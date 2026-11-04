સરકારનો મોટો નિર્ણય: 'અગ્નિવીરો'નો કાર્યકાળ વધારીને 6 વર્ષ કરવામાં આવ્યો
ચીફ ઓફ ડિફેન્સ સ્ટાફ જનરલ એનએસ રાજા સુબ્રમણિએ જણાવ્યું કે બે વર્ષના સેવા વિસ્તાર બાદ તેમણે આર્મ્ડ ફોર્સમાં ભરતી કરવામાં આવશે.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
નવી દિલ્હી: ભારત સરકારે ચાર વર્ષની સેવા પૂર્ણ કરી ચુકેલા 'અગ્નિવીરો'ના હકમાં મોટો નિર્ણય લીધો છે. 75 ટકા 'અગ્નિવીરો'ના બે વર્ષનો સેવા વિસ્તાર આપવામાં આવ્યો છે. આ વર્ષે સેનામાંથી બહાર થનારા 75 ટકા અગ્નિવીર હવે બે વર્ષ વધુ સેવા કરશે.
આ નિર્ણયની જાણકારી આપતા ચીફ ઓફ ડિફેન્સ સ્ટાફ જનરલ એનએસ રાજા સુબ્રમણિએ કહ્યું, "આજે ભારતીય સંરક્ષણ દળ અને અમારા 'અગ્નિવીરો' માટે મહત્ત્વનો દિવસ છે. કેબિનેટે તમામ અગ્નિવીરો માટે ઇન્ડિયન ડિફેન્સ ફોર્સેસમાં સામેલ થવાનો રસ્તો બનાવ્યો છે, જેમ કે તમે જાણો છો, 'અગ્નિપથ' સ્કીમ 14 જૂન, 2022ના રોજ શરૂ થઇ હતી. તે સમયે એમ કહેવામાં આવ્યું હતું કે અગ્નિવીરોનું સતત પરફોર્મન્સ ઇવેલ્યૂએશન થશે અને સ્કીમની સમયસર સમીક્ષા કરવામાં આવશે.
#WATCH | Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani says, "Today is a very significant day for the Indian Defence Forces and for our 'Agniveers'. The Cabinet has created a pathway for all Agniveers to be absorbed into the Indian Defence Forces. As you are aware, the 'Agnipath' scheme was introduced on June 14, 2022. At that time, it was stated that there would be continuous performance evaluation of the Agniveers and that the scheme would be reviewed periodically. The first batch of Agniveers is now nearing the completion of their four-year tenure. Based on the performance evaluations conducted over these four years, we have received very positive feedback regarding their performance. As you know, 25% of the Agniveers are to be enrolled into the regular forces based on merit. Previously, the provision was for 75% of the Agniveers to transition back into society as disciplined and motivated youth. However, under this updated scheme, the remaining 75% of Agniveers will now be offered an additional engagement period of two years. Upon the completion of this two-year period, all those who are willing will be enrolled into the Armed Forces, subject to objective selection criteria. These are the four major aspects of this scheme."— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2026
તેમણે કહ્યું કે અગ્નિવીરોની પ્રથમ બેન્ચનો હવે પોતાના ચાર વર્ષનો કાર્યકાળ પૂર્ણ થવાનો છે. આ ચાર વર્ષમાં કરવામાં આવેલા પ્રદર્શન ઇવેલ્યૂએશનના આધાર પર, અમને તેમના પ્રદર્શન વિશે સકારાત્મક ફીડબેક મળ્યો છે. જેમ તમે જાણો છો કે, 25% અગ્નિવીરોને મેરિટના આધાર પર નિયમિત ફોર્સમાં ભરતી કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. પહેલા, આ નિયમ હતો કે 75% ટકા અગ્નિવીર અનુશાસિત અને મોટિવેટેડ યુવાઓના રૂપમાં સમાજમાં પરત આવશે. જોકે, આ અપડેટેડ સ્કીમ હેઠળ, બાકી રહેલા 75% અગ્નિવીરોને હવે બે વર્ષ માટે વધારાનો એન્ગેજમેન્ટ પીરિયડ આપવામાં આવશે. બે વર્ષનો સમય પૂર્ણ થવા પર જે પણ લોકો તૈયાર હશે, તેમણે આર્મ્ડ ફોર્સમાં ભરતી કરવામાં આવશે, જે ઓબ્જેક્ટિવ સિલેક્શન ક્રાઇટેરિયાના આધાર પર હશે. આ સ્ક્રીમના ચાર મુખ્ય પાસા છે."