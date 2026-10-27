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સાયક્લોન 'અર્નબ' 24 કલાક સુધી મચાવશે તબાહી! અનેક જિલ્લાઓની સ્કૂલોમાં રજા જાહેર, 53 ટ્રેનો કેન્સલ

કલેક્ટરે જાહેરાત કરી કે વેસ્ટ ગોદાવરી જિલ્લામાં સરકારી અને ખાનગી શાળાઓ તેમજ આંગણવાડી કેન્દ્રો માટે રજાઓ જાહેર કરવામાં આવશે.

સાયક્લોન અર્નબ
સાયક્લોન અર્નબ (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat Gujarati Team

Published : October 27, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST

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Updated : October 27, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST

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વિશાખાપટ્ટનમ/અમરાવતી: સાયક્લોન 'અર્નબ' વધુ તીવ્ર બનીને એક ગંભીર સાયક્લોનિક તોફાનમાં ફેરવાઈ ગયું છે. હવામાન નિષ્ણાતોનું માનવું છે કે, તેની રાજ્ય પર ગંભીર અસર પડશે. એવો અંદાજ છે કે મોટું નુકસાન થઈ શકે છે, કારણ કે આ તોફાન આખો દિવસ ચાલુ રહેવાની શક્યતા છે.

નિષ્ણાતોએ ચેતવણી આપી છે કે, આ સમયગાળા દરમિયાન તેજ પવન ફૂંકાવાની અને ખૂબ ભારે વરસાદ પડવાની શક્યતા છે. આ બાબતને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને, અધિકારીઓને એલર્ટ કરી દેવામાં આવ્યા છે. સરકારે ચક્રવાતથી પ્રભાવિત જિલ્લાઓમાં મંગળવાર અને બુધવારે શૈક્ષણિક સંસ્થાઓ માટે રજા જાહેર કરી છે.

કલેક્ટર ચડલાવાડા નાગરાનીએ જાહેરાત કરી કે, વેસ્ટ ગોદાવરી જિલ્લામાં સરકારી અને ખાનગી શાળાઓ તેમજ આંગણવાડી કેન્દ્રોમાં રજાઓ જાહેર કરવામાં આવશે. વિશાખાપટ્ટનમ જિલ્લા શિક્ષણ અધિકારી પ્રેમ કુમારે જાહેરાત કરી કે, જિલ્લા કલેક્ટરના આદેશ અનુસાર, જિલ્લાની તમામ શાળાઓમાં મંગળવાર અને બુધવાર માટે રજાઓ જાહેર કરવામાં આવી છે.

તેમણે જણાવ્યું કે, આ નિર્ણય વિદ્યાર્થીઓની સુરક્ષાને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને લેવામાં આવ્યો છે. તેમણે ચેતવણી આપી કે જો કોઈ શાળા નિયમોનું ઉલ્લંઘન કરીને ખોલવામાં આવશે, તો તેની સામે કડક કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવશે. જિલ્લા શિક્ષણ અધિકારીએ એક નિવેદન જારી કરીને કૃષ્ણા જિલ્લાની શાળાઓમાં બે દિવસની રજા જાહેર કરી છે.

સાઉથ કોસ્ટ રેલવેની 53 ટ્રેનો કેન્સલ

સાઉથ કોસ્ટ રેલવેએ રાજ્યની અલગ-અલગ વિભાગોમાંથી શરુ થનારી 53 ટ્રેનો કેન્સલ કરી દીધી છે. 'અર્નબ'ના કિનારા પાસે પહોંચવા પર તેની તીવ્રતા વધવાની શક્યતા છે. એક્સપર્ટ્સ ચેતવણી આપી રહ્યા છે કે તેના કિનારાને પાર કરતા સમયે 20 સેન્ટીમીટરથી વધારે વરસાદ સાથે ભારે પવન ફુંકાવાનું જોખમ છે.

આ જિલ્લામાં સૌથી વધારે વરસાદ

મંગળવારે અને બુધવારે આંધ્ર પ્રદેશ અને દક્ષિણ ઓડિશામાં દરિયામાં હલચલ રહેશે. કાકીનાડા, ડૉ.બીઆર આંબેડકર કોનાસીમા, ઈસ્ટ, વેસ્ટ ગોદાવરી અને એલુરુ જિલ્લામાં મંગળવારે સૌથી વધારે વરસાદ થશે. શ્રીકાકુલમ, પાર્વતીપુરમ મન્યમ, વિજયનગરમ, વિશાખાપટ્ટનમ, અલ્લૂરી સીતારામરાજૂ, પોલાવરમ, અનકાપલ્લે. એનટાઆઈ, કૃષ્ણા, ગુંટુર અને બાપટલા જિલ્લામાં ખૂબ જ ભારે વરસાદની શક્યતા છે. પલનાડુ, પ્રકાશમ, મરકાપુરમ અને નેલ્લોર જિલ્લામાં ભારે વરસાદ થશે.

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અસમ: ગુવાહાટીમાં અંધાધૂધ ગોળીબારમાં 5 લોકોના મોત, મુખ્ય આરોપીની ધરપકડ

Last Updated : October 27, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST

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