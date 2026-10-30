ભૂટાનમાં ગ્લેશિયર ઝીલ ફાટતા ઉત્તર બંગાળમાં પૂરનો ખતરો, વહીવટીતંત્ર એલર્ટ
સંકોશ નદીના નીચલા બેસિન માટે હાઇએલર્ટ જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. અલીપુરદ્વાર અને કૂચબિહારના વિસ્તારમાં સૌથી વધુ ખતરો.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST
અલીપુરદ્વાર: નેપાળમાં આવી જ એક ઘટના બાદ હવે ભૂટાનમાં ગ્લેશિયર ફાટતા આફત આવી છે, જેને કારણે ઉત્તર બંગાળમાં પૂરનો ખતરો વધી ગયો છે. ગુરૂવાર રાત્રે 9:00 વાગ્યે ભૂટાનના ગાસા જિલ્લામાં વકીલા પહાડની નીચે શિંટાફૂ ઝીલના કિનારા તૂટી ગયા છે. .આ ઝીલ ભૂટાનમાં મોચૂ નદીનો સોર્સ છે અને ઝીલથી લગભગ 7.4 મિલિયન ક્યૂબિક મીટર પાણી નદી સિસ્ટમમાં વહી ગયું છે.
સ્થિતિ ખતરાના લેવલથી ઘણી નીચે: મુખ્યમંત્રી સુવેન્દુ અધિકારી
ભૂટાનમાં ગ્લેશિયર ઝીલ ફાટતા પશ્ચિમ બંગાળના મુખ્યમંત્રી સુવેન્દુ અધિકારીએ જણાવ્યું, "ત્યાંના SP, મંત્રી, ધારાસભ્ય અને DM તમામ સાંજે 4 વાગ્યા સુધી કામ કરતા હતા. સ્થિતિ ખતરાના લેવલથી ઘણી નીચે છે અને ગ્રીન ઝોનમાં છે. અમે તે લોકોનો પણ સંપર્ક કર્યો છે જે આજે સવારે ગુમ થયા હતા. તમામ 47 લોકો સુરક્ષિત છે."
VIDEO | Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on the glacial lake outburst in Bhutan, says, "The SP, ministers, MLA and DM there were all working until 4 pm. The situation is far below the danger level and is in the green zone. We have also established contact with the people who were reported missing this morning. All 47 people are safe." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 30, 2026
આ ઘટનાથી ઉત્તર બંગાળમાં ચિંતા ફેલાઇ ગઇ છે અને ભૂટાને પણ એલર્ટ જાહેર કર્યું છે. અલીપુરદ્વાર અને કૂચબિહારના વિસ્તારમાં સૌથી વધુ ખતરો છે. સંકોશ નદીના નીચલા બેસિન માટે 'હાઇએલર્ટ' જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. જિલ્લા અને પોલીસ અધિકારીઓએ નદી કિનારે રહેતા લોકોને ચેતવણી આપવા માટે પબ્લિક એડ્રેસ સિસ્ટમનો ઉપયોગ કરવાનું શરૂ કર્યું છે.
વન મંત્રી મનોજ ઓરાંવે અલીપુરદ્વારના કુમારગ્રામ અને તેની આસપાસના લોકોને સાવચેત રહેવાની અપીલ કરી છે. દાર્જીલિંગના ભાજપના સાંસદ રાજુ બિસ્ટાએ પણ પરિસ્થિતિ પર ધ્યાન આપ્યું છે. આ વચ્ચે ભૂટાનના નીચલા વિસ્તારમાં રહેતા લોકોને પહેલા જ સુરક્ષિત જગ્યાએ પહોંચાડી દેવામાં આવ્યા છે. નુકસાન કેટલું થયુ છે તે હજુ સુધી સ્પષ્ટ થઇ શક્યું નથી.
