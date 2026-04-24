રાઘવ ચઢ્ઢાએ AAPમાંથી રાજીનામું આપ્યું, કહ્યું ‘બે તૃતીયાંશ સાંસદો સાથે ભાજપમાં જોડાશું’
રાઘવ ચઢ્ઢાએ AAPમાંથી રાજીનામું આપ્યું છે.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST|
Updated : April 24, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
નવી દિલ્હી: આમ આદમી પાર્ટીમાં ભાગલા પડ્યા છે. આપના સાંસદ રાઘવ ચઢ્ઢા અને તેમના બે સાથીદારો ભાજપમાં જોડાયા. સંદીપ પાઠક અને અશોક મિત્તલ સાથે પત્રકાર પરિષદને સંબોધતા સાંસદ રાઘવ ચઢ્ઢાએ કહ્યું, "અમે નિર્ણય લીધો છે કે અમે, રાજ્યસભામાં આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના બે તૃતીયાંશ સભ્યો, ભારતીય બંધારણની જોગવાઈઓનો ઉપયોગ કરીને ભાજપમાં ભળીશું." ચઢ્ઢા વિશે આવા સમાચાર છેલ્લા કેટલાક મહિનાઓથી મીડિયામાં આવી રહ્યા હતા.
છેલ્લા કેટલાક મહિનાઓથી ચઢ્ઢા વિશે આવા અહેવાલો મીડિયામાં આવી રહ્યા છે. રાઘવ ચઢ્ઢાએ કહ્યું કે તેઓ, હરભજન સિંહ, સ્વાતિ માલીવાલ, રાજેન્દ્ર ગુપ્તા અને વિક્રમ સાહની પણ આમાં સામેલ છે. તેમણે ઉમેર્યું કે તેમણે રાજ્યસભા સચિવાલયને પણ જાણ કરી છે.
#WATCH | Delhi: Addressing a press conference with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, " we have decided that we, the 2="" 3rd members belonging to the aap in rajya sabha, exercise the provisions of the constitution of india and merge ourselves with the bjp." pic.twitter.com/K3IK4TPXml— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026
Addressing a press conference with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, " we have decided that we, the 2="" 3rd members belonging to the aap in rajya sabha, exercise the provisions of the constitution of india and merge ourselves with the bjp." pic.twitter.com/Y5BQICeFmz— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026