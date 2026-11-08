નેવી ચીફે ગુજરાતમાં ફોરવર્ડ બેઝની મુલાકાત લીધી, નૌકાદળના કર્મચારીઓ સાથે કરી દિવાળીની ઉજવણી
નૌકાદળ પ્રમુખે ગુજરાતમાં સ્થિત એકમોની કામગીરીની તૈયારી, માળખાગત વિકાસ યોજનાઓ અને ક્ષમતાઓનું નિરીક્ષણ કર્યું.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
નવી દિલ્હી: નૌકાદળના પ્રમુખ એડમિરલ કૃષ્ણ સ્વામીનાથને ગુજરાતમાં નૌકાદળના ફોરવર્ડ ઓપરેટિંગ બેઝની મુલાકાત લીધી અને ત્યાં નૌકાદળના કર્મચારીઓ સાથે દિવાળીની ઉજવણી કરી, અધિકારીઓએ રવિવારે જણાવ્યું.
મુલાકાત દરમિયાન, તેમણે રાજ્યમાં સ્થિત એકમોની ઓપરેશનલ તૈયારી, માળખાગત વિકાસ યોજનાઓ અને ક્ષમતાઓની પણ સમીક્ષા કરી. પ્રકાશનો તહેવાર દિવાળીનો ઉત્સવ 8 નવેમ્બરના રોજ ઉજવવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે.
Adm Krishna Swaminathan, #CNS, visited a forward operating base and outlying units of the #IndianNavy in Gujarat, sharing the festive spirit of Diwali with naval personnel deployed at these locations. During the visit, he also reviewed the operational readiness, infrastructure development plans and capabilities of units located in the state of Gujarat. The occasion provided the CNS an opportunity to celebrate #Diwali together with forward-deployed units, acknowledge the dedication of personnel serving away from their families, and share the warmth and camaraderie that define the Indian Navy. #IndianNavy #DutyHonourCourage— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 8, 2026
નૌકાદળએ 'X' પર પોસ્ટ કર્યું, "એડમિરલ કૃષ્ણ સ્વામીનાથન (#CNS) એ ગુજરાતમાં એક ફોરવર્ડ ઓપરેટિંગ બેઝ અને #IndianNavy ના અન્ય એકમોની મુલાકાત લીધી. તેમણે ત્યાં તૈનાત નૌકાદળના કર્મચારીઓ સાથે દિવાળીનો તહેવાર ઉજવ્યો."
અધિકારીઓએ જણાવ્યું કે નૌકાદળના વડાને ફોરવર્ડ એકમો સાથે દિવાળી ઉજવવાની તક મળી. તેમણે તેમના પરિવારોથી દૂર સેવા આપતા કર્મચારીઓના સમર્પણની પ્રશંસા કરી અને ભારતીય નૌકાદળની ઓળખ એવા પરસ્પર સ્નેહ અને મિત્રતા શેર કરી.
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