શિંટાફુ ભૂટાનની 17 ગ્લેશિયલ ઝીલોમાંથી એક છે જેને ખતરનાક માનવામાં આવે છે. સંકોશ નદી જેને ભૂટાનમાં મોચૂ નદીના નામથી ઓળખવામાં આવે છે. જેવો જ સંકોશ નદી બ્રહ્મપુત્ર બેસિનમાં મળે છે, અધિકારી આ વાતને લઇને ચિંતિંત છે કે ભૂટાનમાં આ ઘટના આ રાજ્યની નદી ધરાવતા વિસ્તારમાં શું અસ પડી શકે છે?
#WATCH | Alipurduar, West Bengal: On the preparedness for the effect of a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) at Shintaphu Lake in Bhutan, SP Amit Kumar Shaw said, "First of all, I would like to tell the residents of the district that there is absolutely no need to panic. The situation is currently under control. We are in constant touch with the authorities in Bhutan. Our police team, the District Magistrate (DM) and the Block Development Officer (BDO) with their respective teams, along with all relevant agencies and stakeholders are working together in close coordination. Our SDRF team is present, and an NDRF team is also on its way. A Civil Defence team is also deployed. We have already moved approximately 4,000 to 5,000 people into shelters, utilizing school buildings as relief centers. Additionally, more than 6,000 people have been relocated to safe areas...based on the current flow of water—and the latest information we have received—the intensity has decreased slightly, but we remain on high alert...the police, the DM’s office, and the BDO’s office have made arrangements for dry food and drinking water. We have also ensured that other necessities, such as toilet facilities, are provided. We will wait to see what the situation looks like in two hours. We are fully prepared and ready to handle any emergency that may arise. A red alert is currently in effect for the Sankosh river system...over the next few hours, we expect to see water flowing through the Sankosh River, likely accompanied by dead fish, as well as large pieces of wood and concrete debris..."— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2026
વન મંત્રી અને કુમારગ્રામના ધારાસભ્ય મનોજ કુમાર ઓરાંવે અલીપુરદ્વારના કુમારગ્રામના લોકોને એલર્ટ રહેવા કહેવામાં આવ્યું છે. એક વીડિયો મેસેજમાં તેમણે કહ્યું, "કુમારગ્રામના લોકો માટે એક ચેતવણી- આ ઘણુ જરૂરી છે કે સંકોશ નદી પાસે ગામમાં રહેતા લોકો સાવચેતી રાખે."
ભૂટાનમાં આફત આવી છે જેને કારણે નીચે તરફ પાણીનો વહેણ વધી શકે છે, માટે વિસ્તારને જલદી ખાલી કરવો પડશે. અમે નેપાળ જેવી સ્થિતિ નથી ઇચ્છતા. તેમણે કહ્યું, "વહીવટીતંત્ર કાર્યવાહી કરી રહ્યું છે અને તમામ ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટ મળીને કામ કરી રહ્યા છે."
VIDEO | West Bengal: BJP MP Raju Bista issues a critical public safety alert for residents living along the Sankosh River following a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in neighboring Bhutan. He wrote, "A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) has been reported at Lemthang in Bhutan. The overflowing water from the lake is flowing downwards through the Mofu River towards the Sunkosh River.Therefore, everyone living in the catchment areas of the Sunkosh River and all its connected tributaries have been informed to move to a safe distance immediately to protect their lives. Everyone in our Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars region are requested to stay alert." (Source: Handle on X) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 29, 2026
જો સ્થાનિકો અમારો સાથ આપે તો અમે આ મોટી આફત ટાળી શકીએ છીએ, તે વીડિયો મેસેજમાં મંત્રીએ વાઇલ્ડલાઇફને લઇને પણ ચિંતા વ્યક્ત કરી છે, તેમણે કહ્યું કે જો વિસ્તાર ડુબી જાય છે તો હાથી જેવા જાનવર જંગલમાંથી બહાર આવી શકે છે. જોકે, લોકોએ ગભરાવવાની જરૂર નથી.
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