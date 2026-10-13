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વિપક્ષી નેતાઓ સાથે રાહુલ ગાંધીની 'ચાય પે ચર્ચા', કહ્યું- સજા અપાવીને રહીશ

કોંગ્રેસ અધ્યક્ષ મલ્લિકાર્જુન ખડગેએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, છેલ્લા ચાર દિવસમાં 'ઈન્ડિયા' ગઠબંધન દ્વારા લેવામાં આવેલા પગલાંઓને અભૂતપૂર્વ સફળતા મળી છે.

વિરોધ પ્રદર્શન કરતા રાહુલ ગાંધીની તસવીર
વિરોધ પ્રદર્શન કરતા રાહુલ ગાંધીની તસવીર (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat Gujarati Team

Published : October 13, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST

3 Min Read
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નવી દિલ્હી: લોકસભામાં વિપક્ષના નેતા રાહુલ ગાંધીએ મંગળવારે તેમના નિવાસસ્થાને ઈન્ડિયા ગઠબંધનના નેતાઓ તેમજ વિદ્યાર્થી સંગઠનો અને નાગરિક સમાજના સભ્યો માટે ચા પર બોલાવ્યા હતા. આ બેઠક બાદ નેતાઓએ મીડિયા સાથે વાતચીત કરી હતી. કોંગ્રેસ અધ્યક્ષ મલ્લિકાર્જુન ખડગેએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, છેલ્લા ચાર દિવસમાં 'ઈન્ડિયા' ગઠબંધન દ્વારા લેવામાં આવેલા પગલાંઓને અભૂતપૂર્વ સફળતા મળી છે.

તેમણે કહ્યું, "રાહુલ અને અન્ય નેતાઓએ અત્યંત ગંભીરતા અને સમર્પણ સાથે જનતાના મુદ્દાઓ ઉઠાવ્યા. લોકો ભાગ્યે જ આટલી મોટી સંખ્યામાં એકત્રિત થતા હોય છે. દિલ્હીમાં આ પ્રથમ વખત બન્યું છે કે જ્યારે યુવાનો અને નાગરિકો સંપૂર્ણપણે પોતાની પહેલથી એકઠા થયા છે. તમે આ જોયું જ છે, તેથી હું વધુ વિગતવાર વાત કરવા માંગતો નથી. હવે, વડાપ્રધાન મોદીની મત ચોરવાની યોજનાનો પર્દાફાશ કરવા માટે સૌ કોઈ તૈયાર છે."

