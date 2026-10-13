વિપક્ષી નેતાઓ સાથે રાહુલ ગાંધીની 'ચાય પે ચર્ચા', કહ્યું- સજા અપાવીને રહીશ
કોંગ્રેસ અધ્યક્ષ મલ્લિકાર્જુન ખડગેએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, છેલ્લા ચાર દિવસમાં 'ઈન્ડિયા' ગઠબંધન દ્વારા લેવામાં આવેલા પગલાંઓને અભૂતપૂર્વ સફળતા મળી છે.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
નવી દિલ્હી: લોકસભામાં વિપક્ષના નેતા રાહુલ ગાંધીએ મંગળવારે તેમના નિવાસસ્થાને ઈન્ડિયા ગઠબંધનના નેતાઓ તેમજ વિદ્યાર્થી સંગઠનો અને નાગરિક સમાજના સભ્યો માટે ચા પર બોલાવ્યા હતા. આ બેઠક બાદ નેતાઓએ મીડિયા સાથે વાતચીત કરી હતી. કોંગ્રેસ અધ્યક્ષ મલ્લિકાર્જુન ખડગેએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, છેલ્લા ચાર દિવસમાં 'ઈન્ડિયા' ગઠબંધન દ્વારા લેવામાં આવેલા પગલાંઓને અભૂતપૂર્વ સફળતા મળી છે.
તેમણે કહ્યું, "રાહુલ અને અન્ય નેતાઓએ અત્યંત ગંભીરતા અને સમર્પણ સાથે જનતાના મુદ્દાઓ ઉઠાવ્યા. લોકો ભાગ્યે જ આટલી મોટી સંખ્યામાં એકત્રિત થતા હોય છે. દિલ્હીમાં આ પ્રથમ વખત બન્યું છે કે જ્યારે યુવાનો અને નાગરિકો સંપૂર્ણપણે પોતાની પહેલથી એકઠા થયા છે. તમે આ જોયું જ છે, તેથી હું વધુ વિગતવાર વાત કરવા માંગતો નથી. હવે, વડાપ્રધાન મોદીની મત ચોરવાની યોજનાનો પર્દાફાશ કરવા માટે સૌ કોઈ તૈયાર છે."
VIDEO | After hosting the high tea meet, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) says, "We are all standing here together as one. As I said yesterday, there are no parallel protests. There is one singular protest, and the protest has one mission: restoration of democracy in India. Democracy has been destroyed in this country. The election system has been destroyed. The Constitution has been torn up and thrown away. We are fighting together to restore democratic rule, genuine democratic rule in this country. The one method of expression of democracy was Jantar Mantar and now the government has decided that Jantar Mantar can no longer be used to express democratic feelings. Well, we are going to challenge that idea. It is not going to be so simple for the government to decide that the Indian people will not fight for their voice. The people who have done this, they need to understand that the net is closing around them. It is not going to be so simple that you can destroy the Indian Constitution and get away with it. Yesterday you saw an expression, not of the political parties standing here, but an expression of the people of India. We were there, but what happened yesterday could not have happened without the expression of the average citizen of this country, non-political citizen of this country. So the first thing as a group we would like to do is we would like to thank the people of Delhi, the people of India who stood with us against what is being done. This is not about us, this is about the people of India, this is about the future of the people of India. And we, all of us together, because we love you and we respect you are going to fight to the end to restore the democratic process in this country. It is our commitment, the people who have done this, are going to be brought to justice." #HighTea #ElectionCommission— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 13, 2026
