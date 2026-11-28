DMK સીમાંકન ખરડાને કરશે સમર્થન, ચેન્નાઇમાં સ્ટાલિનની અધ્યક્ષતામાં બેઠક મળી; મોદી સરકારને ફાયદો
DMK સંસદના આગામી સત્રમાં 'સીમાંકન ખરડા'ને સમર્થન આપશે. DMKના સાંસદ એ.રાજાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે લોકસભામાં 7.18% બેઠકોના હિસ્સાની તેમની માંગ યથાવત રાખવામાં આવી છે.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 11:55 AM IST
ચેન્નાઇ: દ્રવિડ મુનેત્ર કઝગમ (DMK) સોમવારે શરૂ થનારા સંસદના આગામી સત્રમાં 'સીમાંકન ખરડા' (Delimitation Bill)ને સમર્થન આપશે. DMKના સાંસદ એ.રાજાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે લોકસભામાં 7.18% બેઠકોના હિસ્સાની તેમની માંગ યથાવત રાખવામાં આવી છે.
પાર્ટીના પ્રમુખ એમ.કે.સ્ટાલિનની અધ્યક્ષતામાં DMKના તમામ સાંસદોની બેઠક યોજાઇ હતી. આ બેઠક બાદ મીડિયા સાથે વાત કરતા એ.રાજાએ કહ્યું, "અમારી સતત માંગ રહી છે કે 7.18% (લોકસભામાં બેઠકો)નો હિસ્સો બદલવો જોઇએ નહીં. હવે તેને યથાવત રાખવામાં આવ્યો છે. આ બેઠક DMKના મુખ્યાલય અન્ના અરિવલયમમાં યોજાઇ હતી, જેમાં સંસદના બન્ને સદન રાજ્યસભા અને લોકસામાં અપનાવવાની રણનીતિઓ અંગે ચર્ચા કરવામાં આવી હતી." તેમણે વધુમાં કહ્યું, "પ્રક્રિયાગત મુદ્દાઓ છે, અમે તેને ઉકેલી લઇશું. જો જરૂર પડશે, તો અમે તેમાં સુધારો રજૂ કરીશું."
#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: On the Union Cabinet's approval of the Delimitation Bill, DMK MP A. Raja says, "Our consistent demand is that the share of 7.18% (seat share in Lok Sabha) should not be altered. Now it is being maintained. Of course, procedural issues are there; we will address them. If necessary, we will give an amendment."— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026
આ બિલને DMKનું સમર્થન મળવું એ ભાજપના નેતૃત્ત્વવાળી કેન્દ્ર સરકાર માટે આ બિલ પસાર કરાવવાની યોજનામાં એક મોટો સહારો સાબિત થશે. લોકસભામાં આ પાર્ટીના 22 સાંસદ છે અને રાજ્યસભામાં 8 સાંસદ છે. શુક્રવારે સ્ટાલિને ભારપૂર્વક જણાવ્યું હતું કે કોઇ પણ સ્થિતિમાં લોકસભામાં તમિલનાડુનો 7.18% હિસ્સો ઘટવો જોઇએ નહીં.
DMKના પ્રમુખ સ્ટાલિને એમ પણ કહ્યું કે, 1971ની વસ્તી ગણતરીના આધારે નક્કી કરાયેલું અને અગાઉ સ્થગિત કરવામાં આવેલું રાજ્યો વચ્ચેનું સંસદીય પ્રતિનિધિત્વનું વર્તમાન પ્રમાણ, વધુ 25 વર્ષ સુધી તે જ સ્થિતિમાં રહેવું જોઇએ.
સ્ટાલિને સ્પષ્ટ શબ્દોમાં કહ્યું, "સ્થિતિમાં કોઇ ફેરફાર નહીં, કોઇ સમાધાન નહીં; DMK ક્યારેય તમિલનાડુના હિતો સાથે ક્યારેય સમાધાન કરશે નહીં અને પોતાના સિદ્ધાંતોથી પણ વિચલિત થશે નહીં."
#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: On the Delimitation Bill, DMK MP P Wilson says, "As far as the DMK is concerned, our leader, MK Stalin, was the first person to sensitise the entire nation that there should be a fair delimitation for all the states... The consistent stand of our leader is that the state should not lose its percentage of representation, and population-based delimitation cannot be accepted at all. The reason is that states like Tamil Nadu have been following family planning and kept the population growth under control. So therefore, when the state has scrupulously followed the central government's policies like family planning, the one which earlier was given that is freezing for about 50 years, the same should be extended and the census data should be on the basis of 1971. This was the consistent stand of our leader, and yesterday he tweeted his two conditions. One is that the state's existing representation, or the percentage of 7.18, should not be changed. Number two is that there should be a freezing of delimitation on the basis of census for another 25 years..."— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026
કેન્દ્ર સરકાર લોકસભામાં સીમાંકન સાથે જોડાયેલું એક નવું બિલ રજૂ કરશે. આ બિલમાં મહિલા અનામત કાયદાને તાત્કાલિક અસરથી લાગુ કરવા માટે લોકસભા અને રાજ્ય વિધાનસભાઓમાં બેઠકોની સંખ્યામાં 50 ટકાનો વધારો કરવાની જોગવાઇ સામેલ છે. આ નવા બિલમાં એવી જોગવાઇ પણ છે કે મહિલાઓ માટે અનામત બેઠકો રોટેશન પદ્ધતિ દ્વારા ફાળવવામાં આવશે, જે સીમાંકન પંચ દ્વારા યોગ્ય માનવામાં આવે તે રીતે નક્કી કરવામાં આવશે.
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