સાયક્લોન 'અર્નબ' 24 કલાક સુધી મચાવશે તબાહી! અનેક જિલ્લાઓની સ્કૂલોમાં રજા જાહેર, 53 ટ્રેનો કેન્સલ
કલેક્ટરે જાહેરાત કરી કે વેસ્ટ ગોદાવરી જિલ્લામાં સરકારી અને ખાનગી શાળાઓ તેમજ આંગણવાડી કેન્દ્રો માટે રજાઓ જાહેર કરવામાં આવશે.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST|
Updated : October 27, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
વિશાખાપટ્ટનમ/અમરાવતી: સાયક્લોન 'અર્નબ' વધુ તીવ્ર બનીને એક ગંભીર સાયક્લોનિક તોફાનમાં ફેરવાઈ ગયું છે. હવામાન નિષ્ણાતોનું માનવું છે કે, તેની રાજ્ય પર ગંભીર અસર પડશે. એવો અંદાજ છે કે મોટું નુકસાન થઈ શકે છે, કારણ કે આ તોફાન આખો દિવસ ચાલુ રહેવાની શક્યતા છે.
નિષ્ણાતોએ ચેતવણી આપી છે કે, આ સમયગાળા દરમિયાન તેજ પવન ફૂંકાવાની અને ખૂબ ભારે વરસાદ પડવાની શક્યતા છે. આ બાબતને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને, અધિકારીઓને એલર્ટ કરી દેવામાં આવ્યા છે. સરકારે ચક્રવાતથી પ્રભાવિત જિલ્લાઓમાં મંગળવાર અને બુધવારે શૈક્ષણિક સંસ્થાઓ માટે રજા જાહેર કરી છે.
Sub: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation : Ornab] over Westcentral Bay of Bengal [Cyclone Warning for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts—Red Message] The very severe cyclonic storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation :Ornab] over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 22 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 27th October, 2026 over the same region near latitude 15.9°N and longitude 84.8°E, 260 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 300 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 380 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 390 km east of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 460 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh) and 980 km west-northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman Islands). it is very likely to move west-northwestwards till evening of 27th October and thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained windspeed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026. The system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler Weather Radar at Vishakhapatnam.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 27, 2026
કલેક્ટર ચડલાવાડા નાગરાનીએ જાહેરાત કરી કે, વેસ્ટ ગોદાવરી જિલ્લામાં સરકારી અને ખાનગી શાળાઓ તેમજ આંગણવાડી કેન્દ્રોમાં રજાઓ જાહેર કરવામાં આવશે. વિશાખાપટ્ટનમ જિલ્લા શિક્ષણ અધિકારી પ્રેમ કુમારે જાહેરાત કરી કે, જિલ્લા કલેક્ટરના આદેશ અનુસાર, જિલ્લાની તમામ શાળાઓમાં મંગળવાર અને બુધવાર માટે રજાઓ જાહેર કરવામાં આવી છે.
Cyclone Arnab: Day-by-Day Outlook | 27–30 October 2026 ===================================== Tuesday, 27 October: Cyclone Arnab is expected to intensify further over the Bay of Bengal and move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. Rainfall activity is likely to increase along coastal Andhra Pradesh, with strengthening winds as the system approaches land. Wednesday, 28 October: The system may approach the Andhra Pradesh coast, with a possible landfall zone extending broadly from Visakhapatnam to Bapatla. Heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds are possible along the coast. Thursday, 29 October: Following a possible landfall, the system may move inland across Andhra Pradesh, bringing heavy rainfall to parts of Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring regions. Friday, 30 October: The system is likely to weaken gradually as it moves farther inland. Rainfall may continue across parts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining regions. Forecasts remain subject to change. Follow the latest IMD updates for official warnings.— Tamil Nadu Flood Modellers (@TNFloodmodeller) October 27, 2026
તેમણે જણાવ્યું કે, આ નિર્ણય વિદ્યાર્થીઓની સુરક્ષાને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને લેવામાં આવ્યો છે. તેમણે ચેતવણી આપી કે જો કોઈ શાળા નિયમોનું ઉલ્લંઘન કરીને ખોલવામાં આવશે, તો તેની સામે કડક કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવશે. જિલ્લા શિક્ષણ અધિકારીએ એક નિવેદન જારી કરીને કૃષ્ણા જિલ્લાની શાળાઓમાં બે દિવસની રજા જાહેર કરી છે.
पश्चिम-मध्य बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर चक्रवाती तूफान ‘अर्नब’ #CycloneArnab #CycloneArnabUpdate #CycloneAlert #CycloneWarning #WestcentralBayOfBengal #BayOfBengal #WeatherUpdate #WeatherAlert #IMD #CycloneUpdate #HeavyRainfall #AndhraPradesh #Odisha #IndiaWeather #CycloneTracking @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNational @ndmaindia @ICRER_MHA— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 26, 2026
સાઉથ કોસ્ટ રેલવેની 53 ટ્રેનો કેન્સલ
સાઉથ કોસ્ટ રેલવેએ રાજ્યની અલગ-અલગ વિભાગોમાંથી શરુ થનારી 53 ટ્રેનો કેન્સલ કરી દીધી છે. 'અર્નબ'ના કિનારા પાસે પહોંચવા પર તેની તીવ્રતા વધવાની શક્યતા છે. એક્સપર્ટ્સ ચેતવણી આપી રહ્યા છે કે તેના કિનારાને પાર કરતા સમયે 20 સેન્ટીમીટરથી વધારે વરસાદ સાથે ભારે પવન ફુંકાવાનું જોખમ છે.
#WATCH Bhubaneswar, Odisha: With the intensification of the cyclonic storm 'Arnab', the city has begun experiencing rounds of rain, strong winds, storms, and lightning strikes. https://t.co/5DCaDaTGla— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2026
આ જિલ્લામાં સૌથી વધારે વરસાદ
મંગળવારે અને બુધવારે આંધ્ર પ્રદેશ અને દક્ષિણ ઓડિશામાં દરિયામાં હલચલ રહેશે. કાકીનાડા, ડૉ.બીઆર આંબેડકર કોનાસીમા, ઈસ્ટ, વેસ્ટ ગોદાવરી અને એલુરુ જિલ્લામાં મંગળવારે સૌથી વધારે વરસાદ થશે. શ્રીકાકુલમ, પાર્વતીપુરમ મન્યમ, વિજયનગરમ, વિશાખાપટ્ટનમ, અલ્લૂરી સીતારામરાજૂ, પોલાવરમ, અનકાપલ્લે. એનટાઆઈ, કૃષ્ણા, ગુંટુર અને બાપટલા જિલ્લામાં ખૂબ જ ભારે વરસાદની શક્યતા છે. પલનાડુ, પ્રકાશમ, મરકાપુરમ અને નેલ્લોર જિલ્લામાં ભારે વરસાદ થશે.
#WATCH | Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: Light rain reported in parts of the city as an impact of the impending Cyclone Arnab, rough sea conditions prevail https://t.co/6IxEEclNZK— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2026
આ પણ વાંચોઃ
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