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ભારતે ગરીબી નાબૂદ કરવામાં ઇતિહાસ રચ્યો; પીયૂષ ગોયલે આંકડા રજૂ કર્યા

વર્લ્ડ બેંક ગૃપના તાજેતરમાં જાહેર થયેલા 'ઓક્ટોબર 2026 પોવર્ટી એન્ડ ઇક્વિટી બ્રીફ' રિપોર્ટનો હવાલો આપ્યો

કેન્દ્રિય વાણિજ્ય અને ઉદ્યોગ મંત્રી પીયૂષ ગોયલ
કેન્દ્રિય વાણિજ્ય અને ઉદ્યોગ મંત્રી પીયૂષ ગોયલ (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Gujarati Team

Published : October 31, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST

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નવી દિલ્હી: કેન્દ્રિય વાણિજ્ય અને ઉદ્યોગ મંત્રી પીયૂષ ગોયલે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પ્લેટફોર્મ X પર માહિતી શેર કરીને દાવો કર્યો છે કે ભારતે આધુનિક ઇતિહાસમાં સૌથી ઝડપી અને સૌથી મોટા પ્રમાણમાં ગરીબીને ઘટાડવાનો રેકોર્ડ બનાવ્યો છે. પોતાના આ દાવાને સમર્થન આપવા તેમણે વર્લ્ડ બેંક ગૃપના તાજેતરમાં જાહેર થયેલા 'ઓક્ટોબર 2026 પોવર્ટી એન્ડ ઇક્વિટી બ્રીફ' રિપોર્ટનો હવાલો આપ્યો છે.

કેન્દ્રિય મંત્રી ગોયલે જણાવ્યું કે વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીના નેતૃત્વમાં સરકારની સચોટ નીતિઓ, કડક આર્થિક સુધારા અને પારદર્શક શાસનના કારણે આ ઐતિહાસિક સફળતા મળી છે.

આંકડાઓમાં સમજીએ ગરીબીની કેટલી તસવીર બદલાઇ

49.6 કરોડ લોકો ગરીબીથી બહાર: રિપોર્ટ અનુસાર વર્ષ 2011થી 2023 વચ્ચે દેશના લગભગ 49.6 કરોડ નાગરિક લોઅર-મિડલ-ઇનકમ એટલે કે 4.20 ડોલર પ્રતિદિન (2021 PPP)ની ગરીબી રેખાથી ઉપર જઇ ચુક્યા છે. તેની સાથે જ દેશમાં ગરીબી દર 57.7 ટકાના મોટા ઘટાડા સાથે માત્ર 16.1 ટકા પર આવી ગયો છે.

અતિ ગરીબીમાં રેકોર્ડ ઘટાડો: રોજના 3 ડોલરની મર્યાદાને ધ્યાનમાં લેતા, ભારતમાં અત્યંત ગરીબી 27.1% થી ઘટીને માત્ર 2.6% થઈ ગઈ છે.

રોજગારી અને ગ્રામીણ મહિલાઓનો સહયોગ

કેન્દ્રિય મંત્રીએ જણાવ્યું કે વર્ષ 2017ખી 2023 વચ્ચે દેશમાં રોજગારીના માર્ચા પર મોટો ઉછાળો આવ્યો છે. આ દરમિયાન કુલ 13.4 કરોડ નવી રોજગારી વધી, જે કાર્યક્ષમ વયજૂથની વસ્તીના વૃદ્ધિદર કરતાં લગભગ બમણો છે.આ આર્થિક પરિવર્તનની સૌથી મોટી તાકાત ગ્રામીણ મહિલાઓ બની છે, જેઓ વિક્રમી સંખ્યામાં કાર્યબળમાં એટલે કે, વેતનયુક્ત કામના ક્ષેત્રમાં પ્રવેશ્યા છે. તેના કારણે પરિવારોની આવક વધી છે અને શહેરી તેમજ ગ્રામ્ય અંતર ઘટ્યું છે.

જીવનધોરણમાં સુધારો અને સામાજિક હસ્તાંતરણો

વર્લ્ડ બેંકના એ રિપોર્ટમાં સ્પષ્ટ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે કે ભારતમાં જીવનધોરણનું મૂળભૂત સ્તર સુધર્યું છે અને હવે 99 ટકા વસ્તી સુધી વીજળી પહોંચી છે. આ પરિવર્તન પાછળ દેશમાં થઇ રહેલા મજબૂત સ્થાનિક વપરાશ, મહિલાઓના નેતૃત્વમાં રોજગારીમાં થયેલો વધારો અને 'ડાયરેક્ટ બેનિફિટ ટ્રાન્સફર' (DBT) જેવી પારદર્શક સરકારી યોજનાઓએ ગરીબો સુધી સીધી સહાય પહોંચાડી છે.

પીયૂષ ગોયલે કહ્યું કે આ પરિવર્તન વડાપ્રધાન મોદી અને એનડીએ સરકાર પર 140 કરોડ ભારતીયોના વધતા ભરોસાનો પુરાવો છે. સરકાર આત્મનિર્ભર અને વિકસિત ભારતના સંકલ્પને પૂર્ણ કરવા માટે સતત કામ કરી રહી છે.

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