારા' ફેમ અભિનેતા ઋષભ શેટ્ટીએ 'રામાયણ' ફિલ્મ અંગે કેટલાક સુંદર વિચારો વ્યક્ત કર્યા છે. અભિનેતાએ લખ્યું, "આપણી સદાબહાર કથાઓ અને સંસ્કૃતિને આટલા ભવ્ય સ્તરે જીવંત થતી જોવી એ ખરેખર ખૂબ જ વિશેષ બાબત છે." તેમણે 'રામાયણ'ની સમગ્ર ટીમને અભિનંદન પાઠવ્યા અને કહ્યું કે તેઓ આ ફિલ્મને જોવાના સાક્ષી બનશે.

'ગદર'ના દિગ્દર્શક અનિલ શર્માએ 'X' પર એક પોસ્ટ શેર કરી છે. આ પોસ્ટમાં તેમણે 'રામાયણ'નું એક પોસ્ટર શેર કર્યું છે અને લખ્યું છે, "દરેક ઘરમાં, દરેક હૃદયમાં, સમગ્ર ટીમને ખૂબ ખૂબ અભિનંદન."

'KGF'ના ડાયરેક્ટર પ્રશાંત નીલે ફિલ્મ 'રામાયણ' માટે તેમના હીરો, 'રોકી ભાઈ' (યશ)ને શુભકામનાઓ પાઠવી છે. પોતાના X (અગાઉનું ટ્વિટર) હેન્ડલ પર 'રાવણ'ના લુકમાં યશનો ફોટો શેર કરતા પ્રશાંતે લખ્યું, "મને તારા પર ગર્વ છે, મારા ભાઈ, તેં ખરેખર દરેક ફ્રેમમાં પોતાની છાપ છોડી છે. 'રામાયણ'ની સમગ્ર ટીમને અને આ બ્લોકબસ્ટર ફિલ્મ માટે યશને ખૂબ ખૂબ અભિનંદન."

'સ્ટાઇલિશ સ્ટાર' અલ્લુ અર્જુને તેમના X હેન્ડલ પર લખ્યું છે, "'રામાયણ'ની સમગ્ર ટીમને અભિનંદન. આ માત્ર એક ફિલ્મ નથી; આ આપણી સંસ્કૃતિની એક ઝલક છે, અને આ પ્રયાસ ભારતીય સિનેમાને નવી ઊંચાઈઓ પર લઈ જશે."

અભિનેત્રી પ્રજ્ઞા જયસ્વાલે 'રામાયણ' ફિલ્મ જોઈ છે અને પોતાના X હેન્ડલ પર તેના વિશે લખ્યું: "મને 'રામાયણ' જોવાની તક મળી, અને તે જોયા પછી હું નિઃશબ્દ થઈ ગઈ છું. મેં મારા જીવનમાં આવી ફિલ્મ ક્યારેય જોઈ નથી."

'રામાયણ' જોયા પછી, રેપર બાદશાહે X પર પોતાની પ્રતિક્રિયા શેર કરતા લખ્યું, "તમારે આ ચોક્કસ જોવી જોઈએ. નમિતે અદ્ભુત કામ કર્યું છે. દરેક ફ્રેમ ભવ્ય છે; પાત્રો એકદમ વાસ્તવિક લાગે છે. ભલે આપણે આ વાર્તા બાળપણથી જાણતા હોઈએ, તેમ છતાં આ જોઈને મારી આંખોમાં આંસુ આવી ગયા. બેકગ્રાઉન્ડ મ્યુઝિક શાનદાર છે. રણબીર, સઈ પલ્લવી, રવિ દુબે, યશ, લારા દત્તા, અરુણ ગોવિલ અને રકુલ, દરેકે ઉત્તમ અભિનય કર્યો છે. જટાયુ વાળું દૃશ્ય અદભૂત છે, અને જ્યારે 'ધરતી અંબર' થીમ વાગે છે તે ક્ષણ ખાસ માણવા જેવી છે. ખૂબ સરસ! આ ફિલ્મ જરૂર જોજો."

'Burnil' નામના X એકાઉન્ટ પર 'રામાયણ' વિશે લખવામા આવ્યું છે: "મારો પ્રમાણિક રિવ્યુ, આનું બજેટ ઘણું મોટું છે, પરંતુ ફિલ્મની કોઈ આત્મા નથી. રણબીરની એક્ટિંગમાં દમ નથી; આખો એક્સપીરિયન્સ બગાડી નાખ્યો છે."

ક્રિસ્ટોફર કનાગરાજે તેમના X હેન્ડલ પર રામાયણને 'ડ્રામાયણ' (Dramayana) તરીકે સંબોધી છે. તેમણે લખ્યું, "VFX, ફિલ્મનું નિર્માણ, યશનો અભિનય અને જટાયુનો સિક્વેન્સ અદ્ભુત છે. સંગીત, રણબીરનું કામ અને રામ-સીતા ઈમોશન્સ, લાંબી સ્ટોરી, કંટાળાજનક લાગી"

ફિલ્મ ક્રિટિક મનોજ કુમારે તેમના X હેન્ડલ પર લખ્યું છે: "એક એવી ફિલ્મ જે તમને રડાવી દે—એક માસ્ટરપીસ ફિલ્મ." તેમણે આ ફિલ્મને 5માંથી 4.5 સ્ટાર આપ્યા છે.

આ પણ વાંચોઃ

વધુ એક બોલિવૂડ અભિનેતાને મળી લોરેન્સ બિશ્નોઇ ગેન્ગની ધમકી, મુંબઇ પોલીસે તપાસ હાથ ધરી

'કિંગ'વાળી દિવાળી, શાહરૂખ ખાનની ફિલ્મના પ્લેઇંગ કાર્ડ્સ લૉન્ચ, ચાહકોને ખાસ ભેટ

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