મીડિયા સાથે વાત કરતા રાહુલ ગાંધીએ કહ્યું, "આપણે બધા અહીં સાથે ઊભા છીએ. મેં ગઈકાલે કહ્યું તેમ, અહીં કોઈ અલગ-અલગ વિરોધ પ્રદર્શનો નથી થઈ રહ્યા. માત્ર એક જ વિરોધ છે અને તેનો એક જ ઉદ્દેશ્ય છે: ભારતમાં લોકશાહીની પુનઃસ્થાપના કરવી. આ દેશમાં લોકશાહીને નષ્ટ કરી દેવામાં આવી છે. ચૂંટણી પ્રણાલીને બરબાદ કરી દેવામાં આવી છે. બંધારણને ફાડીને ફેંકી દેવામાં આવ્યું છે. અમે આ દેશમાં લોકતાંત્રિક શાસન એટલે કે સાચું લોકતાંત્રિક શાસન પુનઃસ્થાપિત કરવા માટે સાથે મળીને લડી રહ્યા છીએ. જંતર-મંતર એ લોકશાહી ભાવનાઓ વ્યક્ત કરવાનું સ્થળ હતું, છતાં સરકારે હવે નિર્ણય લીધો છે કે તેનો ઉપયોગ આ હેતુ માટે થઈ શકશે નહીં. અમે આ નિર્ણયને પડકારવાનો ઈરાદો ધરાવીએ છીએ. સરકાર માટે એ સુનિશ્ચિત કરવું એટલું સરળ નહીં હોય કે ભારતના લોકો પોતાના અવાજને સાંભળવા માટેનો સંઘર્ષ છોડી દે. જવાબદારોએ એ સમજવું પડશે કે કાયદાનો ગાળિયો તેમના પર કસાય રહ્યો છે; તેઓ ભારતીય બંધારણને નષ્ટ કરીને એમ જ છટકી જવાની અપેક્ષા રાખી શકતા નથી. ગઈકાલે તમે જે જોયું તે માત્ર અહીં ઊભેલા રાજકીય પક્ષોનો અવાજ નહોતો, પરંતુ ભારતના લોકોનો અવાજ હતો. અમે ત્યાં હાજર હોવા છતાં, સામાન્ય નાગરિકો જેમની કોઈ રાજકીય સંલગ્નતા નથી તેમની ભાગીદારી વિના ગઈકાલની ઘટનાઓ શક્ય ન બની હોત. તેથી, એક સમૂહ તરીકે, અમે સૌપ્રથમ દિલ્હી અને સમગ્ર ભારતના એ લોકોનો આભાર માનવા માંગીએ છીએ જેઓ અમારી સાથે ઊભા રહ્યા અને આ અન્યાયનો વિરોધ કર્યો. આ વાત અમારા વિશે નથી. આ ભારતના લોકો અને તેમના ભવિષ્ય વિશે છે અને અમે સાથે ઊભા કારણ કે અમે તમને પ્રેમ કરીએ છીએ અને તમારો આદર કરીએ છીએ. અમે આ દેશમાં લોકશાહી પ્રક્રિયાને પુનઃસ્થાપિત કરવા માટે અંત સુધી લડીશું. અમે સંકલ્પ કરીએ છીએ કે જવાબદારોને ચોક્કસપણે જવાબદાર ઠેરવવામાં આવશે."

રાહુલ ગાંધીના 5, સુનહેરી બાગ રોડ ખાતે નિવાસસ્થાને હાજર નેતાઓમાં આરજેડીના તેજસ્વી યાદવ અને મનોજ ઝા, JMMના મહુઆ માજી, સપાના હરેન્દ્ર મલિક, આનંદ ભદૌરિયા અને મોહિબુલ્લા નદવી, CPMના M.A. બેબી, CPIના ડી. રાજા અને પી. સંતોષ કુમાર, AISA ચીફ નેહા બોરા, CPI(ML) ના દીપાંકર ભટ્ટાચાર્ય, અને ટીએમસીના મહુઆ મોઇત્રા સામેલ હતા.

આ પ્રસંગે કોંગ્રેસ અધ્યક્ષ મલ્લિકાર્જુન ખડગે અને કોંગ્રેસ સંસદીય દળના અધ્યક્ષ સોનિયા ગાંધી ઉપરાંત પાર્ટીના નેતાઓ કે.સી. વેણુગોપાલ, જયરામ રમેશ, શશિ થરૂર અને પવન ખેડા પણ ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતા. અગાઉ, હિન્દીમાં કરવામાં આવેલી સોશિયલ મીડિયા પોસ્ટમાં ગાંધીએ કહ્યું હતું કે, "મેં 'ઈન્ડિયા' (INDIA) ગઠબંધનના નેતાઓ, વિપક્ષી સાંસદો, વિદ્યાર્થી સંગઠનો અને નાગરિક સમાજના સાથીઓને ચા માટે મારા ઘરે આમંત્રિત કર્યા છે. લોકશાહીના રક્ષણ માટે ચાલી રહેલા આ જન-આંદોલનમાં અમે સૌ સાથે છીએ અને આ આંદોલન ચાલુ રહેશે."

આ પણ વાંચો:

  1. કેન્દ્રીય મંત્રી એલ. મુરુગનનું રાજીનામું, કહ્યું, 2029ની ચૂંટણી માટે જમીની સ્તરે કરીશ કામ
  2. સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે PM મોદી સાથે જોડાયેલા માનહાનિ કેસમાં રાહુલ ગાંધીને આપી રાહત, ટ્રાયલ પર રોક લગાવી

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