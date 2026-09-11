રશિયા વૈશ્વિક ઊર્જા અને ખાદ્ય સુરક્ષામાં યોગદાન આપવા તૈયાર: પુતિન, ભારત વૈશ્વિક ઉકેલોનું કેન્દ્ર બની રહ્યું છે: PM મોદી
વડાપ્રધાન મોદીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, વૈશ્વિક વેપાર ત્યારે જ આગળ વધી શકે જો દરિયાઈ માર્ગો સુરક્ષિત હોય, પુરવઠાની કડીઓ ખુલ્લી રહે અને નાવિકો સુરક્ષિત હોય.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 10:35 PM IST
નવી દિલ્હી: નવી દિલ્હીમાં યોજાયેલી બ્રિક્સ (BRICS) સમિટમાં વિશ્વના નેતાઓની બેઠક દરમિયાન રશિયાના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ વ્લાદિમીર પુતિને પશ્ચિમી દેશો પર નિશાન સાધ્યું હતું. પોતાના સંબોધનમાં પુતિને સ્પષ્ટપણે કહ્યું કે વિશ્વ સતત બદલાઈ રહ્યું છે. બ્રિક્સ દેશો હવે G7 કરતા આગળ નીકળી ગયા છે, જ્યારે પશ્ચિમી દેશો ક્રમશઃ નબળા પડી રહ્યા છે.
રશિયા વૈશ્વિક ઊર્જા અને ખાદ્ય સુરક્ષામાં યોગદાન આપવા તૈયાર: પુતિન
રશિયાના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ વ્લાદિમીર પુતિને બ્રિક્સ દેશોના ગતિશીલ અને મજબૂત સ્થાનિક બજારો પર પ્રકાશ પાડતા શુક્રવારે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, તેમનો દેશ વૈશ્વિક ઊર્જા અને ખાદ્ય સુરક્ષામાં યોગદાન આપવા માટે તૈયાર છે. રાજધાનીમાં 'બ્રિક્સ બિઝનેસ ફોરમ'ને સંબોધતા પુતિને કહ્યું કે, વિશ્વ હાલમાં માળખાકીય અને મોટા પરિવર્તનોના સમયગાળામાંથી પસાર થઈ રહ્યું છે. તેમણે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, રશિયા પર્યટન, ઉદ્યોગ અને વેપાર ક્ષેત્રે સંભવિતતા અને તકોથી ભરપૂર પહેલ માટે તૈયાર છે. પુતિને કહ્યું, "અમે વૈશ્વિક ઊર્જા અને ખાદ્ય સુરક્ષામાં યોગદાન આપવા અને આર્કટિક ટ્રાન્સપોર્ટ કોરિડોર તથા નોર્થ-સાઉથ ટ્રાન્સપોર્ટ કોરિડોર જેવા વિશ્વસનીય લોજિસ્ટિક્સ માર્ગો વિકસાવવા માટે અમારા ભાગીદારો સાથે કામ કરવા તૈયાર છીએ."
#WATCH | Delhi: At Leaders' Session of BRICS Business Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin says, "Right now, the world is undergoing structural, deep, profound shifts. It is explained by the fact that the so-called old leaders which used to be the vanguard of economic growth in the second half of the 20th century, are being replaced by new engines of growth. When I say old, this is just a formality - all of us understand what we are talking about. These so-called old leaders are still in possession of great strong suits and well-developed infrastructure, technological advantages, scientific advantages, scientific schools and so on and so forth. That's sad, this isn't the nature of things. This isn't the nature of humanity and the nature of economy. The world is always changing..." (Video: DD News)— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026
તેમણે ઉમેર્યું કે, રશિયા માનવ સંસાધન તાલીમ અને સ્માર્ટ ટેક્નોલોજી તથા માનવરહિત પરિવહન જેવા ક્ષેત્રોમાં વ્યવહારુ સંશોધન જેવા ક્ષેત્રોમાં સહયોગ મજબૂત કરવાનો પણ ઈરાદો ધરાવે છે. રશિયા-યુક્રેન સંઘર્ષ અને પશ્ચિમ એશિયાના સંકટ વચ્ચે ભારતની મુલાકાતે આવેલા પુતિને પશ્ચિમી દેશો પર નિશાન સાધ્યું હતું. જોકે તેમણે અમેરિકા કે અન્ય કોઈ દેશનું સ્પષ્ટ નામ લીધું ન હતું, પરંતુ તેમણે ટિપ્પણી કરી હતી કે સ્પર્ધા ક્યારેક કદરૂપું સ્વરૂપ ધારણ કરી શકે છે. પુતિને કહ્યું, "આપણે સરકાર અને રાજ્ય સ્તરે પણ આવા કદરૂપા સ્વરૂપો જોઈએ છીએ." રશિયાના રાષ્ટ્રપતિએ પશ્ચિમી દેશો દ્વારા લાદવામાં આવેલા પ્રતિબંધોની પણ ટીકા કરી હતી.
