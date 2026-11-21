'લશ્કર એ તૈયાબાના છેલ્લા આતંકવાદીને ઠાર મરાયો', અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશમાં બોલ્યા અમિત શાહ
અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશમાં ગૃહમંત્રી શાહે કહ્યું કે, કાશ્મીરના પુલવામામાં લશ્કરના અંતિમ આતંકીને ઠાર મારવામાં આવ્યો છે.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
ઈટાનગર: કાશ્મીરના પુલવામામાં લશ્કર-એ-તૈયબાના છેલ્લા આતંકવાદીનો ખાતમો કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. હાલમાં ત્યાં કોઈ સ્થાનિક આતંકવાદી બચ્યા નથી, જે બાકી છે તે તમામ વિદેશી આતંકવાદીઓ છે.
કેન્દ્રીય ગૃહમંત્રી અમિત શાહે શનિવારે બાંદરદેવા સ્થિત પોલીસ તાલીમ કેન્દ્ર (PTC) ખાતેના સંબોધનમાં આ વાત કહી હતી. તેમણે 1990ના દાયકામાં કાશ્મીર ઘાટીની તે પરિસ્થિતિને યાદ કરી, જ્યારે આતંકવાદ ચરમસીમા પર હતો, તેમ છતાં સુરક્ષા દળોએ સમગ્ર ઘાટીમાં અખંડતા જાળવી રાખી હતી.
આ સંદર્ભમાં શાહે કહ્યું કે, કલમ 370 નાબૂદ થયા બાદ જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીરમાં અલગતાવાદની ભાવનામાં ઘટાડો થયો છે. તેમણે ભારપૂર્વક જણાવ્યું કે, 1863 કિલોમીટર લાંબી આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય સરહદ રાષ્ટ્ર માટે અત્યંત વ્યૂહાત્મક મહત્વ ધરાવે છે. તેમણે આંતરિક સુરક્ષા, ઉગ્રવાદ અને સાયબર ગુનાખોરીના ક્ષેત્રમાં અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ પોલીસ દ્વારા કરવામાં આવેલા પ્રશંસનીય કાર્યની પણ સરાહના કરી.
VIDEO | Itanagar: At the function after presenting President's Police Colour to Arunachal Pradesh Police, Union Home Minister Amit Shah (@AmitShah) says abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir has diminished the feeling of separatism among the youth of Kashmir, while referring to the killing of Lateef Bhat in an encounter. He says, "Friends, in Pulwama, Kashmir, the Kashmir Police eliminated the last known active local Kashmiri terrorist affiliated with Lashkar in an encounter. With this, I can proudly say today that there is not a single local terrorist left in the Kashmir Valley. Whoever remains are all foreign terrorists. This is a major milestone achieved after 35 years of struggle, through the continuous courage, dedication and sacrifices of our security forces and intelligence agencies. Today, I also want to remind the people of the country of what the Kashmir Valley was like in the 1990s, when there were doubts about how long we would be able to hold on to Kashmir. Terrorism was at its peak. The Chief Minister himself had fled to England, and it was the bravery of our security forces that kept Kashmir connected with the rest of the country. In 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated, the entire Opposition united and questioned what Article 370 had to do with terrorism. Today, standing proudly on this land of Parshuram, I want to tell the entire country that following the abrogation of Article 370, the feeling of separatism among the youth of Kashmir has diminished. The result is that today there is not a single Kashmiri youth involved in terrorism in the Kashmir Valley. This is a matter of immense pride for all of us. This is not merely the end of the recruitment of misguided young people into terrorism; it is the beginning of the end of the ideology of separatism in the Valley. I hope that, just as development in the Valley began under the leadership of Modi ji in 2014, the coming years will bring a very bright future for Kashmir." #Kashmir #Terrorism #LateefBhat— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2026
કોંગ્રેસ પર કટાક્ષ
વિપક્ષ પર નિશાન સાધતા શાહે કહ્યું કે, જ્યારે સંસદમાં કોંગ્રેસના નેતાઓ પૂછે છે કે ઉત્તર-પૂર્વ માટે શું કરવામાં આવ્યું છે, ત્યારે તેનો જવાબ એ છે કે ત્યાં લોકો વચ્ચેના અંતરને દૂર કરવાના પ્રયાસો કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. કેન્દ્રીય ગૃહમંત્રીએ ઉલ્લેખ કર્યો કે, ત્યાં 825 કરોડ રૂપિયાના ખર્ચે 12 કિલોમીટર લાંબી ટનલનું નિર્માણ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે.