મીડિયા સાથે વાત કરતા રાહુલ ગાંધીએ કહ્યું, "આપણે બધા અહીં સાથે ઊભા છીએ. મેં ગઈકાલે કહ્યું તેમ, અહીં કોઈ અલગ-અલગ વિરોધ પ્રદર્શનો નથી થઈ રહ્યા. માત્ર એક જ વિરોધ છે અને તેનો એક જ ઉદ્દેશ્ય છે: ભારતમાં લોકશાહીની પુનઃસ્થાપના કરવી. આ દેશમાં લોકશાહીને નષ્ટ કરી દેવામાં આવી છે. ચૂંટણી પ્રણાલીને બરબાદ કરી દેવામાં આવી છે. બંધારણને ફાડીને ફેંકી દેવામાં આવ્યું છે. અમે આ દેશમાં લોકતાંત્રિક શાસન એટલે કે સાચું લોકતાંત્રિક શાસન પુનઃસ્થાપિત કરવા માટે સાથે મળીને લડી રહ્યા છીએ. જંતર-મંતર એ લોકશાહી ભાવનાઓ વ્યક્ત કરવાનું સ્થળ હતું, છતાં સરકારે હવે નિર્ણય લીધો છે કે તેનો ઉપયોગ આ હેતુ માટે થઈ શકશે નહીં. અમે આ નિર્ણયને પડકારવાનો ઈરાદો ધરાવીએ છીએ. સરકાર માટે એ સુનિશ્ચિત કરવું એટલું સરળ નહીં હોય કે ભારતના લોકો પોતાના અવાજને સાંભળવા માટેનો સંઘર્ષ છોડી દે. જવાબદારોએ એ સમજવું પડશે કે કાયદાનો ગાળિયો તેમના પર કસાય રહ્યો છે; તેઓ ભારતીય બંધારણને નષ્ટ કરીને એમ જ છટકી જવાની અપેક્ષા રાખી શકતા નથી. ગઈકાલે તમે જે જોયું તે માત્ર અહીં ઊભેલા રાજકીય પક્ષોનો અવાજ નહોતો, પરંતુ ભારતના લોકોનો અવાજ હતો. અમે ત્યાં હાજર હોવા છતાં, સામાન્ય નાગરિકો જેમની કોઈ રાજકીય સંલગ્નતા નથી તેમની ભાગીદારી વિના ગઈકાલની ઘટનાઓ શક્ય ન બની હોત. તેથી, એક સમૂહ તરીકે, અમે સૌપ્રથમ દિલ્હી અને સમગ્ર ભારતના એ લોકોનો આભાર માનવા માંગીએ છીએ જેઓ અમારી સાથે ઊભા રહ્યા અને આ અન્યાયનો વિરોધ કર્યો. આ વાત અમારા વિશે નથી. આ ભારતના લોકો અને તેમના ભવિષ્ય વિશે છે અને અમે સાથે ઊભા કારણ કે અમે તમને પ્રેમ કરીએ છીએ અને તમારો આદર કરીએ છીએ. અમે આ દેશમાં લોકશાહી પ્રક્રિયાને પુનઃસ્થાપિત કરવા માટે અંત સુધી લડીશું. અમે સંકલ્પ કરીએ છીએ કે જવાબદારોને ચોક્કસપણે જવાબદાર ઠેરવવામાં આવશે."
#WATCH | Delhi | Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says, "...You have witnessed the tremendous success of the initiatives undertaken by the INDIA alliance over the past four days; Rahul-ji and other leaders addressed the public's issues with great seriousness and dedication. Rarely have people turned out in such vast numbers. This is the first time in Delhi that young people and citizens have come together entirely on their own initiative. You have seen this, so I do not wish to elaborate further. Everyone is now prepared to fully expose PM Modi's plan to steal votes"— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2026
રાહુલ ગાંધીના 5, સુનહેરી બાગ રોડ ખાતે નિવાસસ્થાને હાજર નેતાઓમાં આરજેડીના તેજસ્વી યાદવ અને મનોજ ઝા, JMMના મહુઆ માજી, સપાના હરેન્દ્ર મલિક, આનંદ ભદૌરિયા અને મોહિબુલ્લા નદવી, CPMના M.A. બેબી, CPIના ડી. રાજા અને પી. સંતોષ કુમાર, AISA ચીફ નેહા બોરા, CPI(ML) ના દીપાંકર ભટ્ટાચાર્ય, અને ટીએમસીના મહુઆ મોઇત્રા સામેલ હતા.
આ પ્રસંગે કોંગ્રેસ અધ્યક્ષ મલ્લિકાર્જુન ખડગે અને કોંગ્રેસ સંસદીય દળના અધ્યક્ષ સોનિયા ગાંધી ઉપરાંત પાર્ટીના નેતાઓ કે.સી. વેણુગોપાલ, જયરામ રમેશ, શશિ થરૂર અને પવન ખેડા પણ ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતા. અગાઉ, હિન્દીમાં કરવામાં આવેલી સોશિયલ મીડિયા પોસ્ટમાં ગાંધીએ કહ્યું હતું કે, "મેં 'ઈન્ડિયા' (INDIA) ગઠબંધનના નેતાઓ, વિપક્ષી સાંસદો, વિદ્યાર્થી સંગઠનો અને નાગરિક સમાજના સાથીઓને ચા માટે મારા ઘરે આમંત્રિત કર્યા છે. લોકશાહીના રક્ષણ માટે ચાલી રહેલા આ જન-આંદોલનમાં અમે સૌ સાથે છીએ અને આ આંદોલન ચાલુ રહેશે."
આ પણ વાંચો: