'કેટલાક લોકો પોતાના ખિસ્સામાંથી બંધારણ કાઢે છે', PM મોદીનો રાહુલ ગાંધી પર કટાક્ષ
એક સમયે પૂર્વ વડાપ્રધાનના નામ પર બનેલી સંસ્થાઓ દ્વારા જાહેર આર્થિક રેન્કિંગમાં ગુજરાતે પ્રથમ સ્થાન મેળવ્યું હતું-PM મોદી
Published : November 13, 2026 at 7:42 AM IST
નવી દિલ્હી: વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ બંધારણનો ઉલ્લેખ કરતા નામ લીધા વગર લોકસભામાં વિપક્ષના નેતા અને કોંગ્રેસ સાંસદ રાહુલ ગાંધી પર પ્રહાર કર્યા હતા.
પીએમ મોદીએ કહ્યું કે, કેટલાક રાજનેતા સત્તામાંથી બહાર થયા બાદ પણ આ રીતનો વ્યવહાર કરે છે જેમ દેશની લોકશાહી સંસ્થાઓ પર તેમનો જ માલિકીનો હક હોય. PM મોદીએ કહ્યું કે, 'આજકાલ કેટલાક લોકો પોતાના ખિસ્સામાંથી બંધારણ કાઢે છે અને એમ વિચારે છે કે દેશનું બંધારણ અને લોકશાહી તેમના ખિસ્સામાં જ છે.'
#WATCH | Delhi: At the Kisan Tak Bharat Agriculture Conference 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "These days, some people carry the Constitution in their pockets—as if the Constitution and the democracy of this nation belong to them... What was their track record like when they were actually in power? Let me share a brief anecdote to illustrate this. You might recall a time when the media used to rank states based on their performance. In one such ranking related to the economy, Gujarat secured the number one spot—back when I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The organisation that awarded this top ranking to Gujarat was named after a former Prime Minister of the country; that hint should be enough—you can easily figure out the name yourselves... However, those in power in Delhi at the time did not take kindly to Gujarat receiving such recognition. They explicitly instructed the researchers that this would not be tolerated, mandating that any future reports must be approved by them before publication. That was the situation back then—and yet, today, those very same people go around lecturing others on tolerance and democracy. As for when this incident took place and what followed—well, you can certainly look that up for yourselves..." (Source: DD News)— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2026
PM મોદીએ ગુજરાતના મુખ્યમંત્રી કાળને યાદ કર્યો
આ વાતો વડાપ્રધાન મોદીએ ઇન્ડિયા ટુડે દ્વારા આયોજિત 'ભારત કૃષિ સમ્મેલન'માં કહી હતી. ગુજરાતના મુખ્યમંત્રીના કાર્યકાળને યાદ કરતા PM મોદીએ તત્કાલીન કેન્દ્ર સરકાર પર ગંભીર આરોપ લગાવ્યા હતા. પીએમ મોદીએ જણાવ્યું કે, તે સમયે એક પૂર્વ વડાપ્રધાનના નામ પર બનેલી સંસ્થાઓ દ્વારા જાહેર આર્થિક રેન્કિંગમાં ગુજરાતે પ્રથમ સ્થાન મેળવ્યું હતું. આ રેન્કિંગ દેશના કેટલાક મુખ્ય અર્થશાસ્ત્રીઓના રિસર્ચ પર આધારિત હતું પરંતુ દિલ્હીની તત્કાલીન સત્તાને ગુજરાતની આ સિદ્ધિ પસંદ આવી નહતી.
વડાપ્રધાને દાવો કર્યો કે તત્કાલીન કેન્દ્રની સરકારે તે સમયે તપાસ કરનારાઓ પર દબાણ બનાવ્યું હતું કે તે કોઇ પણ રિપોર્ટને પ્રકાશિત કરતા પહેલા તેમની મંજૂરી જરૂર લે. વડાપ્રધાને જણાવ્યું, 'ગુજરાતને મળી રહેલા આ સમ્માનને દિલ્હીની સત્તામાં બેઠેલા લોકો સ્વીકાર કરી શકતા નહતા અને તેમણે તપાસકરનારાઓને સ્પષ્ટ નિર્દેશ આપ્યો હતો કે તેમની પરવાનગી વગર આવો કોઇ પણ રિપોર્ટ પ્રકાશિત ના કરી શકાય.'
ખેડૂતોને આત્મનિર્ભર બનાવ્યા વગર વિકસિત ભારતનું લક્ષ્ય શક્ય નથી
કૃષિ ક્ષેત્રની સિદ્ધિઓનો ઉલ્લેખ કરતા PM મોદીએ જણાવ્યું કે, કૃષિનું આધુનિકિકરણ અને ખેડૂતોને આત્મનિર્ભર બનાવ્યા વગર વિકસિત ભારતનું લક્ષ્ય મેળવવું શક્ય નથી. વડાપ્રધાન મોદીએ ખેડૂતોને ઘઉં, ચોખા અને શેરડી જેવા પરંપરાગત પાક પર જ નિર્ભર ના રહેવાનો આગ્રહ કર્યો છે. તેમણે કૃષિ સાધનોના ઉત્પાદકો અને સ્ટાર્ટઅપ્સને સૌર ઊર્જાથી ચાલતા કૃષિ સાધનોના ઉત્પાદન પર ધ્યાન કેન્દ્રિત કરવા અનુરોધ કર્યો હતો.
પીએમ મોદીએ કહ્યું કે સરકારે છેલ્લા 12 વર્ષમાં ખેડૂતોને સસ્તા દરે ખાતર આપવા માટે 16 લાખ કરોડ રૂપિયા ખર્ચ કર્યા છે. સાથે જ ખેડૂતોને રસાયણ મુક્ત પ્રાકૃતિક ખેતી અપનાવવા અને ધરતી માંને બચાવવાનું આહવાન કર્યું હતું.
#WATCH | Delhi: At the Kisan Tak Bharat Agriculture Conference 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "When the threat of war loomed over West Asia, the price of crude oil surged from $70 to $122 per barrel in just a few weeks. India faced a major challenge at that time. It became necessary to increase the price of diesel by at least Rs 50 per litre. Faced with this situation, the government made a decision in the best interest of our farmers... Instead of the required 50-rupee hike, the government increased the price of diesel by only 7 rupees per litre, choosing to shoulder the remaining burden of 43 rupees per litre itself. In many of our neighbouring countries, diesel prices rose by 40% to 50%, but that did not happen in India. Ever since then, the government has been absorbing a loss of Rs 14,000 crore every single month..." (Source: DD News)— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2026
ડીઝલ 50 રૂપિયા મોંઘુ કરવાની જરૂર હતી પરંતુ માત્ર 7 રૂપિયા જ વધાર્યા
PM મોદીએ કહ્યું કે આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય બજારમાં ક્રૂડ ઓઇલની કિંમતો વધ્યા બાદ પણ સરકારે તેનો ભાર ખેડૂતો પર પડવા દીધો નહતો. PM મોદીએ જણાવ્યું કે, ડીઝલના ભાવ 50 રૂપિયા પ્રતિ લીટર સુધી વધારવાની જરૂર હતી પરંતુ સરકારે માત્ર 7 રૂપિયાનો જ વધારો કર્યો. બાકી 43 રૂપિયાનો ભાર સરકારે ખુદ ઉઠાવ્યો હતો.
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