NCB એ મુંબઈમાં ₹1,745 કરોડની કિંમતનું 349 કિલોગ્રામ કોકેઈન જપ્ત કર્યું
NCBએ મુંબઈમાં ₹1,745 કરોડની કિંમતનું 349 કિલોગ્રામ કોકેઈન જપ્ત કર્યું છે.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
મહારાષ્ટ્ર: નાર્કોટિક્સ કંટ્રોલ બ્યુરો (NCB) એ મુંબઈમાં ₹1,745 કરોડની કિંમતનું 349 કિલોગ્રામ કોકેઈન જપ્ત કર્યું છે.
સમગ્ર મામલે કેન્દ્રીય ગૃહમંત્રી અમિત શાહે ટ્વીટ કર્યું, "એક મોટા આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય નાર્કોટિક્સ સિન્ડિકેટ પર સકંજો કસતા, નાર્કોટિક્સ કંટ્રોલ બ્યુરોએ મુંબઈમાં ₹1,745 કરોડની કિંમતનું 349 કિલોગ્રામ હાઇગ્રેડ કોકેઈન જપ્ત કર્યું છે. આ 'બોટમ-ટુ-ટોપ' અભિગમનું ઉત્તમ ઉદાહરણ છે, જેમાં એજન્સીએ એક નાના કન્સાઈનમેન્ટને ટ્રેસ કરીને એક વિશાળ નેટવર્કનો પર્દાફાશ કર્યો. આ મોટી સફળતા માટે NCB ટીમને અભિનંદન."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweets, " the narcotics control bureau has cracked down on a major international narcotics ring seizing 349 kgs of high-grade cocaine worth rs.1745 crore in mumbai. this is a trailblazing example of bottom to top approach where the agency traced back… pic.twitter.com/jxaZA0mtee— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2026