અરુણાચલ પોલીસને ‘પ્રેસિડેન્ટ્સ કલર’ એનાયત
અમિત શાહે અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ પોલીસને પ્રેસિડેન્ટ્સ કલર અર્પણ કર્યું. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, ભારતમાં કોઈપણ પોલીસ દળને આપવામાં આવતું આ સર્વોચ્ચ સન્માન છે. રાજ્યની રાજધાની ઈટાનગર નજીક આવેલા બાંદરદેવા ખાતે આયોજિત એક સમારોહમાં આ સન્માન આપવામાં આવ્યું હતું. આ સન્માન પોલીસ દળની વિશિષ્ટ સેવા, વ્યાવસાયિક શ્રેષ્ઠતા અને કાયદો-વ્યવસ્થા જાળવવા પ્રત્યેની તેમની પ્રતિબદ્ધતાની માન્યતા સ્વરૂપે આપવામાં આવ્યું છે.
#WATCH | Banderdewa, Arunachal Pradesh | At the President’s Police Colour Award Ceremony, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "There is an international border spanning 1,863 kilometres—comprising 1,126 kilometres with China, 520 kilometres with Myanmar, and 217 kilometres with Bhutan. Given the length of this international border, the security and peace of Arunachal Pradesh are of critical importance, not just for the state itself, but for the entire nation. Furthermore, the state is situated at the threshold of what can be termed a 'Death Triangle.' Since narcotics and illicit drugs from this 'Death Triangle' are trafficked into the rest of the country, Arunachal Pradesh plays a vital role in curbing this 'narco-trade.'— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2026
સમારોહમાં ઉપસ્થિત મહાનુભાવો
આ કાર્યક્રમ દરમિયાન આધ્યાત્મિક શાંતિ અને સુમેળ માટે પવિત્ર મંત્રોચ્ચાર કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. પોલીસ દળની વિવિધ ટુકડીઓએ માર્ચ પાસ્ટ કરી હતી. આ સમારોહમાં મુખ્યમંત્રી પેમા ખાંડુ, રાજ્યના ગૃહમંત્રી મામા નાતુંગ અને પોલીસ મહાનિર્દેશક (DGP) રાજેશ કુમાર ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતા. આ ઉપરાંત, કેન્દ્રીય મંત્રી કિરેન રિજિજુ, નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રી ચોવના મેઈન અને કેન્દ્રીય ગૃહ સચિવ ગોવિંદ મોહન પણ હાજર હતા.
‘સિયાંગ ડેમ પ્રોજેક્ટ અંગેની ચિંતાઓ વાતચીત દ્વારા ઉકેલવામાં આવશે’
અમિત શાહે અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશની સિયાંગ ખીણના લોકોને ખાતરી આપી કે, પ્રસ્તાવિત 11,200 મેગાવોટના ‘સિયાંગ અપર મલ્ટીપર્પઝ પ્રોજેક્ટ’ (SUMP) અંગેની તેમની ચિંતાઓનું નિરાકરણ વાતચીત દ્વારા લાવવામાં આવશે.
તેમણે સ્પષ્ટ કર્યું કે, આ પ્રોજેક્ટના અમલીકરણથી આ ક્ષેત્રની સંસ્કૃતિ, પરંપરાઓ કે ધાર્મિક માન્યતાઓ પર કોઈ આંચ આવશે નહીં. શાહે કહ્યું, "હું સિયાંગ ખીણના મારા ભાઈ-બહેનોને ખાતરી આપવા માંગુ છું કે આપણે સકારાત્મક વાતચીત દ્વારા આગળ વધવાનો માર્ગ શોધી કાઢીશું. આ બાબતે ચિંતા કરવાની કોઈ જરૂર નથી."
#WATCH | Arunachal Pradesh | Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in 'Bada Khana' with Arunachal Pradesh Police personnel at the Parade Ground of the Police Training Academy in Banderdewa, Itanagar. https://t.co/n7gcOYxJeh— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2026
અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશમાં વિકાસની સંભાવનાઓ, દેશની ઊર્જા સુરક્ષા તથા રાજ્યના આર્થિક અને સુરક્ષા હિતો પર ચર્ચા કરતા શાહે ભારપૂર્વક જણાવ્યું કે, સરકાર આ તમામ પાસાઓ અને સ્થાનિક સમુદાયોની આકાંક્ષાઓ વચ્ચે સંતુલન જાળવવા પ્રત્યે સજાગ છે.
તેમણે વધુમાં કહ્યું, "તમારી સ્થાનિક સંસ્કૃતિ પ્રત્યે સરકાર અને મારા મનમાં પણ એટલો જ આદર છે જેટલો તમારા મનમાં છે. અમે આ ક્ષેત્રની પરંપરાઓ, સંસ્કૃતિ કે ધર્મ સાથે કોઈપણ પ્રકારની બાંધછોડ કર્યા વિના આગળ વધીશું."
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