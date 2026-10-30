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ભૂટાનમાં ગ્લેશિયર ઝીલ ફાટતા ઉત્તર બંગાળમાં પૂરનો ખતરો, વહીવટીતંત્ર એલર્ટ

સંકોશ નદીના નીચલા બેસિન માટે હાઇએલર્ટ જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. અલીપુરદ્વાર અને કૂચબિહારના વિસ્તારમાં સૌથી વધુ ખતરો.

પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Gujarati Team

Published : October 30, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST

2 Min Read
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અલીપુરદ્વાર: નેપાળમાં આવી જ એક ઘટના બાદ હવે ભૂટાનમાં ગ્લેશિયર ફાટતા આફત આવી છે, જેને કારણે ઉત્તર બંગાળમાં પૂરનો ખતરો વધી ગયો છે. ગુરૂવાર રાત્રે 9:00 વાગ્યે ભૂટાનના ગાસા જિલ્લામાં વકીલા પહાડની નીચે શિંટાફૂ ઝીલના કિનારા તૂટી ગયા છે. .આ ઝીલ ભૂટાનમાં મોચૂ નદીનો સોર્સ છે અને ઝીલથી લગભગ 7.4 મિલિયન ક્યૂબિક મીટર પાણી નદી સિસ્ટમમાં વહી ગયું છે.

સ્થિતિ ખતરાના લેવલથી ઘણી નીચે: મુખ્યમંત્રી સુવેન્દુ અધિકારી

ભૂટાનમાં ગ્લેશિયર ઝીલ ફાટતા પશ્ચિમ બંગાળના મુખ્યમંત્રી સુવેન્દુ અધિકારીએ જણાવ્યું, "ત્યાંના SP, મંત્રી, ધારાસભ્ય અને DM તમામ સાંજે 4 વાગ્યા સુધી કામ કરતા હતા. સ્થિતિ ખતરાના લેવલથી ઘણી નીચે છે અને ગ્રીન ઝોનમાં છે. અમે તે લોકોનો પણ સંપર્ક કર્યો છે જે આજે સવારે ગુમ થયા હતા. તમામ 47 લોકો સુરક્ષિત છે."

આ ઘટનાથી ઉત્તર બંગાળમાં ચિંતા ફેલાઇ ગઇ છે અને ભૂટાને પણ એલર્ટ જાહેર કર્યું છે. અલીપુરદ્વાર અને કૂચબિહારના વિસ્તારમાં સૌથી વધુ ખતરો છે. સંકોશ નદીના નીચલા બેસિન માટે 'હાઇએલર્ટ' જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. જિલ્લા અને પોલીસ અધિકારીઓએ નદી કિનારે રહેતા લોકોને ચેતવણી આપવા માટે પબ્લિક એડ્રેસ સિસ્ટમનો ઉપયોગ કરવાનું શરૂ કર્યું છે.

વન મંત્રી મનોજ ઓરાંવે અલીપુરદ્વારના કુમારગ્રામ અને તેની આસપાસના લોકોને સાવચેત રહેવાની અપીલ કરી છે. દાર્જીલિંગના ભાજપના સાંસદ રાજુ બિસ્ટાએ પણ પરિસ્થિતિ પર ધ્યાન આપ્યું છે. આ વચ્ચે ભૂટાનના નીચલા વિસ્તારમાં રહેતા લોકોને પહેલા જ સુરક્ષિત જગ્યાએ પહોંચાડી દેવામાં આવ્યા છે. નુકસાન કેટલું થયુ છે તે હજુ સુધી સ્પષ્ટ થઇ શક્યું નથી.

શિંટાફુ ભૂટાનની 17 ગ્લેશિયલ ઝીલોમાંથી એક છે જેને ખતરનાક માનવામાં આવે છે. સંકોશ નદી જેને ભૂટાનમાં મોચૂ નદીના નામથી ઓળખવામાં આવે છે. જેવો જ સંકોશ નદી બ્રહ્મપુત્ર બેસિનમાં મળે છે, અધિકારી આ વાતને લઇને ચિંતિંત છે કે ભૂટાનમાં આ ઘટના આ રાજ્યની નદી ધરાવતા વિસ્તારમાં શું અસ પડી શકે છે?

વન મંત્રી અને કુમારગ્રામના ધારાસભ્ય મનોજ કુમાર ઓરાંવે અલીપુરદ્વારના કુમારગ્રામના લોકોને એલર્ટ રહેવા કહેવામાં આવ્યું છે. એક વીડિયો મેસેજમાં તેમણે કહ્યું, "કુમારગ્રામના લોકો માટે એક ચેતવણી- આ ઘણુ જરૂરી છે કે સંકોશ નદી પાસે ગામમાં રહેતા લોકો સાવચેતી રાખે."

ભૂટાનમાં આફત આવી છે જેને કારણે નીચે તરફ પાણીનો વહેણ વધી શકે છે, માટે વિસ્તારને જલદી ખાલી કરવો પડશે. અમે નેપાળ જેવી સ્થિતિ નથી ઇચ્છતા. તેમણે કહ્યું, "વહીવટીતંત્ર કાર્યવાહી કરી રહ્યું છે અને તમામ ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટ મળીને કામ કરી રહ્યા છે."

જો સ્થાનિકો અમારો સાથ આપે તો અમે આ મોટી આફત ટાળી શકીએ છીએ, તે વીડિયો મેસેજમાં મંત્રીએ વાઇલ્ડલાઇફને લઇને પણ ચિંતા વ્યક્ત કરી છે, તેમણે કહ્યું કે જો વિસ્તાર ડુબી જાય છે તો હાથી જેવા જાનવર જંગલમાંથી બહાર આવી શકે છે. જોકે, લોકોએ ગભરાવવાની જરૂર નથી.

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