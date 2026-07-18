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20 દિવસથી ભૂખ હડતાળ કરી રહશે સોનમ વાંગચુકને પોલીસ હોસ્પિટલમાં લઇ ગઈ, પ્રદર્શનકારીઓને હટાવવામાં આવ્યા

સોનમ વાંગચુકને પોલીસ હોસ્પિટલમાં લઈ જઈ રહી છે.

20 દિવસથી ભૂખ હડતાળ કરી રહશે સોનમ વાંગચુકને પોલીસ હોસ્પિટલમાં લઇ ગઈ
20 દિવસથી ભૂખ હડતાળ કરી રહશે સોનમ વાંગચુકને પોલીસ હોસ્પિટલમાં લઇ ગઈ (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Gujarati Team

Published : July 18, 2026 at 8:01 AM IST

1 Min Read
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દિલ્હી: જંતર-મંતર પર છેલ્લા 20 દિવસથી ભૂખ હડતાળ પર રહેલા કાર્યકર્તા સોનમ વાંગચુકને પોલીસ હોસ્પિટલમાં લઈ જઈ રહી છે.

જંતર-મંતર પર છેલ્લા 20 દિવસથી ભૂખ હડતાળ પર રહેલા કાર્યકર્તા સોનમ વાંગચુકને પોલીસે હોસ્પિટલમાં લઈ ગયા બાદ, જંતર-મંતર વિરોધ સ્થળ પરથી પ્રદર્શનકારીઓને દૂર કરવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે.

દિલ્હી પોલીસે કહ્યું "હાઇકોર્ટના આદેશ અને તબીબી નિષ્ણાતોની સલાહ મુજબ, સોનમ વાંગચુકની બગડતી તબિયતને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને તેમને જરૂરી તબીબી સંભાળ માટે હોસ્પિટલમાં દાખલ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. અમે જંતર-મંતર પર હાજર પ્રદર્શનકારીઓને અપીલ કરીએ છીએ કે તેઓ શક્ય તેટલી વહેલી તકે શાંતિપૂર્ણ રીતે વિખેરાઈ જાય."

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