20 દિવસથી ભૂખ હડતાળ કરી રહશે સોનમ વાંગચુકને પોલીસ હોસ્પિટલમાં લઇ ગઈ, પ્રદર્શનકારીઓને હટાવવામાં આવ્યા
સોનમ વાંગચુકને પોલીસ હોસ્પિટલમાં લઈ જઈ રહી છે.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 8:01 AM IST
દિલ્હી: જંતર-મંતર પર છેલ્લા 20 દિવસથી ભૂખ હડતાળ પર રહેલા કાર્યકર્તા સોનમ વાંગચુકને પોલીસ હોસ્પિટલમાં લઈ જઈ રહી છે.
જંતર-મંતર પર છેલ્લા 20 દિવસથી ભૂખ હડતાળ પર રહેલા કાર્યકર્તા સોનમ વાંગચુકને પોલીસે હોસ્પિટલમાં લઈ ગયા બાદ, જંતર-મંતર વિરોધ સ્થળ પરથી પ્રદર્શનકારીઓને દૂર કરવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે.
#WATCH | Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was sitting on a hunger strike from last 20 days at Jantar Mantar, taken to the hospital by the police. pic.twitter.com/0TZExzIMHk— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026
#WATCH | Delhi: Protesters being removed from the Jantar Mantar protest site after Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was sitting on a hunger strike for the last 20 days at Jantar Mantar, was taken to the hospital by the police. pic.twitter.com/ZfYuczShhN— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026
દિલ્હી પોલીસે કહ્યું "હાઇકોર્ટના આદેશ અને તબીબી નિષ્ણાતોની સલાહ મુજબ, સોનમ વાંગચુકની બગડતી તબિયતને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને તેમને જરૂરી તબીબી સંભાળ માટે હોસ્પિટલમાં દાખલ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. અમે જંતર-મંતર પર હાજર પ્રદર્શનકારીઓને અપીલ કરીએ છીએ કે તેઓ શક્ય તેટલી વહેલી તકે શાંતિપૂર્ણ રીતે વિખેરાઈ જાય."
DCP New Delhi tweets, " as per orders of hon’ble high court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of sonam wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care...police took maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely. we… pic.twitter.com/bJYJcYl1uj— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026