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2000થી વધુ રૂપિયા UPI પેમેન્ટ કરવા પર કેટલો ચાર્જ લાગશે, સરકારે આપી જાણકારી

UPI મર્ચન્ટ પેમેન્ટ પર 0.4 ટકા ફી નક્કી કરવામાં આવી છે. ચાર્જની મહત્તમ સીમા પણ નક્કી કરવામાં આવી છે.

ફાઈલ તસવીર
ફાઈલ તસવીર (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Gujarati Team

Published : September 15, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST

1 Min Read
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નવી દિલ્હી: એક વિવાદ બાદ, પેમેન્ટ સંસ્થા (NPCI) એ UPI પેમેન્ટ્સ પરના ચાર્જ અંગે સ્પષ્ટતા જાહેર કરી છે. NPCI એ સ્પષ્ટપણે જણાવ્યું છે કે ₹2,000 થી ઓછી રકમના તમામ ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન મફત રહેશે. કંપનીએ સંકેત આપ્યો છે કે ₹2,000 થી વધુના UPI પેમેન્ટ્સ પર નજીવો ચાર્જ લાગુ થશે.

સરળ શબ્દોમાં કહીએ તો, જો તમે કોઈ વેપારીને ₹2,000 થી વધુની ચુકવણી કરો છો, તો વેપારીએ 0.4 ટકા ચાર્જ ચૂકવવો પડશે. જોકે, આ ચાર્જની મહત્તમ મર્યાદા ₹300 રહેશે.

NPCI અનુસાર, જો તમે UPI દ્વારા કોઈ મિત્રને પૈસા ટ્રાન્સફર કરો છો (જેને P2P ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન કહેવાય છે), તો રકમ ગમે તેટલી હોય તે મફત રહેશે. NPCI એ એમ પણ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ચોક્કસ વેપારી શ્રેણીઓ જેમ કે રેલ્વે, ટેલિકોમ સેવાઓ, વીમો અને ઇંધણ માટે ₹2,000 થી વધુના UPI પેમેન્ટ્સ પર ₹5નો નિશ્ચિત ચાર્જ લાગુ થશે.

એક નવી સૂચનામાં, સરકારે બે ઇલેક્ટ્રોનિક પેમેન્ટ પદ્ધતિઓ નક્કી કરી છે જે ચાર્જમાંથી મુક્ત છે. પ્રથમ છે RuPay દ્વારા કરવામાં આવતા ડેબિટ કાર્ડ પેમેન્ટ્સ અને બીજી છે ₹2,000 સુધીના UPI વ્યવહારો.

સૂચના મુજબ, કોઈ પણ બેંક કે પેમેન્ટ સર્વિસ પ્રોવાઈડર આ પદ્ધતિઓ દ્વારા પૈસા મોકલવા કે મેળવવા બદલ વ્યક્તિ પાસેથી પ્રત્યક્ષ કે પરોક્ષ રીતે કોઈ ચાર્જ વસૂલી શકશે નહીં.

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