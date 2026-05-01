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NCB એ મુંબઈમાં ₹1,745 કરોડની કિંમતનું 349 કિલોગ્રામ કોકેઈન જપ્ત કર્યું

NCBએ મુંબઈમાં ₹1,745 કરોડની કિંમતનું 349 કિલોગ્રામ કોકેઈન જપ્ત કર્યું છે.

નાર્કોટિક્સ કંટ્રોલ બ્યુરો
નાર્કોટિક્સ કંટ્રોલ બ્યુરો (ફાઈલ ફોટો)
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By ETV Bharat Gujarati Team

Published : May 1, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST

1 Min Read
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મહારાષ્ટ્ર: નાર્કોટિક્સ કંટ્રોલ બ્યુરો (NCB) એ મુંબઈમાં ₹1,745 કરોડની કિંમતનું 349 કિલોગ્રામ કોકેઈન જપ્ત કર્યું છે.

સમગ્ર મામલે કેન્દ્રીય ગૃહમંત્રી અમિત શાહે ટ્વીટ કર્યું, "એક મોટા આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય નાર્કોટિક્સ સિન્ડિકેટ પર સકંજો કસતા, નાર્કોટિક્સ કંટ્રોલ બ્યુરોએ મુંબઈમાં ₹1,745 કરોડની કિંમતનું 349 કિલોગ્રામ હાઇગ્રેડ કોકેઈન જપ્ત કર્યું છે. આ 'બોટમ-ટુ-ટોપ' અભિગમનું ઉત્તમ ઉદાહરણ છે, જેમાં એજન્સીએ એક નાના કન્સાઈનમેન્ટને ટ્રેસ કરીને એક વિશાળ નેટવર્કનો પર્દાફાશ કર્યો. આ મોટી સફળતા માટે NCB ટીમને અભિનંદન."

TAGGED:

COCAINE NCB SEIZED
MUMBAI
COCAINE WORTH 1745 CRORE
NCB
NCB SEIZED COCAINE

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