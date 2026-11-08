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નેવી ચીફે ગુજરાતમાં ફોરવર્ડ બેઝની મુલાકાત લીધી, નૌકાદળના કર્મચારીઓ સાથે કરી દિવાળીની ઉજવણી

નૌકાદળ પ્રમુખે ગુજરાતમાં સ્થિત એકમોની કામગીરીની તૈયારી, માળખાગત વિકાસ યોજનાઓ અને ક્ષમતાઓનું નિરીક્ષણ કર્યું.

નૌકાદળના પ્રમુખ એડમિરલ કૃષ્ણ સ્વામીનાથની ફાઈલ તસવીર
નૌકાદળના પ્રમુખ એડમિરલ કૃષ્ણ સ્વામીનાથની ફાઈલ તસવીર (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat Gujarati Team

Published : November 8, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST

1 Min Read
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નવી દિલ્હી: નૌકાદળના પ્રમુખ એડમિરલ કૃષ્ણ સ્વામીનાથને ગુજરાતમાં નૌકાદળના ફોરવર્ડ ઓપરેટિંગ બેઝની મુલાકાત લીધી અને ત્યાં નૌકાદળના કર્મચારીઓ સાથે દિવાળીની ઉજવણી કરી, અધિકારીઓએ રવિવારે જણાવ્યું.

મુલાકાત દરમિયાન, તેમણે રાજ્યમાં સ્થિત એકમોની ઓપરેશનલ તૈયારી, માળખાગત વિકાસ યોજનાઓ અને ક્ષમતાઓની પણ સમીક્ષા કરી. પ્રકાશનો તહેવાર દિવાળીનો ઉત્સવ 8 નવેમ્બરના રોજ ઉજવવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે.

નૌકાદળએ 'X' પર પોસ્ટ કર્યું, "એડમિરલ કૃષ્ણ સ્વામીનાથન (#CNS) એ ગુજરાતમાં એક ફોરવર્ડ ઓપરેટિંગ બેઝ અને #IndianNavy ના અન્ય એકમોની મુલાકાત લીધી. તેમણે ત્યાં તૈનાત નૌકાદળના કર્મચારીઓ સાથે દિવાળીનો તહેવાર ઉજવ્યો."

અધિકારીઓએ જણાવ્યું કે નૌકાદળના વડાને ફોરવર્ડ એકમો સાથે દિવાળી ઉજવવાની તક મળી. તેમણે તેમના પરિવારોથી દૂર સેવા આપતા કર્મચારીઓના સમર્પણની પ્રશંસા કરી અને ભારતીય નૌકાદળની ઓળખ એવા પરસ્પર સ્નેહ અને મિત્રતા શેર કરી.

આ પણ વાંચો:

  1. સશસ્ત્ર નક્સલવાદ હાર્યો, પણ 'દિમાગી નક્સલવાદ' રાજકારણમાં ઘૂસ્યો: બસ્તરના કાર્યક્રમમાં બોલ્યા મોદી
  2. PM મોદીએ દેશવાસીઓને આપી દિવાળી પર્વની શુભેચ્છાઓ, જવાનો સાથે પર્વની ઉજવણીની પરંપરા રાખી યથાવત

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