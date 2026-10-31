ભારતે ગરીબી નાબૂદ કરવામાં ઇતિહાસ રચ્યો; પીયૂષ ગોયલે આંકડા રજૂ કર્યા
વર્લ્ડ બેંક ગૃપના તાજેતરમાં જાહેર થયેલા 'ઓક્ટોબર 2026 પોવર્ટી એન્ડ ઇક્વિટી બ્રીફ' રિપોર્ટનો હવાલો આપ્યો
Published : October 31, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
નવી દિલ્હી: કેન્દ્રિય વાણિજ્ય અને ઉદ્યોગ મંત્રી પીયૂષ ગોયલે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પ્લેટફોર્મ X પર માહિતી શેર કરીને દાવો કર્યો છે કે ભારતે આધુનિક ઇતિહાસમાં સૌથી ઝડપી અને સૌથી મોટા પ્રમાણમાં ગરીબીને ઘટાડવાનો રેકોર્ડ બનાવ્યો છે. પોતાના આ દાવાને સમર્થન આપવા તેમણે વર્લ્ડ બેંક ગૃપના તાજેતરમાં જાહેર થયેલા 'ઓક્ટોબર 2026 પોવર્ટી એન્ડ ઇક્વિટી બ્રીફ' રિપોર્ટનો હવાલો આપ્યો છે.
કેન્દ્રિય મંત્રી ગોયલે જણાવ્યું કે વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીના નેતૃત્વમાં સરકારની સચોટ નીતિઓ, કડક આર્થિક સુધારા અને પારદર્શક શાસનના કારણે આ ઐતિહાસિક સફળતા મળી છે.
આંકડાઓમાં સમજીએ ગરીબીની કેટલી તસવીર બદલાઇ
49.6 કરોડ લોકો ગરીબીથી બહાર: રિપોર્ટ અનુસાર વર્ષ 2011થી 2023 વચ્ચે દેશના લગભગ 49.6 કરોડ નાગરિક લોઅર-મિડલ-ઇનકમ એટલે કે 4.20 ડોલર પ્રતિદિન (2021 PPP)ની ગરીબી રેખાથી ઉપર જઇ ચુક્યા છે. તેની સાથે જ દેશમાં ગરીબી દર 57.7 ટકાના મોટા ઘટાડા સાથે માત્ર 16.1 ટકા પર આવી ગયો છે.
અતિ ગરીબીમાં રેકોર્ડ ઘટાડો: રોજના 3 ડોલરની મર્યાદાને ધ્યાનમાં લેતા, ભારતમાં અત્યંત ગરીબી 27.1% થી ઘટીને માત્ર 2.6% થઈ ગઈ છે.
𝗔 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 The @WorldBankGroup’s October 2026 Poverty & Equity Brief confirms that India has demonstrated one of the fastest and most expansive poverty reduction in modern history. Here is what targeted policy, structural reforms, and resolute governance under PM @NarendraModi ji have accomplished: 🔸 Historic Poverty Eradication: Between 2011 and 2023, an astounding 49.6 crore citizens rose above the lower-middle-income poverty line ($4.20/day, 2021 PPP), driving the poverty rate down from 57.7% to 16.1%. 🔸 Near Elimination of Extreme Poverty: Measured at $3/day (2021 PPP), extreme poverty plummeted from 27.1% to 2.6%. 🔸 Growth in Job Creation: Total employment expanded by 13.4 crore between 2017 and 2023, nearly twice the growth of the working-age population. 🔸 Nari Shakti as the Catalyst: Rural women led this economic transformation by entering paid work in unprecedented numbers, multiplying household breadwinners and lifting family incomes. 🔸 Bridging the Urban-Rural Divide: Welfare gains swept across both geographies, with rural India progressing faster to systematically bridge the historical divide. 🔸 Universal Basic Infrastructure: Foundational ease of living is now a reality, with electricity access reaching 99% of the population. The World Bank points out that these outcomes were powered by robust consumption, women-led employment, and comprehensive social transfers, from targeted food security to direct benefit delivery. Good governance is ultimately measured by public trust. This transformation is the bedrock of the people’s sustained faith in the NDA & PM Modi ji's leadership. Our commitment to 140 crore Indians remains resolute as we continue expanding growth opportunities and building a self reliant, Viksit Bharat.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 30, 2026
રોજગારી અને ગ્રામીણ મહિલાઓનો સહયોગ
કેન્દ્રિય મંત્રીએ જણાવ્યું કે વર્ષ 2017ખી 2023 વચ્ચે દેશમાં રોજગારીના માર્ચા પર મોટો ઉછાળો આવ્યો છે. આ દરમિયાન કુલ 13.4 કરોડ નવી રોજગારી વધી, જે કાર્યક્ષમ વયજૂથની વસ્તીના વૃદ્ધિદર કરતાં લગભગ બમણો છે.આ આર્થિક પરિવર્તનની સૌથી મોટી તાકાત ગ્રામીણ મહિલાઓ બની છે, જેઓ વિક્રમી સંખ્યામાં કાર્યબળમાં એટલે કે, વેતનયુક્ત કામના ક્ષેત્રમાં પ્રવેશ્યા છે. તેના કારણે પરિવારોની આવક વધી છે અને શહેરી તેમજ ગ્રામ્ય અંતર ઘટ્યું છે.
જીવનધોરણમાં સુધારો અને સામાજિક હસ્તાંતરણો
વર્લ્ડ બેંકના એ રિપોર્ટમાં સ્પષ્ટ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે કે ભારતમાં જીવનધોરણનું મૂળભૂત સ્તર સુધર્યું છે અને હવે 99 ટકા વસ્તી સુધી વીજળી પહોંચી છે. આ પરિવર્તન પાછળ દેશમાં થઇ રહેલા મજબૂત સ્થાનિક વપરાશ, મહિલાઓના નેતૃત્વમાં રોજગારીમાં થયેલો વધારો અને 'ડાયરેક્ટ બેનિફિટ ટ્રાન્સફર' (DBT) જેવી પારદર્શક સરકારી યોજનાઓએ ગરીબો સુધી સીધી સહાય પહોંચાડી છે.
પીયૂષ ગોયલે કહ્યું કે આ પરિવર્તન વડાપ્રધાન મોદી અને એનડીએ સરકાર પર 140 કરોડ ભારતીયોના વધતા ભરોસાનો પુરાવો છે. સરકાર આત્મનિર્ભર અને વિકસિત ભારતના સંકલ્પને પૂર્ણ કરવા માટે સતત કામ કરી રહી છે.
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