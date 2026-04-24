ETV Bharat / bharat

રાઘવ ચઢ્ઢાએ AAPમાંથી રાજીનામું આપ્યું, કહ્યું ‘બે તૃતીયાંશ સાંસદો સાથે ભાજપમાં જોડાશું’

રાઘવ ચઢ્ઢાએ AAPમાંથી રાજીનામું આપ્યું છે.

રાઘવ ચઢ્ઢા
રાઘવ ચઢ્ઢા (Photo Credit: X/@raghav_chadha)
author img

By ETV Bharat Gujarati Team

Published : April 24, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST

|

Updated : April 24, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

નવી દિલ્હી: આમ આદમી પાર્ટીમાં ભાગલા પડ્યા છે. આપના સાંસદ રાઘવ ચઢ્ઢા અને તેમના બે સાથીદારો ભાજપમાં જોડાયા. સંદીપ પાઠક અને અશોક મિત્તલ સાથે પત્રકાર પરિષદને સંબોધતા સાંસદ રાઘવ ચઢ્ઢાએ કહ્યું, "અમે નિર્ણય લીધો છે કે અમે, રાજ્યસભામાં આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના બે તૃતીયાંશ સભ્યો, ભારતીય બંધારણની જોગવાઈઓનો ઉપયોગ કરીને ભાજપમાં ભળીશું." ચઢ્ઢા વિશે આવા સમાચાર છેલ્લા કેટલાક મહિનાઓથી મીડિયામાં આવી રહ્યા હતા.

છેલ્લા કેટલાક મહિનાઓથી ચઢ્ઢા વિશે આવા અહેવાલો મીડિયામાં આવી રહ્યા છે. રાઘવ ચઢ્ઢાએ કહ્યું કે તેઓ, હરભજન સિંહ, સ્વાતિ માલીવાલ, રાજેન્દ્ર ગુપ્તા અને વિક્રમ સાહની પણ આમાં સામેલ છે. તેમણે ઉમેર્યું કે તેમણે રાજ્યસભા સચિવાલયને પણ જાણ કરી છે.

Last Updated : April 24, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST

TAGGED:

RAGHAV CHADHA
RAGHAV CHADHA RESIGNS FROM AAP
RAGHAV CHADHA JOIN BJP
RAGHAV CHADHA BJP
RAGHAV CHADHA RESIGN

Quick Links / Policies

સંપાદકની પસંદ

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.