#WATCH | Delhi: At Leaders' Session of BRICS Business Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin says, " over the last 5 years, more than 40% of the world's gdp has been produced by the brics countries, where the contribution of the so-called g7, the great 7 - i don't know why they call that - stands at only 29%. speaking about the growth of the world economy over the same period, we see that more than half of that growth has been accounted for by brics, whereas the g7 has only accounted for 18%. why is that? the answer is simple, brics countries account for more than half of the world's population and that is why, they have a great dynamic, vibrant, domestic markets..." (video: dd news)<="" p>— ani (@ani) September 11, 2026
પુતિનનું G7 પર નિશાન; તેઓ પોતાને 'મહાન' (Great) કેમ કહે છે?
BRICS બિઝનેસ ફોરમમાં નેતાઓના સત્રને સંબોધતા રશિયાના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ વ્લાદિમીર પુતિને કહ્યું, "છેલ્લા પાંચ વર્ષોમાં, BRICS દેશોએ વૈશ્વિક GDPમાં 40%થી વધુનું યોગદાન આપ્યું છે, જ્યારે કહેવાતા G7—અથવા 'ગ્રેટ 7' (મને ખબર નથી કે તેઓ તેને આવું કેમ કહે છે)—નું યોગદાન માત્ર 29% રહ્યું છે. આ સમયગાળા દરમિયાન વૈશ્વિક આર્થિક વિકાસની વાત કરીએ તો, આપણે જોઈએ છીએ કે તે વિકાસમાં BRICSનો હિસ્સો અડધાથી વધુ હતો, જ્યારે G7નો હિસ્સો માત્ર 18% હતો. આવું કેમ છે? તેનો જવાબ સરળ છે: વિશ્વની અડધાથી વધુ વસ્તી BRICS દેશોમાં વસે છે, અને પરિણામે, તેમની પાસે અત્યંત ગતિશીલ અને જીવંત સ્થાનિક બજારો છે."
#WATCH | Delhi: At Leaders' Session of BRICS Business Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin says, " ...sometimes competition is taking some ugly forms. this ugly form is something we see even at the state level, at the govt level. sometimes the measures resorted to are of physical nature, when pipelines are being destroyed, when attempts are undertaken to block international transport corridors to seize maritime vessels, illegal restrictions are applied and there is also the threat of so-called secondary sanctions against those who do not want to follow someone else's interest and rather look after their own...more than 30,000 sanctions have been slapped on russia which is twice as much as the number of all sanctions against all other countries of the world combined...against this difficult backdrop, russia has been working actively and russia has managed to achieve great success. we have reinforced our national sovereignty, we are developing ties with reliable, predictable partners...during the last 3 years, the economic growth in russia has been superior to the world average..." (video: dd news)<="" p>— ani (@ani) September 11, 2026
ભારત વૈશ્વિક ઉકેલોનું કેન્દ્ર બની રહ્યું છે: વડાપ્રધાન મોદી
BRICS બિઝનેસ ફોરમમાં નેતાઓના સત્રમાં વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, "ભારતના BRICS અધ્યક્ષપદની થીમ છે—'મજબૂતી, નવીનતા, સહયોગ અને સસ્ટેનિબિલિટી માટે નિર્માણ'." છેલ્લા 12 વર્ષોમાં, ભારતે આ મંત્રને તેની આર્થિક અને વેપાર નીતિઓનો આધાર બનાવ્યો છે. સ્થિતિસ્થાપકતાની દ્રષ્ટિએ, ભારતે ઊર્જાથી લઈને ટેક્નોલોજી સુધીના વિવિધ ક્ષેત્રોમાં સપ્લાય ચેઈનને વધુ વૈવિધ્યસભર અને વિશ્વસનીય બનાવી છે. આ સસ્ટેનિબિલિટીનું જ પરિણામ છે કે આજે વૈશ્વિક અનિશ્ચિતતાઓ વચ્ચે પણ ભારત વિકાસ અને સ્થિરતાની ખાતરી આપે છે. અમે અમારા રસ્તાઓ, રેલવે, બંદરો અને એરપોર્ટનો ઝડપથી વિસ્તાર કરી રહ્યા છીએ. સાથે સાથે, અમે જહાજ નિર્માણ, સેમિકન્ડક્ટર્સ, ક્વોન્ટમ ટેક્નોલોજી, મહત્વપૂર્ણ ખનિજો અને બાયોટેક્નોલોજી જેવા વ્યૂહાત્મક ક્ષેત્રોમાં નવી ક્ષમતાઓ વિકસાવી રહ્યા છીએ. ભારતના યુનિફાઇડ પેમેન્ટ્સ ઇન્ટરફેસ (UPI) એ નાણાકીય સમાવેશ અને મોટા પાયે ડિજિટલ વ્યવહારોને નવી ગતિ આપી છે. આજે, વિશ્વના 50 ટકા રીઅલ-ટાઇમ પેમેન્ટ્સ આ ટેક્નોલોજીનો ઉપયોગ કરીને થાય છે.
#WATCH | Delhi: At Leaders' Session of BRICS Business Forum, PM Narendra Modi says, " a very warm welcome to all of you to the brics business forum. this year, we are celebrating 20 years of brics. when this group was launched in 2006, it comprised only four countries. today, our family, consisting of brics members and partners, has grown to 21 countries."<="" p>— ani (@ani) September 11, 2026
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