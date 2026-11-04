ETV Bharat / bharat

સરકારનો મોટો નિર્ણય: 'અગ્નિવીરો'નો કાર્યકાળ વધારીને 6 વર્ષ કરવામાં આવ્યો

ચીફ ઓફ ડિફેન્સ સ્ટાફ જનરલ એનએસ રાજા સુબ્રમણિએ જણાવ્યું કે બે વર્ષના સેવા વિસ્તાર બાદ તેમણે આર્મ્ડ ફોર્સમાં ભરતી કરવામાં આવશે.

પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર (File/ ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Gujarati Team

Published : November 4, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

નવી દિલ્હી: ભારત સરકારે ચાર વર્ષની સેવા પૂર્ણ કરી ચુકેલા 'અગ્નિવીરો'ના હકમાં મોટો નિર્ણય લીધો છે. 75 ટકા 'અગ્નિવીરો'ના બે વર્ષનો સેવા વિસ્તાર આપવામાં આવ્યો છે. આ વર્ષે સેનામાંથી બહાર થનારા 75 ટકા અગ્નિવીર હવે બે વર્ષ વધુ સેવા કરશે.

આ નિર્ણયની જાણકારી આપતા ચીફ ઓફ ડિફેન્સ સ્ટાફ જનરલ એનએસ રાજા સુબ્રમણિએ કહ્યું, "આજે ભારતીય સંરક્ષણ દળ અને અમારા 'અગ્નિવીરો' માટે મહત્ત્વનો દિવસ છે. કેબિનેટે તમામ અગ્નિવીરો માટે ઇન્ડિયન ડિફેન્સ ફોર્સેસમાં સામેલ થવાનો રસ્તો બનાવ્યો છે, જેમ કે તમે જાણો છો, 'અગ્નિપથ' સ્કીમ 14 જૂન, 2022ના રોજ શરૂ થઇ હતી. તે સમયે એમ કહેવામાં આવ્યું હતું કે અગ્નિવીરોનું સતત પરફોર્મન્સ ઇવેલ્યૂએશન થશે અને સ્કીમની સમયસર સમીક્ષા કરવામાં આવશે.

તેમણે કહ્યું કે અગ્નિવીરોની પ્રથમ બેન્ચનો હવે પોતાના ચાર વર્ષનો કાર્યકાળ પૂર્ણ થવાનો છે. આ ચાર વર્ષમાં કરવામાં આવેલા પ્રદર્શન ઇવેલ્યૂએશનના આધાર પર, અમને તેમના પ્રદર્શન વિશે સકારાત્મક ફીડબેક મળ્યો છે. જેમ તમે જાણો છો કે, 25% અગ્નિવીરોને મેરિટના આધાર પર નિયમિત ફોર્સમાં ભરતી કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. પહેલા, આ નિયમ હતો કે 75% ટકા અગ્નિવીર અનુશાસિત અને મોટિવેટેડ યુવાઓના રૂપમાં સમાજમાં પરત આવશે. જોકે, આ અપડેટેડ સ્કીમ હેઠળ, બાકી રહેલા 75% અગ્નિવીરોને હવે બે વર્ષ માટે વધારાનો એન્ગેજમેન્ટ પીરિયડ આપવામાં આવશે. બે વર્ષનો સમય પૂર્ણ થવા પર જે પણ લોકો તૈયાર હશે, તેમણે આર્મ્ડ ફોર્સમાં ભરતી કરવામાં આવશે, જે ઓબ્જેક્ટિવ સિલેક્શન ક્રાઇટેરિયાના આધાર પર હશે. આ સ્ક્રીમના ચાર મુખ્ય પાસા છે."

TAGGED:

AGNIVEER INDIAN GOVERNMENT
TENURE OF AGNIVEERS EXTENDED
AGNIVEERS
અગ્નિવીર

Quick Links / Policies

સંપાદકની પસંદ

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.