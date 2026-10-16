સાઉદી અરેબિયા જતી ફ્લાઈટ્સ 24 ઓક્ટોબર સુધી રદ; ઈન્ડિગો અને આકાસા એરની જાહેરાત
ઈન્ડિગો અને આકાસા એરે રિયાધ, જેદ્દાહ અને મદીના સહિતના અનેક શહેરો માટેની ફ્લાઈટ્સ 24 ઓક્ટોબર, 2026 સુધી રદ કરી દીધી છે.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 7:25 AM IST
નવી દિલ્હી: ગલ્ફ ક્ષેત્રમાં બદલાતી પરિસ્થિતિને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને ઈન્ડિગોએ જાહેરાત કરી છે કે, સાઉદી અરેબિયાના શહેરો માટેની પોતાની ફ્લાઈટ્સ રદ કરવાની મુદત 24 ઓક્ટોબર સુધી લંબાવી છે. અગાઉ મંગળવારે ઈન્ડિગો, એર ઈન્ડિયા એક્સપ્રેસ, એર ઈન્ડિયા અને આકાસા એરે સાઉદી અરેબિયાના શહેરો સાથે જોડાયેલી ફ્લાઈટ્સ 17 ઓક્ટોબર સુધી રદ કરવાની જાહેરાત કરી હતી.
આ ઉપરાંત આકાસા એરે જણાવ્યું છે કે, મધ્ય પૂર્વમાં હાલની સુરક્ષા પરિસ્થિતિને જોતા તેમણે રિયાધ આવતી-જતી તમામ ફ્લાઈટ્સ 24 ઓક્ટોબર સુધી અને જેદ્દાહ આવતી-જતી ફ્લાઈટ્સ 21 ઓક્ટોબર સુધી સ્થગિત કરવાનો નિર્ણય લીધો છે.
Travel Advisory Following a careful assessment of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled until 24 October 2026 (inclusive). Timely notifications are being sent to affected customers using the contact details provided at the time of booking. Customers who have booked through travel partners are requested to contact them directly for assistance. The safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our highest priority.— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 15, 2026
ગુરુવારે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પ્લેટફોર્મ 'X' પર એક પોસ્ટમાં ઈન્ડિગોએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, "સાઉદી અરેબિયામાં બદલાતી પરિસ્થિતિની ઝીણવટભરી સમીક્ષા કર્યા બાદ રિયાધ, જેદ્દાહ, દમ્મામ અને મદીના આવતી-જતી ફ્લાઈટ્સ 24 ઓક્ટોબર, 2026 સુધી રદ રહેશે." એરલાઈને વધુમાં જણાવ્યું કે, જે મુસાફરો આનાથી પ્રભાવિત થયા છે તેમને બુકિંગ સમયે આપેલી સંપર્ક વિગતો દ્વારા સમયસર જાણ કરવામાં આવી રહી છે.
#TravelUpdate: October 15, 2026 | 20:00 IST In view of the prevailing security situation in the Middle East, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh until October 24, 2026, and Jeddah until October 21, 2026. This decision follows a careful assessment of the evolving situation, with safety remaining our primary consideration. We continue to closely monitor developments and assess the situation in real time. Passengers affected by these cancellations may opt for a full refund, which will be credited to the original source of payment within seven days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost. Passengers who have booked through travel partners are requested to contact them directly for assistance. The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority.— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) October 15, 2026
ફ્લાઈટ્સ રદ કરવાની મુદત લંબાવવાની જાહેરાત કરતા આકાસા એરે પણ 'X' પર એક પોસ્ટમાં જણાવ્યું છે કે, તેઓ ઘટનાક્રમ પર નજીકથી નજર રાખી રહ્યા છે અને પરિસ્થિતિની સતત સમીક્ષા કરી રહ્યા છે. કંપનીએ કહ્યું, "આ ફ્લાઈટ્સ રદ થવાને કારણે પ્રભાવિત મુસાફરો સંપૂર્ણ રિફંડનો વિકલ્પ પસંદ કરી શકે છે, જે સાત દિવસની અંદર મૂળ પેમેન્ટ સ્ત્રોતમાં જમા થઈ જશે અથવા તેઓ કોઈપણ વધારાના ખર્ચ વિના તેમની મુસાફરીની તારીખો બદલી શકે છે."
ગયા અઠવાડિયે રિયાધ એરપોર્ટ પર થયેલા હુમલાઓ બાદ એરલાઈન્સે રિયાધ માટેની તેમની સેવાઓ કામચલાઉ ધોરણે સ્થગિત કરી દીધી હતી. ઈરાન સમર્થિત હુથી જૂથ અને સાઉદી અરેબિયા વચ્ચે સંઘર્ષ નોંધપાત્ર રીતે વકર્યો છે, જેમાં સશસ્ત્ર ડ્રોન અને મિસાઈલો દ્વારા હુમલાઓ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે.
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