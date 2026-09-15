2000થી વધુ રૂપિયા UPI પેમેન્ટ કરવા પર કેટલો ચાર્જ લાગશે, સરકારે આપી જાણકારી
UPI મર્ચન્ટ પેમેન્ટ પર 0.4 ટકા ફી નક્કી કરવામાં આવી છે. ચાર્જની મહત્તમ સીમા પણ નક્કી કરવામાં આવી છે.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
નવી દિલ્હી: એક વિવાદ બાદ, પેમેન્ટ સંસ્થા (NPCI) એ UPI પેમેન્ટ્સ પરના ચાર્જ અંગે સ્પષ્ટતા જાહેર કરી છે. NPCI એ સ્પષ્ટપણે જણાવ્યું છે કે ₹2,000 થી ઓછી રકમના તમામ ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન મફત રહેશે. કંપનીએ સંકેત આપ્યો છે કે ₹2,000 થી વધુના UPI પેમેન્ટ્સ પર નજીવો ચાર્જ લાગુ થશે.
સરળ શબ્દોમાં કહીએ તો, જો તમે કોઈ વેપારીને ₹2,000 થી વધુની ચુકવણી કરો છો, તો વેપારીએ 0.4 ટકા ચાર્જ ચૂકવવો પડશે. જોકે, આ ચાર્જની મહત્તમ મર્યાદા ₹300 રહેશે.
NPCI અનુસાર, જો તમે UPI દ્વારા કોઈ મિત્રને પૈસા ટ્રાન્સફર કરો છો (જેને P2P ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન કહેવાય છે), તો રકમ ગમે તેટલી હોય તે મફત રહેશે. NPCI એ એમ પણ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ચોક્કસ વેપારી શ્રેણીઓ જેમ કે રેલ્વે, ટેલિકોમ સેવાઓ, વીમો અને ઇંધણ માટે ₹2,000 થી વધુના UPI પેમેન્ટ્સ પર ₹5નો નિશ્ચિત ચાર્જ લાગુ થશે.
એક નવી સૂચનામાં, સરકારે બે ઇલેક્ટ્રોનિક પેમેન્ટ પદ્ધતિઓ નક્કી કરી છે જે ચાર્જમાંથી મુક્ત છે. પ્રથમ છે RuPay દ્વારા કરવામાં આવતા ડેબિટ કાર્ડ પેમેન્ટ્સ અને બીજી છે ₹2,000 સુધીના UPI વ્યવહારો.
સૂચના મુજબ, કોઈ પણ બેંક કે પેમેન્ટ સર્વિસ પ્રોવાઈડર આ પદ્ધતિઓ દ્વારા પૈસા મોકલવા કે મેળવવા બદલ વ્યક્તિ પાસેથી પ્રત્યક્ષ કે પરોક્ષ રીતે કોઈ ચાર્જ વસૂલી શકશે નહીં.
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI): A revised UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) framework will take effect on select merchant (P2M) transactions starting October 15, 2026, while keeping UPI completely free of cost for consumers and all transactions up to ₹2,000. Under the new rules, small merchants earning up to ₹1 lakh per month via QR codes will pay zero MDR, a flat ₹5 fee will apply to transactions above ₹2,000 in specific categories like railways and fuel, and other high-value P2M transactions will attract a 0.4% charge capped at ₹300. The initiative also introduces a dedicated fund to upgrade digital payment infrastructure for small vendors and Tier 3 markets. No impact on small-value UPI transactions up to ₹2,000 for all merchants, which account for more than 95% of all UPI P2M transactions.— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2026
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